UK appoints new charge d’affaires for Afghanistan
UK government on Friday announced that Robert Chatterton Dickson has been appointed charge d’affaires ad interim of the UK Mission to Afghanistan, currently based in Doha.
Chatterton Dickson will take up his appointment next month, the UK Foreign &Commonwealth Office said in a statement.
Dickson worked as deputy ambassador and charge d’affaires of the UK embassy in Kabul during 2013-2015.
He has also served as diplomat in Bangladesh, Balkans, US and the Philippines.
Dickson succeeds Hugo Shorter who will be transferring to another diplomatic service appointment.
Haqqani visits Dasht-e-Leili massacre site in Jawzjan
Minister of Interior Affairs Sirajuddin Haqqani visited Dasht-e-Leili in Jawzjan province, where a large number of prisoners of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) were shot or suffocated to death in 2001.
Upon reaching there, Haqqani performed the noon prayer, recited the Holy Quran and prayed for the souls of those who were killed, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
Haqqani said the “martyrs” of Dasht-e-Leili are the “nameless soldiers” of Islam who were killed in oppression. “This great caravan of the martyrs of Islam has only one name and that is ‘The martyrs of Dasht-e-Laili’,” Haqqani said.
“Their sacred blood took their murderers, humiliated and disgraced them. These murderers will be dealt with severely by the Almighty Allah; History will not forget these war crimes,” Haqqani said.
The local authorities of Jawzjan province announced plans to build a wall, a minaret, and a mosque at the site of the incident in order to “preserve the sanctity of the blood of the martyrs,” the Interior Ministry’s statement said.
Haqqani gave directives for its implementation and also provided financial assistance for this purpose.
The Dasht-e-Leili massacre occurred in December 2001 during the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan when 250 to 2,000 IEA prisoners were shot or suffocated to death in metal shipping containers while being transferred by Junbish-e Milli soldiers under the supervision of forces loyal to General Rashid Dostum from Kunduz to Sheberghan prison in Afghanistan.
Some of the prisoners were survivors of the Battle of Qala-e-Jangi in Mazar-e-Sharif. In 2009, Dostum denied the accusations.
According to all sources, many of the prisoners died from suffocation inside the containers, and some witnesses claimed that those who survived were shot. The dead were buried in a mass grave.
The allegations have been investigated since 2002 by Physicians for Human Rights (PHR). PHR conducted two forensic missions to the site under the auspices of the United Nations in 2002. In 2008, PHR reported that the grave had been tampered with.
Daesh claims responsibility for Badakhshan mosque attack
Daesh on Friday claimed responsibility for an explosion inside a mosque in northern Badakhshan province the day before.
The blast inside Nabawi mosque in Badakhshan on Thursday killed at least 11 people and wounded more than 30 others during prayer ceremony of provincial deputy governor, Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi, who was killed in a car bombing two days earlier.
That attack was also claimed by Daesh.
Three women accused of stealing jewelry arrested in Balkh
Local security officials have arrested three women accused of stealing jewelry worth $45,000 from a house in northern Balkh province.
Deputy police chief Abdul Hai Abid said security forces arrested the female thieves along with two kids who had stolen gold from a house in the 10th security district of Mazar-i-Sharif on Thursday.
The group, in coordination with a man, stole some of a woman’s gold from a makeup salon located in Karte Ariana, 10th security district of the province and fled from the area.
According to Abid, the stolen jewelry, which includes a crown, necklace, belt and bracelet, has been returned to its owner.
