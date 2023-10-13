Latest News
Turkmenistan sends three aid consignments to Herat earthquake victims
Consul General of Afghanistan in Turkmenistan’s Mari city Sayed Abdul Ghafoor Qureshi says Ashgabat has sent three large shipments of medicine, food and clothes to the victims of the recent Herat earthquake through Turghandi port.
“Three shipments including clothes, food, and medicines have been sent from Turkmenistan to the victims of the recent Herat earthquake,” said Qureshi.
Local officials also said that these assistances have been handed over to the officials of the Islamic Emirate in Herat’s Turghandi port.
According to them, soon these relief shipments will be sent to the earthquake affected areas. They continue to ask the aid agencies and countries of the world not to leave the affected families alone.
Local authorities, however, in Herat do not consider these donations to be enough, asking more to be sent for the affected families.
“We ask Turkmenistan to send more aid and to increase its assistance for the quake affected families,” said Khalil Ahmad Abu Ehsan, member of Herat earthquake victims’ commission.
However, a number of Herat residents say the recent earthquakes, in addition to leaving thousands of victims, have also destroyed all the belongings of the people. Therefore, now the families of the victims are in serious need of shelter.
“We saw with our own eyes almost thirteen villages were completely destroyed that they need shelter. We ask the national traders, neighboring countries to pay attention to the construction of townships here, to build townships and make residential houses available to our afflicted compatriots,” said a Herat resident.
As the government officials have said, more than 30 aid teams are currently providing assistance in various areas affected by the earthquake. People, organizations and different countries’ aid, especially neighboring countries, are being sent to the earthquake affected areas every day.
Latest News
7 killed, 15 injured in Baghlan mosque suicide blast
At least seven people have been killed and 15 others wounded after a suicide blast went off at a mosque in northern Baghlan province on Friday, police said.
The suicide attack at Imam Zaman mosque in provincial capital Pul-i-Khumri took place during the Friday prayers, the provincial police said in a statement.
The statement added that security forces visited the scene of the blast to investigate the incident.
So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
Thousands of people in Afghanistan protest against Israel’s Gaza bombardment
Thousands of people in Afghanistan demonstrated on Friday in support of the Palestinians and against the intensifying Israeli bombardment of Gaza.
Participants of a rally in Kabul asked the Islamic countries to join hands and counter the actions of Israel and its allies.
Abdulhaq Hammad, a political activist, called the recent developments in Gaza “tyranny and terrorism by the world of infidels”.
Religious scholar Abdul Sami Ghaznavi said: “Today is a proud day for you who have gathered in the heart of Kabul, Afghanistan, in support of the oppressed people and the heroic Mujahideen of Gaza.”
Some protesters said that they are ready to go to Palestine to support their struggle against Israel.
“All our Muslim brothers have gathered here to support the Palestinian Muslim brothers. We support the people of Gaza. All the people of Afghanistan want to go to Palestine and stand by the Palestinian brothers,” Ibrahim, a protester, said.
Abdullah, another protester, said in Arabic: “Translation: We have gathered here to defend the Palestinian Mujahideen. Look, Mujahideen, we are with you. O Mujahideen, we are with you. You are victorious, you are successful in this world and the hereafter.”
Hazratullah, a protester said: “All polytheists, Jews and Christians should be defeated. My demand from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is that it should support them (Palestinians). We are with them. Palestinians should not think that they are alone, but we are with them.”
Israel’s heavy bombardment of Gaza has so far killed more than 1,500 people and it came after an unprecedented attack by Hamas, the group running Gaza, killed more than 1,300 people in Israel.
Latest News
No compromise in taking action against illegal immigrants: Pakistan’s interior minister
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti Friday warned illegal immigrants in Pakistan to leave the country by the November 1 deportation deadline or the state would show “no compromise” in taking action against them.
The interim government had earlier this month ordered all illegal immigrants, including 1.73 million Afghan nationals, to leave the country or face expulsion.
“In the meetings about the expulsion of Afghan refugees, all stakeholders were present. In that meeting, it was decided that a grace period should be given them,” the minister said in a statement, claiming that some people also told authorities that some immigrants wished to return voluntarily, Geo News reported.
He reiterated that the policy to expel illegal immigrants was not restricted to Afghan nationals, but all those who do not have the required documentation for residing in Pakistan.
“People, no matter which nationality they belong to, will not be troubled if they have a valid visa and other required documentation. We’re just [planning to] expel illegal immigrants,” he added.
7 killed, 15 injured in Baghlan mosque suicide blast
Thousands of people in Afghanistan protest against Israel’s Gaza bombardment
No compromise in taking action against illegal immigrants: Pakistan’s interior minister
Turkmenistan sends three aid consignments to Herat earthquake victims
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft
Asian Games 2023: Cricket makes a comeback
India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win Asia Cup
Afghanistan to send over 100 athletes to Asian Games 2023
World Cup 2023: Warm-ups, schedules and venues
Crowds hail Ronaldo’s arrival in Iran ahead of match
Tahawol: Concerns over Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Saar: UK’s opposition from supporting armed groups in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Inauguration of second phase of Qosh Tepa canal discussed
Saar: Security situation of Afghanistan and region discussed
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy reviewed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
World reacts to deadly earthquakes in Afghanistan’s Herat province
-
World4 days ago
Iran’s UN mission says Tehran not involved in Hamas attacks
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan sending in emergency aid and rescue teams to quake-hit Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
US partners responding to Herat earthquake victims ‘with urgent aid’: Blinken
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul University launches donation collection point for earthquake relief
-
Latest News4 days ago
How Hamas duped Israel as it planned devastating attack
-
World3 days ago
Traffic resumes at Germany’s Hamburg airport after Iran plane threat
-
World3 days ago
Grim prospects if Israel launches ground assault on Gaza