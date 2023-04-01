UAE sends 38 tons of humanitarian aid to quake victims in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 1, 2023)

The United Arab Emirates on Friday sent a plane carrying 38 tonnes of medical and food supplies to Afghanistan to meet the needs of families affected by earthquakes that recently struck northeastern part of the country.

UAE’s Foreign Ministry in a statement said that the provision of these supplies is part of the UAE’s enduring efforts to provide urgent relief to countries affected by natural disasters and enhance humanitarian support for vulnerable groups such as women, children, and the elderly.

In this regard, the relief supplies will assist those affected by the earthquakes’ impact, which has exacerbated the current humanitarian situation, the statement said.

In the handover ceremony at Kabul airport, Abdullah Azzam, the Special Secretary of the Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Office, said that the aid will be distributed transparently to the needy and affected citizens.

He expressed gratitude for the humanitarian assistance provided by the UAE, emphasizing that such activities strengthen and expand the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Azzam also called on the international community to opt for bilateral relations and interaction with Afghanistan rather than resorting to sanctions and pressures.

The UAE’s humanitarian efforts for Afghanistan from 2021-2022 included the launch of a relief air bridge that sent 28 aircraft carrying 623 tonnes of medical and food supplies, benefiting approximately 1.1 million people, including 850,000 women and children, UAE’s Foreign Ministry said.