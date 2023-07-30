Latest News
UN forced to cut food aid to millions globally because of funding crisis
The United Nations has been forced to cut food, cash payments and assistance to millions of people in many countries because of “a crippling funding crisis” that has seen its donations plummet by about half as acute hunger is hitting record levels, a top official said Friday.
Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the World Food Program, told a news conference that at least 38 of the 86 countries where WFP operates have already seen cuts or plan to cut assistance soon — including Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen and West Africa.
He said WFP’s operating requirement is $20 billion to deliver aid to everyone in need, but it was aiming for between $10 billion and $14 billion, which was what the agency had received in the past few years.
“We’re still aiming at that, but we have only so far this year gotten to about half of that, around $5 billion,” Skau said.
He said humanitarian needs were “going through the roof” in 2021 and 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine and its global implications. “Those needs continue to grow, those drivers are still there,” he said, “but the funding is drying up. So we’re looking at 2024 (being) even more dire.”
“The largest food and nutrition crisis in history today persists,” Skau said. “This year, 345 million people continue to be acutely food insecure while hundreds of millions of people are at risk of worsening hunger.”
Skau said that in March, WFP was forced to cut rations from 75% to 50% for communities in Afghanistan facing emergency levels of hunger, and in May it was forced to cut food for 8 million people — 66% of the people it was assisting.
He urged world leaders to prioritize humanitarian funding and invest in long-term solutions to conflicts, poverty, development and other root causes of the current crisis.
2,000 tankers carrying poor quality fuel turned back over past year
Officials at Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) said during their annual accountability report on Saturday that over the past year, more than 100,000 loads of fuel in tankers have been assessed, of which 2,000 tankers carrying low-quality fuel have been turned back.
Faizullah Tamim, acting head of ANSA, said at the meeting that the revenue of this authority has increased substantially compared to last year and now totals over 2.2 billion AFN.
At the meeting, Tamim meanwhile asked all Afghan businessmen to ensure they do not import or produce poor-quality products.
Despite the department enforcing quality control regulations on imported goods at ports, low-quality goods are still entering the country and are being sold on local markets.
Muttaqi leaves Kabul for Doha to meet US officials
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi left for Doha this evening at the head of a delegation to meet with representatives of the United States.
Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman for the ministry tweeted the Muttaqi will discuss with the American representatives about banking sanctions, removing the names of caretaker government officials from the black list and the issue of violating the country’s airspace.
According to Takal, during this trip, the delegation of the Islamic Emirate will discuss bilateral relations with some officials of the Qatari government and foreign representatives based in this country.
Transporting goods by rail up 25 percent: officials
Afghanistan Railway Authority announced Saturday that the volume of commercial goods transported by rail has increased 25 percent in the first quarter of this year.
Presenting the annual accountability report, Bakhtur Rahman Sharafat, head of Afghanistan Railway Authority, said that in the past one year, 4.5 million metric tons of goods have been transported through the country’s railways, and ARA has earned 3.1 billion afghanis in revenue.
According to him, the construction work of the first phase of the fourth section of the Herat-Khaf railway line with a length of 43 kilometers will start soon and will be completed in the next 16 months.
He emphasized that the trans-Afghan railway project, which connects Central Asia to South Asia is being worked on quickly with the coordination of countries.
“Following the recent meeting of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan, a joint office was opened for the one-year plan, whose responsibility is to complete the survey, prepare for the start of practical work, and find financial resources to fund this project,” Sharafat said.
Officials said that there are plans to start the construction of Spin Boldak-Chaman railway and Sheberghan-Andkhoy railway this year.
“We are starting these projects and most of the preparations for it have been taken. The land acquisition process is almost complete, and in the current year, we will regularize the monitoring and maintenance of the railway line in the country,” Abdulbari Sediqi, the financial and administrative deputy of Afghanistan Railway Authority, said.
ARA officials said that the country’s railway problems will not be fully resolved until Afghanistan buys wagons, and ARA seeks to buy wagons which will speed up the transportation process.
