U.S. national security adviser Sullivan tests positive for COVID
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, a spokesperson said, a week before he is due to accompany President Joe Biden to a meeting of the Group of Seven advanced economies.
National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said Sullivan had not been in close contact with Biden, and was asymptomatic. It was his first COVID infection, she said.
Sullivan met at the White House on Friday with Senegal’s foreign minister, Aissata Tall Sall, the White House said on Saturday. He met in person with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Luxembourg for four and a half hours on Monday.
It was not immediately clear whether the positive test would affect Sullivan’s travel plans.
The White House announced last week that Biden would travel to southern Germany for the Group of Seven summit and continue on to Spain for a NATO summit in late June.
Morocco’s king tests positive for Covid 19
King Mohammed VI of Morocco has tested positive for COVID-19 but has exhibited no symptoms, his doctor said on Thursday.
The king will be on sick leave for a couple of days, his doctor Lahcen Belyamani said in a statement carried by state media.
King Mohammed, who holds sweeping powers, has headed the Muslim world’s longest-serving dynasty since 1999.
Saudi Arabia eases mask mandate as first Hajj pilgrims arrive
Saudi Arabia has lifted a mask mandate for indoor spaces even as COVID-19 infection numbers steadily climb past 1,000 new cases a day.
Monday’s move comes as the kingdom prepares to welcome around 850,000 pilgrims from abroad to participate in the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
The first batch of foreign pilgrims since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic began arriving from Indonesia earlier this month.
Masks will still be required at Islam’s holiest sites in Mecca and Medina, where pilgrims gather for worship, according to the new rules and organizers of events and festivals can continue to require masks if they wish.
The COVID-19 pandemic Muslim pilgrimages, which are usually key revenue earners for the kingdom, bringing in some $12 billion annually.
One of the five pillars of Islam, the Hajj must be undertaken by all Muslims who have the means at least once in their lives.
For nearly two years, Saudi Arabia was among the world’s most restrictive in its efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Canada to end COVID vaccine mandate for domestic travel
The Canadian government on Tuesday will announce an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains and outgoing international travel, CBC News reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter.
The government, which has faced criticism over ongoing pandemic restrictions, may bring back the vaccine mandate if a new variant of the virus is discovered, the report added.
Canada’s federal COVID curbs have included barring unvaccinated people from travelling on airplanes and vaccine mandates for federal civil servants.
Last week the country suspended random COVID testing at all its airports for the rest of June to ease long waiting times that travellers have been facing.
The government did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
