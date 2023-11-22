Regional
U.S. forces carry out series of strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq
The United States carried out two series of strikes in Iraq against Iranian-backed militants, U.S. officials said on Tuesday, in the first publicly reported U.S. responses in Iraq to dozens of recent attacks against troops in the region, Reuters reported.
Until this week, the United States had been reluctant to retaliate in Iraq because of the delicate political situation there.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has limited control over the Iranian-backed militias, whose support he needed to win power a year ago and who now form a powerful bloc in his governing coalition.
The strike on Tuesday evening targeted two facilities in Iraq, the U.S. military said in a statement.
“The strikes were in direct response to the attacks against U.S. and Coalition forces by Iran and Iran-backed groups,” the statement said.
The strike by fighter aircraft targeted and destroyed a Kataeb Hezbollah operations center and a Kataeb Hezbollah Command and Control node near Al Anbar and Jurf al Saqr, south of Baghdad, a U.S. defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Iraq’s Kataeb Hezbollah militia is a powerful armed faction with close ties to Iran, read the report.
The official said there were Kataeb Hezbollah personnel present, but an assessment was ongoing about casualties.
About 24 hours earlier, U.S. forces were attacked at an air base west of Baghdad and a U.S. military AC-130 aircraft responded in self-defense, killing a number of Iranian-backed militants, U.S. officials said.
Ain al-Asad air base was attacked by a close-range ballistic missile that resulted in eight injuries and minor damage to infrastructure, two U.S. officials said.
The United States had so far limited its response to the 66 attacks against its forces in Iraq and neighboring Syria, claimed by Iran-aligned Iraqi militia groups, to three separate sets of strikes in Syria, Reuters reported.
At least 62 U.S. personnel have suffered minor injuries or traumatic brain injuries in the attacks.
The attacks began on Oct. 17 and have been linked by Iraqi militia groups to U.S. support for Israel in its bombardment of Gaza following attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel.
The attacks against U.S. targets have ended a year-long unilateral truce that Iraqi factions, some formed in the aftermath of the 2003 U.S. invasion to fight U.S. troops and others in 2014 to fight Islamic State, declared with Washington.
Social media accounts linked to Iran-aligned Iraqi militias published a statement in the name of the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” mourning a member who they said had been killed in battle against U.S. forces on Tuesday, without elaborating.
His killing is the first reported casualty in Iraq linked to the Gaza war, which has drawn in other factions in Iran’s network of regional militias, known as the Axis of Resistance, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah.
The United States has 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq on a mission it says aims to advise and assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State, which in 2014 seized large swaths of both countries before being defeated.
Regional
Turkish cargo ship with 12 crew sinks in Black Sea
A Turkish cargo ship with 12 crew onboard sank off Turkey’s Black Sea coast during a storm on Sunday and authorities have been unable to make contact with the crew, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Monday.
The captain of the Turkish-flagged Kafkametler had reported on Sunday morning that the ship was drifting toward a breakwater off Eregli, in northwest Turkey’s Zonguldak province, the provincial governor’s office said earlier.
Yerlikaya said the ship sank after hitting the breakwater. The region was hit by powerful storms on Sunday and the governor’s office said the bad weather prevented air and sea vessels from carrying out searches.
“When the adverse weather conditions improve, search and rescue activities will start immediately,” Yerlikaya told reporters.
Regional
Seven Pakistanis escape ‘deportation’ to Afghanistan
Seven Pakistani nationals narrowly avoided deportation on Sunday after authorities verified they were indeed locals and not Afghans as originally thought.
Dawn News reported that the individuals were arrested in Punjab after they failed to confirm their identity. They also could not speak either Urdu or Punjabi.
“They were arrested under Section 14 of Foreigners Act, 1946,” an official told Dawn News, adding that authorities were available to identify them through the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).
The men were then all returned to Punjab.
According to official statistics, a total of 594 individuals, arrested under the Foreigners Act, were brought from Punjab for their repatriation to Afghanistan. However, only 565 could be deported and the remaining 29, who turned out to be Pakistanis, were sent back to Punjab.
Officials stated that data of every single individual being repatriated to Afghanistan was part of Nadra record. He said that initially, data of every single Afghan illegal immigrant was being maintained but later the government exempted women and children below the age of 14 from it.
On Sunday, authorities deported 398 illegal immigrants with 333 from Peshawar and 65 from Khyber, they said.
Regional
Rescuers in India tunnel collapse begin replacing drilling machine on 7th day
Rescuers trying to reach workers trapped for nearly a week in a collapsed highway tunnel in the Indian Himalayas are working to replace the main digging machine on Saturday to restart operations after they hit a snag.
The disaster management office revised the number of people trapped since Sunday morning in the tunnel in Uttarakhand state to 41, up from 40. All are safe, the authorities have said.
The augur machine drilling through the debris broke on Friday, Reuters reported.
A new machine flown in from the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, has reached the site, Anshu Malik Halko, director at state-run National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDC) told Reuters.
“We will first bring out the defunct machine from inside and then deploy the new one. This will take time and I cannot comment on the timeline. It’s a delicate and risky operation,” Halko said.
A rescue mission is currently underway at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand to free 41 workers who are stuck inside following a landslide.
Authorities have not said what caused the 4.5-km tunnel to cave in, but the region is prone to landslides, earthquakes and floods.
Fifty to sixty workers were on the overnight shift at the time of the collapse, and those near the exit got out of the tunnel on the national highway that is part of the Char Dham Hindu pilgrimage route.
Work was suspended on Friday after a “large-scale cracking sound” was heard as rescue workers sought to restart the drilling machine, according to a report from NHIDC.
Close to 100 tunnel workers gathered at the site on Saturday, demanding faster progress in reaching and freeing those trapped.
Vishnu Sahu, a labourer who was leading the protest, said the rescue team is keeping workers in the dark about the pace of progress of the rescue.
“We want the top people of the company to come here,” Sahu said.
Kuwait beats Afghanistan 4-0 in World Cup bid
U.S. forces carry out series of strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq
Over 1,000 people in Afghanistan die each year from diabetes complications
Israel, Hamas agree deal for release of Gaza hostages, truce
IEA responds to UN report, says Afghanistan should not be viewed as an ‘ungoverned space’
Sri Lanka approves free tourist visa for seven countries
Israel bombards Gaza, Lebanon as Netanyahu convenes war cabinet
Awesome Afghanistan beat Pakistan for first time in World Cup match
Afghanistan’s Bayat Power the Proud Winner of Asian Power Award 2023
Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional List A Tournament 2023 gets underway
Tahawol: UN’s $10 million aid for Afghan refugees discussed
Saar: UN to hold meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over TTP’s presence in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: IEA’s response to Trump’s Bagram remarks discussed
Tahawol: USIP’s report on Afghanistan’s economy discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
All you need to know about the Cricket World Cup Final
-
Climate Change5 days ago
South Florida storm dumps more than a foot of rain
-
Business5 days ago
Cost of Trans-Afghan railway project estimated at $7 billion
-
Latest News5 days ago
WHO Afghanistan appeals for $10 million to provide health services to 700,000 returnees
-
Latest News5 days ago
US says it has robust oversight measures to monitor humanitarian aid
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kabul residents complain of soaring fuel prices
-
World4 days ago
South Korea to ban eating dogs
-
Regional4 days ago
Rescuers in India tunnel collapse begin replacing drilling machine on 7th day