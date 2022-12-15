Science & Technology
Twitter suspends account tracking Elon Musk’s jet
Twitter Inc suspended an account tracking its owner Elon Musk’s private jet in real-time, with the billionaire threatening legal action against the account’s operator after saying his son had been mistakenly followed by a “crazy stalker”.
The suspension comes just a month after Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, said his commitment to free speech extended to not banning the account, Reuters reported.
ElonJet, operated by 20-year-old university student Jack Sweeney, had tracked the movements of Musk’s private jet using data available in the public domain before the suspension.
Sweeney’s other accounts were also suspended at the time of reporting.
Twitter and Sweeney did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comments.
Musk had said in a tweet in November that his commitment to free speech “extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk”.
On Wednesday, Musk said: “Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation.”
“Doxxing” is the public release of sensitive information identifying an individual or organization, such as a home address or phone number.
“Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok,” Musk said.
The billionaire also tweeted that one of his sons, lil X, had been harassed, and linked it to the tracking accounts.
“Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood,” he said.
“Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family.”
Sweeney, a student at the University of Central Florida, who also operates similar bot accounts tracking Musk’s jet on Facebook, Instagram and Telegram, told BuzzFeed the suspension is “a surprise to many people after he publicly said he wouldn’t do it.”
“It just shows that they can play the rules however they want to, really, for whoever they want,” he said.
Separately, Twitter accounts tracking the jets of billionaire tech entrepreneurs Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates were also suspended.
Science & Technology
Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano continues to ease
The eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island continues to ease, scientists said Sunday, reinforcing an earlier pronouncement that the mountain’s first flare-up in nearly 40 years might soon end.
“We have good news to report,” Ken Hon, the scientist in charge of the U.S. Geological Survey at the Hawaii Volcano Observatory, said during a briefing. “The eruption is still at an extremely low level at this point.”
Hon said the eruption is contained entirely within the volcano’s cinder cone, Associated Press reported. The USGS said a small amount of light remained visible at night through a vent in the cone, but the channels below that vent “appear drained of lava.”
The inactive front of the lava flow may inch northward very slowly as it continues to settle, the agency said.
Hon said Mauna Loa’s eruption appears to be ramping down and that nearby Kilauea has now reached a “full pause,” with its lava lake stagnant and crusted over.
Mauna Loa began spewing molten rock Nov. 27 after being quiet for 38 years. The incandescent spectacle drew onlookers and set some nerves on edge among people who’ve lived through past eruptions, AP reported.
Sunday’s update came a day after scientists lowered the alert level for the volcano from a warning to a watch and said the eruption could be in its final days.
Science & Technology
NASA’s Orion successfully returns to earth after historic moon mission
NASA’s Orion space capsule splashed down safely in the Pacific on Sunday, completing the Artemis 1 mission – a more than 25-day journey around the Moon.
After racing through the Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of 40,000 kilometers per hour, the un-crewed capsule floated down to the sea with the help of three large red and orange parachutes, as seen on NASA TV.
“NASA had a picture-perfect splashdown,” said Melissa Jones, NASA’s landing and recovery director.
During the trip around Earth’s orbiting satellite and back, Orion logged well over a million miles and went farther from Earth than any previous habitable spacecraft.
“For years, thousands of individuals have poured themselves into this mission, which is inspiring the world to work together to reach untouched cosmic shores,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.
“Today is a huge win for NASA, the United States, our international partners, and all of humanity,” he added.
After touchdown, helicopters flew over the floating spacecraft, which showed no evidence of damage.
Orion will be recovered by a prepositioned US Navy ship off the coast of Mexico’s Baja California after some initial tests are run.
Achieving success in this mission was key for NASA, which has invested tens of billions of dollars in the Artemis program in the hope of taking people back to the Moon.
Science & Technology
NASA’s Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon
NASA’s uncrewed Orion capsule hurtled through space on Sunday on the final return leg of its voyage around the moon and back, winding up the inaugural mission of the Artemis lunar program 50 years to the day after Apollo’s final moon landing.
The gumdrop-shaped Orion capsule, carrying a simulated crew of three mannequins wired with sensors, was due to parachute into the Pacific at 9:39 a.m. near Guadalupe Island, off Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, Reuters reported.
Orion was nearing the end of its 25-day mission less than a week after passing about 127 km above the moon in a lunar fly-by and about two weeks after reaching its farthest point in space, nearly 434,500 km from Earth.
After jettisoning the service module housing its main rocket system, the capsule was expected to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere at 39,400 kph — more than 30 times the speed of sound — for a fiery, 20-minute plunge to the ocean.
Orion blasted off on November 16 from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida, atop NASA’s towering next-generation Space Launch System (SLS), now the world’s most powerful rocket and the biggest NASA has built since the Saturn V of the Apollo era.
By coincidence, the return to Earth of Artemis I unfolded on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 17 moon landing of Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt on December 11, 1972. They were the last of 12 NASA astronauts to walk on the moon during a total of six Apollo missions starting in 1969.
Re-entry marks the single most critical phase of Orion’s journey, testing whether its newly designed heat shield will withstand atmospheric friction expected to raise temperatures outside the capsule to nearly 2,760 degrees Celsius.
“It is our priority-one objective,” NASA’s Artemis I mission manager Mike Sarafin said at a briefing last week. “There is no arc-jet or aerothermal facility here on Earth capable of replicating hypersonic re-entry with a heat shield of this size.”
It will also test the advanced guidance and thruster systems used to steer the capsule from the moon to its proper re-entry point and through descent, maintaining the spacecraft at just the right angle to avoid burning up.
“It’s essentially like throwing a football 300 yards and hitting a penny,” Eric Coffman, Orion propulsion senior manager at Lockheed Martin Corp, which built Orion under contract with NASA, told Reuters.
Twitter suspends account tracking Elon Musk’s jet
EU gives $17 million to improve mental health, drug use disorder services
Pakistan to approach UN after blaming India for bombing
France into final with 2-0 win as Morocco go down fighting
Farah resident wins 500,000 AFN in second round of AWCC’s lucky draw
Takhar police confirm explosion but no casualties reported
Quadruplets born to Laghman couple
Tahawol: Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Finance ministry collects 197 billion AFN in revenue since IEA takeover
Tahawol: End of Moscow format consultations on AFG discussed
Saar: Safety of foreigners in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Meeting of US and Uzbekistan FMs discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Saar: Pakistan-Afghanistan border tensions discussed
Tahawol: Japan-Afghanistan relations discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Hekmatyar says his attackers were Tajik nationals carrying Daesh flag
-
World5 days ago
China’s Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit in Riyadh
-
Climate Change5 days ago
Tibetan glaciers face multiple threats from South Asia air pollution
-
World4 days ago
67 journalists killed around the world so far in 2022
-
Sport5 days ago
Morocco make history with shock win over Portugal to reach semifinals
-
Sport4 days ago
FIFA World Cup: France beat England to set up Morocco semi-final
-
Latest News5 days ago
MoRR’s deputy minister travels to Iran
-
Sport3 days ago
Ronaldo says his dream of winning World Cup has ‘ended’