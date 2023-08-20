Latest News
Two Afghans with foreign currency arrested at Torkham
Pakistan’s anti-money laundering force on Saturday seized 100,000 Saudi Riyals and arrested two Afghans at the Torkham border, a Pakistani newspaper reported.
Officials of the force said the foreign currency was concealed in a wheelchair used by one of the arrested Afghans to cross the border, Dawn newspaper reported.
They said that the currency was detected with the help of sniffer dogs, which were specially trained for the purpose. They said that the two arrested Afghans were brothers and were taken to a local prison.
Latest News
Four kidnappers killed in Kabul’s Paghman district: MoI
The Ministry of Interior has confirmed four kidnappers were killed during an operation in Paghman district of Kabul province on Saturday night.
The ministry said in a statement that the operation by special units was launched at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday in Pusht Badam area of Paghman district.
According to the statement, the kidnappers had abducted a citizen named Mohammad Amin three days ago. The hostage was saved as a result of the operation.
The Ministry of Interior said the security forces suffered no casualties in the operation.
Latest News
IEA has more than 400,000 security forces: deputy PM
Abdulsalam Hanafi, the administrative deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, on Saturday, claimed that the IEA has more than 400,000 security force members between the ministries of defense and interior and the intelligence agency.
Hanafi revealed this during a ceremony to celebrate the 104th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence from Britain.
He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate wants healthy relations with all the countries of the region, but does not allow interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.
“We do not want to interfere in the internal affairs of any country. Of course, respect and relationships come from both sides. If someone intervenes, then we consider it our right to reciprocate,” Hanafi said.
Meanwhile, the Acting Minister of National Defense Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate will not allow Afghanistan to suffer war and insecurity again. He expressed hope that peace and stability and the ruling system in the country will last.
Deputy PM for Political Affairs Abdul Kabir reiterated that the world has no choice but to interact with the Islamic Emirate.
“The politics of the world is moving in a positive direction. The world is now trying to extend the hand of interaction towards the Islamic Emirate because the world understands that there is no other solution without interacting with the Islamic Emirate. The security of the world and the region depends on the security of Afghanistan. If the world wants Afghanistan to be safe and not get harmed by Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate has done it and can do it,” Kabir said.
In the meantime, the Acting Minister of Interior Affairs Sirajuddin Haqqani said that the Islamic Emirate has adhered to the commitments it made in Doha, but the world is creating problems for Afghans with various excuses.
“The world should no longer abuse and coerce the Afghans, but opt for healthy interaction,” he said.
The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs also criticized the British post-colonial government and said that the one who made sacrifices in order to gain freedom did not gain power. He said that Afghanistan was headed towards faithlessness, and although it was apparently free, it was still intellectually under the influence of outsiders.
Latest News
Canada needs diplomatic presence in Afghanistan: ex-ambassador
A former Canadian ambassador to Afghanistan believes it’s time for diplomats to return to Kabul and deal with the Islamic Emirate.
Arif Lalani told CTV News Canada never should have left, but stayed to address concerns on the ground.
Lalani served as Canada’s ambassador to Afghanistan from 2007 to 2008, and was also previously Canada’s top diplomat in Jordan, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.
“I think withdrawing your forces and then negotiating is not a good strategy,” Lalani said. “If we left because of our own security, we should demand that our security is protected and we should be back on the ground.”
On restrictions facing girls, Lalani said that the West is “not acting urgently enough” for lifting the restrictions.
Lalani however believes Canada would be able to do much more for Afghans if it established diplomatic ties with the Islamic Emirate and used things like humanitarian assistance as leverage.
“There are no good easy answers in Afghanistan, but it’s time for us to take some tough decisions,” he said.
Pakistani opposition party leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi detained
Two Afghans with foreign currency arrested at Torkham
Militant attack kills 11 laborers in Pakistan
Canada’s wildfires intensify, doubling evacuations to over 35,000
Four kidnappers killed in Kabul’s Paghman district: MoI
Afghanistan exports pomegranate juice to US for the first time: IEA
New injection could ‘revolutionize’ treatment of high blood pressure
North Korea’s Kim shows off banned missiles to Russian minister
WHO warns of dengue risk as global warming pushes cases near historic highs
Iran refuses to accept Swedish envoy after latest Quran burning incident
Tahawol: 104th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence from Britain discussed
Saar: Marking Afghanistan’s 104th Independence Day discussed
Tahawol: Terrorist groups’ presence in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Al-Qahtani, Otunbayeva’s meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: US conditions for normalizing relations
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Construction gets underway on New Kabul housing project
-
World5 days ago
Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores injured
-
Latest News4 days ago
China says future of Afghanistan back in the hands of its people
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia claims West ramping up interaction with armed groups in Afghanistan
-
Sport5 days ago
Neymar set for Saudi’s Al Hilal after PSG agree deal
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Two years of IEA’s rule reviewed
-
Latest News4 days ago
More than 200 media outlets closed down over past two years
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistan crowd vandalises churches, torches homes after blasphemy claim