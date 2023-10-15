Latest News
UAE sends 53 tons aid for Herat earthquake victims
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday sent two aircraft carrying 53 tons of relief aid to support the people affected by the earthquake in Herat.
The shipment includes food parcels and 500 tents, UAE’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
“For the fifth consecutive day, the UAE humanitarian air bridge continues to provide supplies to meet the basic needs of the people of Afghanistan,” Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations Affairs, said, noting that five aircraft have been sent to date carrying a total of 140 tons.
He added that the UAE’s efforts are ongoing to alleviate the suffering caused by the earthquake, which resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries and serious damage to infrastructure.
Al Shamsi stressed that the UAE is making tireless efforts to stand by the people of Afghanistan and provide humanitarian support.
Two more strong earthquakes jolt Herat
Two strong earthquakes struck Afghanistan’s western Herat province on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey reported.
The first quake measuring a magnitude of 6.3 happened at 08:06 a.m. (local time) and the second one of magnitude 5.4 struck at 08:26 a.m. (local time).
There was no immediate report of casualties or damage, if any.
Multiple earthquakes struck in the western province of Herat on 7th and 11th October, destroying entire villages.
More progress in two years in Afghanistan than in other countries in 50 years: Delawar
Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar said Saturday at the first “National Conference on Economic Development of Afghanistan” in Paktia province that over the past two years, Afghanistan has progressed more than many countries have in 50 years.
“The countries that gained their independence from another country have not progressed as much in fifty years as we have in two years,” said Delawar.
“You can see that work is going on in every province. Work is going on roads, dams, schools, and universities. We have about 400,000 security forces,” he added.
Speaking at the conference, Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani said that the Islamic Emirate will continue to work for the country’s improvement, as they sacrificed for its freedom.
Haqqani stated that for decades, Afghans have wished to develop the country by using domestic facilities and personnel, and this wish has been realized with the rule of the Islamic Emirate.
In addition, Acting Minister of Economy Deen Mohammad Nadim stated that there are many economic opportunities in the country and the IEA has more plans to revive the country’s economy.
“According to evaluations, there is a purchasing power of nearly six billion dollars in the domestic market, which has been taken over by imported products; therefore, for the purpose of job creation and poverty reduction, the country’s economic cycle needs to rely on domestic production,” said Nadim
Meanwhile, the Acting Ministers of Higher Education and Education also said at the conference that economic self-sufficiency cannot be achieved without having an educational curriculum equal to global standards and the scientific and educational pillars of the country must be strengthened.
Muslim countries must not remain indifferent to oppression of Palestinians: IEA
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Saturday strongly condemned the “humanitarian horror” caused by Israel against the Palestinians and asked countries to address the issue as soon as possible.
In a statement, IEA declared its support for the Palestinian people and asked other Islamic countries to help Palestinians and not remain indifferent in this “great divine test”.
“Countries and organizations that use human rights, especially the rights of women and children, to interfere in the affairs of independent countries, why are they silent today regarding the obvious violation of rights and oppression faced by Palestinian women, men and children or they support the occupiers?” IEA asked.
“It is clear from this that in fact human rights are not valuable to them, but this slogan is only used when their evil political and intelligence goals are tied, if not, aren’t the Palestinian people (children, women) and the elderly humans,” it added.
The Islamic Emirate said that the forced displacement of more than one million Palestinians is a war crime and the ineffective stances of the international bodies in this regard show the unprecedented failure of the world order.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan calls on the entire world, especially the Islamic countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to address the issue of Palestine as soon as possible and stop the terror and unrestrained actions of Israel, otherwise everyone will be responsible for any humanitarian crisis that results from the current situation,” the statement said.
