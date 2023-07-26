UK, Qatar foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: July 26, 2023)

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani met on Tuesday and discussed Afghanistan among other issues.

During the meeting in Doha, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, especially the preparations for the upcoming strategic dialogue, the latest developments in the region, especially the developments of the Palestinian cause, the situation in Syria, the Iranian nuclear agreement, and the situation in Afghanistan, Qatar’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

They also discussed the importance of the international community’s support for the Afghan people, according to the statement.

During the meeting, UK Foreign Secretary praised Qatar’s foreign policy, flexibility and credibility toward all parties, as well as praising its success in hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, stressing that it will have a positive impact on Qatar’s economy, the statement said.