U.S. Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East
The U.S. Navy said on Saturday a nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine was operating in the Middle East in support of the Bahrain-based U.S. Fifth Fleet, Reuters reported.
The USS Florida entered the region on Thursday and began transiting the Suez Canal on Friday, Commander Timothy Hawkins said in a statement.
“It is capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles and is deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet to help ensure regional maritime security and stability,” Hawkins said.
Man with axe kills four at crèche in southern Brazil
A man armed with a small axe climbed over a wall into a crèche in Southern Brazil and killed four children on Wednesday, police said, injuring five others in the attack.
The 25-year-old man turned himself in to police after the rampage, security chief Marcio Alberto Filippi told reporters.
Police said three boys – two aged 4 and one aged 5 – and one girl aged 7 were killed, Reuters reported.
Four of the injured children between the ages of 3 to 5 were being treated in a hospital and were reported in stable condition, while a fifth child had minor injuries, police said.
Fearing their children might be among the victims, desperate parents rushed to the day-care center in the city of Blumenau in the state of Santa Catarina, as police and firefighters investigated the situation.
“Thank God my daughter was not among the victims,” one father told reporters. “She is fine physically, but emotionally destroyed. How am I going to get this out of her head?” he added.
The attacker had a history of violence and drugs, and had stabbed his stepfather in March 2021, police said.
The attack came nearly a week after a 13-year-old student stabbed a teacher to death and wounded five others in a Sao Paulo school, Reuters reported.
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called the attack a “monstrosity.”
“A tragedy like this is unacceptable, an absurd act of hate and cowardice … an act of violence against innocent and defenseless children,” Lula said in a Twitter post.
Chinese spy balloon ‘gathered intelligence’ from US military sites
The Chinese spy balloon that flew across the U.S. earlier this year was able to gather intelligence from several sensitive American military sites, despite the Biden administration’s efforts to block it from doing so, according to two current senior U.S. officials and one former senior administration official.
China was able to control the balloon so it could make multiple passes over some of the sites (at times flying figure-eight formations) and transmit the information it collected back to Beijing in real time, the three officials said. The intelligence China collected was mostly from electronic signals, which can be picked up from weapons systems or include communications from base personnel, rather than images, NBC reported.
Officials said China could have gathered much more intelligence from sensitive sites if not for the administration’s efforts to move around potential targets and obscure the balloon’s ability to pick up their electronic signals by stopping them from broadcasting or emitting signals.
China has said repeatedly that the balloon was an unmanned civilian airship that accidentally strayed off course, and that the U.S. overreacted by shooting it down.
The balloon entered U.S. airspace over Alaska on Jan. 28, according to the Biden administration, which said it was tracking it as it moved. Within the next four days, the balloon was flying over Montana — specifically Malmstrom Air Force Base, where the U.S. stores some of its nuclear assets.
Once the balloon’s existence became public, China increased its speed, officials said, in an attempt to get it out of U.S. airspace as quickly as possible, NBC reported.
The U.S. shot down the balloon on Feb. 4 off the coast of South Carolina, and officials are still analyzing the debris that was retrieved.
New York plans for Trump surrender with barricades and courtroom closings
New York City police have thrown up metal barriers around Trump Tower and blocked roads near Manhattan Criminal Courthouse as they brace for potential protests ahead of Donald Trump’s expected surrender to prosecutors on Tuesday.
The former president is due to be arraigned at the courthouse Tuesday afternoon, after his indictment in a grand jury probe over hush money paid to a porn star. He is the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges.
Trump describes the probe as a political witch hunt, and top supporters, including Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, say they will go to New York on Tuesday to protest, Reuters reported. The downtown courthouse, home to criminal and supreme courts, will shut down some courtrooms ahead of Trump’s expected appearance, a court official said.
The New York Police Department (NYPD) said there were no credible threats to the city.
Some social media users have called for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the jury that indicted Trump to be executed, according to Site Intelligence Group, which monitors online extremism.
After Trump falsely claimed he won the last election, his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, sparking a deadly riot.
However, many Trump supporters online have expressed wariness about public demonstrations, even after Trump called for them, concerned they could be arrested.
“(The) department remains ready to respond as needed and will ensure everyone is able to peacefully exercise their rights,” the NYPD said in a statement.
Trump is expected to fly to New York on Monday from Florida and spend the night at Trump Tower, before arriving early Tuesday morning at the courthouse, a Trump adviser said.
