UN agencies and IEA agree to form a coordination committee
A coordination meeting was held on Wednesday between the United Nations agencies in Afghanistan and various departments of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where various issues were discussed.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs Malawi Amir Khan Muttaqi thanked the United Nations agencies and donors for their generous assistance to the people of Afghanistan and said that Afghanistan has a unique potential for development and self-reliance with a young and energetic workforce and vast natural resources.
“Since the country has been affected by four decades of wars, it needs international aid for some time, until Afghanistan can stand on its own feet and become a donor country instead of a recipient country,” Muttaqi said in the meeting.
Later, the heads of various ministries of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan assured the United Nations agencies and other charitable institutions of their cooperation and requested that in order to ensure more effectiveness and transparency of aid to the country, coordination with relevant sectoral ministries should be further strengthened and the priorities of the people of Afghanistan should be taken into account in the design and implementation of projects.
Meanwhile, Ramiz Alakbarov UN. Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, said in his speech that everyone has one goal and that is to make Afghanistan prosperous and self-sufficient.
Alakbarov added that the UN is trying to organize the distribution of aid in such a way as to create job opportunities for the people.
The two sides agreed to establish a coordination committee between the relevant agencies of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the relevant agencies of the United Nations for the purpose of greater coordination.
Aid agency chief: IEA says guidelines on female NGO staff resuming work close to finalization
The head of a major international aid agency said Tuesday that key Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan officials told him in meetings that they are close to finalizing guidelines that will allow Afghan women to resume working for nongovernmental organizations.
But they were unable to give a timeline or details when pressed, he said.
The IEA last December barred Afghan women from working at NGOs, allegedly because they were not wearing the hijab correctly and were not observing gender segregation rules.
In April, they said this ban extended to U.N. offices and agencies in Afghanistan. There are exemptions in some sectors like health care and education, AP reported.
Days before the NGO order came into effect, the IEA barred women from universities, having already stopped girls from going to school beyond sixth grade. Last November, women were banned from public spaces, including parks.
In January, the IEA said they were working on guidelines for women to return to work at NGOs. They previously said they were working on guidelines so that girls and young women could return to education but these have yet to materialize.
Jan Egeland, the secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, is visiting Afghanistan for the second time in five months to persuade the country’s IEA rulers to reverse the ban on the organization’s female staff.
Egeland met the Kandahar deputy governor, Maulvi Hayatullah Mubarak, who he described as having “direct contact with and links” to the IEA’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, who ordered the education and NGO bans. He also met the head of Kandahar’s Economy Directorate, Mawlawi Abdul Salam Baryali.
“The authorities in Kandahar have a special position since the emir (Akhundzada) sits in Kandahar,” he told The Associated Press. “Whatever agreement we can get in Kandahar can have a national impact. These guidelines are close to being finalized and should soon be put into effect, that is what was conveyed.”
Egeland said he pressed the officials for a timeline and clarity on the word “soon” but they didn’t elaborate.
He was told the IEA couldn’t guarantee anything as everything needed to be put to the supreme leadership. They also told him they had been working on the NGO matter for months and that most issues have been resolved.
The guidelines are likely to cover dress codes, gender segregation in the workplace, and a chaperone for travel. Egeland warned that it would not be a lifting of the ban if the guidelines went beyond that.
The Norwegian Refugee Council stands to lose 40% of its funding for Afghanistan because of the bans on female employment and education, he said.
He said the potential loss meant a 40% drop in the number of people reached.
The agency has also laid off 220 of its 1,500 workforce and closed five offices. But it retains male and female Afghan staff who are unable to work because of the bans. The agency is not deploying male-only teams.
“I believe their promises,” he said of the IEA. “But I can only accept the facts.”
Abdul Rahman Habib, a spokesman for the Economy Ministry, said it was too early to talk about the NGO guidelines.
“If it comes from another source we are not responsible for it,” he said. “We are the only source for confirmation. When the time is right we will announce it officially.”
The IEA have repeatedly told senior humanitarian officials visiting Afghanistan since December that the NGO restrictions are temporary suspensions, not a ban.
Bodies of 18 Afghans found dead in Bulgarian truck arrive in Kabul
The bodies of 18 Afghan migrants who were found dead over three months ago in an abandoned truck in Sofia have finally been repatriated.
Officials said the bodies of the migrants arrived on Wednesday in Kabul and have already been sent to their respective provinces.
In February, Bulgarian authorities found the bodies of the migrants in a secret compartment in the truck. At the time, Bulgarian authorities confirmed the migrants died of suffocation.
Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman of the Afghan Foreign Ministry, said that the Afghan government paid for the repatriation of the bodies.
He blamed the Bulgarian legal process for their delayed return and the “cruel banking restrictions” imposed on Afghanistan since the takeover of the country by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in August 2021.
Eight of the victims are from Nangarhar, one from Kunar, one from Kapisa, two from Maidan Wardak, one from Logar and five from Kabul.
Iran must stop ‘saber-rattling’ over Afghan water rights: Khalilzad
Iranian leaders are saber-rattling, threatening Afghanistan with a range of hostile actions, including war, over water rights from Afghanistan, former US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, said on Wednesday.
Khalilzad said on Twitter that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities are being “surprisingly restrained and statesmanlike” over the issue.
He said that IEA authorities have acknowledged the 1973 water treaty while arguing that the lower amount of water is due to drought and climate change.
“They have expressed sympathy for the difficulties and water shortage places on civilians in Iran in Iran, while pointing out that their own civilians are experiencing the same,” he said.
The envoy noted that the treaty envisages remedies for circumstances of disagreement, including bilateral engagement to find a solution, make use of the good offices of a third party, and if neither step works, then the issue should be submitted to arbitration.
“None of these have been tried yet. The Iranian regime must stop saber rattling,” Khalilzad said.
Iranian officials have warned Afghanistan’s rulers not to violate the 1973 water treaty, despite IEA’s claims that there is not enough water in the Helmand River.
