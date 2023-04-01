Latest News
UAE sends 38 tons of humanitarian aid to quake victims in Afghanistan
The United Arab Emirates on Friday sent a plane carrying 38 tonnes of medical and food supplies to Afghanistan to meet the needs of families affected by earthquakes that recently struck northeastern part of the country.
UAE’s Foreign Ministry in a statement said that the provision of these supplies is part of the UAE’s enduring efforts to provide urgent relief to countries affected by natural disasters and enhance humanitarian support for vulnerable groups such as women, children, and the elderly.
In this regard, the relief supplies will assist those affected by the earthquakes’ impact, which has exacerbated the current humanitarian situation, the statement said.
In the handover ceremony at Kabul airport, Abdullah Azzam, the Special Secretary of the Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Office, said that the aid will be distributed transparently to the needy and affected citizens.
He expressed gratitude for the humanitarian assistance provided by the UAE, emphasizing that such activities strengthen and expand the bilateral relations between the two countries.
Azzam also called on the international community to opt for bilateral relations and interaction with Afghanistan rather than resorting to sanctions and pressures.
The UAE’s humanitarian efforts for Afghanistan from 2021-2022 included the launch of a relief air bridge that sent 28 aircraft carrying 623 tonnes of medical and food supplies, benefiting approximately 1.1 million people, including 850,000 women and children, UAE’s Foreign Ministry said.
IEA has fulfilled all the conditions and it should be recognized: deputy PM
In a meeting with the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, the political deputy of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate said that the government has fulfilled all the conditions and it should be recognized.
Mawlawi Abdul Kabir also said that the Islamic Emirate wants active engagement with the international community, but the United Nations should lift sanctions on the Islamic Emirate and its officials.
According to him, Daesh is a global threat, but the Islamic Emirate has rooted out the group in Afghanistan.
The political deputy of the Prime Minister also emphasized that the Islamic Emirate believes in dialogue and also believes in an inclusive system and wants appointments to be made based on expertise.
On the other hand, the special representative of the United Nations Secretary General for Afghanistan said in the meeting that the UN will continue to deliver aid to the country, according to a statement released by IEA.
Roza Otunbayeva emphasized on solving Afghanistan’s problems through dialogue, and said that the United Nations will work in this field.
Khairullah Khairkhah, Minister of Information and Culture, Anas Haqqani, senior member of the Islamic Emirate, and Markus Potzel, UNAMA’s political deputy, were also present in the meeting.
Iran hands over 20 Afghan detainees to IEA officials
The Islamic Emirate’s foreign ministry officials in Nimruz province said that 20 Afghan prisoners, including students, scholars and ordinary citizens were released from Iran’s Zahedan province.
The Directorate of Information and Culture in western Nimruz province in an announcement said that after being released, the detainees were handed over to the IEA officials in Zaranj the provincial capital of Nimruz province.
According to local officials, these individuals were incarcerated due to failing to provide legal stay documents and visas and were released following the efforts of the Afghan consulate in Zahedan.
Mawlavi Sediqullah Nasrat, the head of the refugee and repatriation center in Nimruz province stated that returnees have been referred to International Organization for Migration (IOM) to receive the necessary help.
In addition, it is reported that hundreds of Afghan inmates have been released from prisons in Pakistan and Iran and returned to Afghanistan over the past month.
On Thursday (March 30) a delegation from the Ministry of Refugee and Repatriation of Afghanistan met with the representatives of Afghan refugees in Sistan and Baluchistan and Qom provinces and vowed to address refugees’ problems and find solutions respectively.
Over the past nine months, more than 2045 Afghan refugees returned to the country through the Islam Qala crossing point, according to Afghan border officials.
UN supports 24 addiction treatment centers in Afghanistan
The United Nations Drug Control Programme and the Centre for International Crime Prevention, (UNODC) say it will support the rehabilitation program of drug addicts in Afghanistan, by covering 24 addicts’ treatment centers, state-run Bakhtar agency reported.
The UNODC will provide food, heating equipment, health materials, and medicine for these centers.
Currently, 3.5 million, which is about 10% of the total population of Afghanistan, are drug addicts, according to UNODC.
The UNODC will support these centers for at least six months.
The UNODC Office in Afghanistan, sharing reports says that the amount of land under poppy cultivation in Afghanistan in 2001 was about 8 thousand hectares, but after the US attack on Afghanistan, the upward trend of drug production in this country not only did not stop, but it gained speed and in 2017, the land under poppy cultivation increased to 224 thousand hectares.
With the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan, poppy cultivation has been banned in this country, and those who disobey this order will be punished.
The Islamic Emirate put an end to the gathering of thousands of addicts from around Kabul mainly Pul-Sokhta, which for many years was the solitary life of addicts and the hot market for buying and dealing drugs in the capital, thousands of addicts were gathered from Kabul and other cities and sent to clinics.
In recent days, the security forces have stabilized poppy cultivation fields in different parts of the country, and thousands of acres of land where poppy was cultivated have been destroyed so far.
The Islamic Emirate is committed to eradicating addiction in the country and ending poppy cultivation, and it follows this commitment seriously.
