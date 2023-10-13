Turkmenistan sends three aid consignments to Herat earthquake victims

(Last Updated On: October 13, 2023)

Consul General of Afghanistan in Turkmenistan’s Mari city Sayed Abdul Ghafoor Qureshi says Ashgabat has sent three large shipments of medicine, food and clothes to the victims of the recent Herat earthquake through Turghandi port.

“Three shipments including clothes, food, and medicines have been sent from Turkmenistan to the victims of the recent Herat earthquake,” said Qureshi.

Local officials also said that these assistances have been handed over to the officials of the Islamic Emirate in Herat’s Turghandi port.

According to them, soon these relief shipments will be sent to the earthquake affected areas. They continue to ask the aid agencies and countries of the world not to leave the affected families alone.

Local authorities, however, in Herat do not consider these donations to be enough, asking more to be sent for the affected families.

“We ask Turkmenistan to send more aid and to increase its assistance for the quake affected families,” said Khalil Ahmad Abu Ehsan, member of Herat earthquake victims’ commission.

However, a number of Herat residents say the recent earthquakes, in addition to leaving thousands of victims, have also destroyed all the belongings of the people. Therefore, now the families of the victims are in serious need of shelter.

“We saw with our own eyes almost thirteen villages were completely destroyed that they need shelter. We ask the national traders, neighboring countries to pay attention to the construction of townships here, to build townships and make residential houses available to our afflicted compatriots,” said a Herat resident.

As the government officials have said, more than 30 aid teams are currently providing assistance in various areas affected by the earthquake. People, organizations and different countries’ aid, especially neighboring countries, are being sent to the earthquake affected areas every day.