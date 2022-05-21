Latest News
UN envoy says Afghanistan’s new rulers have no clear plan for good governance
The UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons says the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government has an unclear strategy in terms of leading the political and economic situation.
In an interview with CNN, Lyons said the IEA does not have a clear plan for good governance and its economic plan is unclear.
She said she has met separately with the leaders of the new government, but no specific plans have been put forward so far.
“We have tried to find out what their views are on Afghanistan, how they want to develop this country, so far they do not have a clear definition in this regard, so far there is no plan to determine how they want to lead the country, if they have an economic plan, what is that?
“We are still working in separate meetings with the leaders to find out what the plans are for the future and overcoming the problems. We are currently acting as a bridge between Afghanistan and the international community,” said Lyons.
According to her, some leaders of the IEA agree that girls should go to school, but not everyone has yet reached a common decision.
“In my meeting with the leaders of the incumbent government, I found that some of them know that this issue is very important for the international community and they are in favor of reopening schools for girls, but others have the opposite view, a single position has not yet been formed.
“Afghanistan is the only country in the world where girls are not allowed to go to school,” said Lyons.
At the same time, former President Hamid Karzai has welcomed the IEA’s desire to have good diplomatic relations with the United States and other international countries, but said he hopes the new rulers decide as soon as possible on the reopening of girls’ schools.
“Sirajuddin Haqqani spoke of the government’s willingness to have good diplomatic relations with the United States and the international community which is in the interest of Afghanistan. He [Haqqani] also said that the girls would return to school soon, which I hope would happen as soon as possible,” said Karzai.
Speaking to CNN, Karzai said the issue of hijab was clear. “Afghanistan is an Islamic country and the issue of women’s hijab is very clear in Islam,” he said.
Afghan women already wore hijab, covering the face is not a hijab, covering the face by female media workers who appear on TV is also not a hijab; this is not Afghan culture, he said.
He called on the IEA to scrap the decision that women must cover their faces. On the issue of teenage girls not going to school, Karzai stated that girls need to return to school as soon as possible.
“I denounce it in the strongest words and want the Taliban (IEA) to allow girls to go back to school as soon as possible,” he said.
Karzai also confirmed a recent report by a US watchdog organization that the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan led to the military collapse of the republic.
According to Karzai, a number of other issues also contributed to this including, the Doha Agreement, and the more than 3,000 US airstrikes a year.
Latest News
IEA approves committee to regulate, improve and advance Hajj affairs
Enamullah Samangani, Deputy Spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said Saturday that cabinet has approved a plan to establish a National Hajj Committee to regulate, improve and advance Hajj-related issues.
Samangani wrote on his Twitter page: “The committee is chaired by Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister, and the Ministries of Guidance, Hajj and Endowments, Transport and Aviation, Justice, Finance, Foreign Affairs, Public Health and Interior ministry, the general directorate of intelligence (GDI), and the chamber of commerce are its members.”
According to Samangani, in order to regulate, improve and advance Hajj affairs in the provinces, a committee chaired by the deputy governor with the participation of delegates from the departments of Hajj and Endowments, airport, police headquarters, intelligence and public health should be established.
Latest News
World Bank pays over $150 million to boost Afghanistan’s health sector
The World Bank recently provided $150 million to the Afghan Ministry of Public Health to help pay for medicine, medical equipment and salaries, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said this week.
According to the ministry the assistance was provided by the World Bank in accordance with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on February 7 in Switzerland, by Dr. Qalandar Ebad, acting Minister of Public Health, and his accompanying delegation.
The money is to be used for primary health care in 34 provinces, including the payment of salaries and training of health workers, the provision of medicine, medical equipment, the fight against diseases, and the strengthening of oversight of health services, said the health ministry.
Latest News
Acting defense minister visits Panjshir, urges locals to ignore ‘enemy propaganda’
Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid, Afghanistan’s acting Minister of Defense, met with Panjshir residents, tribal elders and security officials on Friday, during a visit to the province, and asked the people not to believe “enemy propaganda”.
Mujahid also listened to suggestions by the people and called on them to fully cooperate with local officials to establish order and security in the province.
Mujahid assured them that he would not allow anyone to disrupt security in the province.
At the same time, Mujahid issued instructions to security officials on providing security in the province.
IEA approves committee to regulate, improve and advance Hajj affairs
UN envoy says Afghanistan’s new rulers have no clear plan for good governance
World Bank pays over $150 million to boost Afghanistan’s health sector
Acting defense minister visits Panjshir, urges locals to ignore ‘enemy propaganda’
India sends 2,000 tons of wheat to Afghanistan via Attari-Wagah border
Zerbena: National budget delay discussed
IOC chief visits Afghan, Ukrainian athletes in Switzerland
Afghans using crypto to ‘safeguard’ their savings
Rashid Khan becomes joint-fastest spinner to reach 100 wickets in IPL
Tahawol: Issue of IEA’s recognition discussed
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Big cross-border tunnel found linking Tijuana to San Diego
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA approves working process to bring exiled Afghan politicians home
-
Latest News4 days ago
India mulls reopening embassy in Kabul
-
Regional4 days ago
Eshkamish district residents voice concerns about infrastructure, service delivery problems
-
Business4 days ago
Cotton factories ‘owed’ $30 million by Pakistan: Kandahar Chamber
-
Latest News4 days ago
CSTO ready to ensure its security given situation at borders
-
World4 days ago
Russia, Ukraine peace talks stall amid mutual recriminations
-
World4 days ago
Russia’s Lavrov says Finland, Sweden joining NATO makes ‘no big difference’