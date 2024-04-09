Latest News
UN says talks over appointing special envoy for Afghanistan ‘ongoing’
The United Nations said on Monday that discussions over the appointment of a special envoy for Afghanistan were ongoing.
“The process is ongoing. As soon as there is a public update, I hope to be able to share with you,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson of UN Secretary-General, said in a press conference.
The Security Council adopted the resolution requesting the Secretary-General to appoint a Special Envoy for Afghanistan in late December. China and Russia abstained from the vote, while the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) criticized UNSC decision to appoint a special envoy.
IEA believes that the appointment of an additional special envoy for Afghanistan in the presence of UNAMA is unnecessary as Afghanistan is not a conflict zone and is ruled by a central government.
According to reports, the envoy would need to engage both IEA and non-IEA Afghans to initiate intra-Afghan dialogue.
According to a commentary published by Japan Times newspaper, three names are being floated as possible envoy candidates: Japanese diplomat Tadamichi Yamamoto, who was the secretary-general’s special representative for Afghanistan between 2016 and 2020, former British ambassador to Afghanistan Nicholas Kay and Turkey’s former in Kabul, Cihad Erginay.
Interior Ministry reports 200,000 security force members
The Ministry of Interior says the number of security forces now totals almost 200,000.
Abdulmateen Qani, the ministry’s spokesman said there are also almost 2,000 police women.
Qani said the number of security forces in the framework of this ministry was enough; but emphasized that if there is a need to increase the number of police, youths will be recruited.
Residents have meanwhile called on the ministry to work on efforts to distribute uniforms and on the interaction of security force members with the public and on increasing skill standards of security forces.
In addition to the IEA recruits, there is also a large number of military personnel from the previous government who continue to work within the new security structures.
Prime Minister delivers Eid message, calls on Afghans to return home
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) held their Eid prayers at the ARG in Kabul on Wednesday, in the presence of high-ranking officials.
Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund said in his speech that Afghans living abroad should return home and make use of opportunities available.
He also said Afghans are able to celebrate Eid in a country that’s secure and free from the occupation of foreigners.
However, he urged the people to remember families of martyrs and orphans, and called on the security institutions to ensure security is maintained.
The deputy prime minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, also addressed the session and emphasized the need for unity among Muslims around the world.
The second deputy prime minister Abdul Salam Hanafi said in his speech that he hopes the Islamic system remains stable in the country and that eventually Afghanistan will be able to compete with the world and the region as a progressive and civilized country.
At another Eid prayer event, at Sapidar Palace, the political deputy prime minister Maulawi Abdul Kabir performed prayers with a group of acting ministers and foreign diplomats.
On the sidelines of this ceremony, Kabir met with a number of diplomats. He said the IEA wants good relations with all countries around the world, especially Islamic countries, because they share religious, political and cultural commonalities, and these commonalities need to be strengthened.
Swedish think tank takes stock of Afghanistan’s tourism sector
Afghanistan is fast becoming an attractive tourist destination for foreigners given its rich history, culture and geographic location.
However, decades of war kept the country largely closed off to tourists, but now, two and a half years after the political change, tourist numbers among foreigners are growing.
Prior to the wars of the past 40 years, Afghanistan was a popular destination, with 90,000 foreigners having visited the country annually in the 1970s.
Today, however, tourists are starting to return.
The Stockholm-based Institute for Security and Development Policy writes that Afghanistan contains plenty of historical sites, multi-ethnic traditional cultures, multi-ethnic language settings, rich literature of Pashto, Dari, Uzbek, Turkmen, different social contexts, and terrific landscapes and locales including four seasons of the year for overseas visitors.
The country is slowly seeing a return of tourists but there are still some multidimensional challenges, including the absence of basic facilities and modern infrastructures, but these can be developed by the right kind of management, the ISDP reports.
The first foreigners to arrive in Afghanistan during this uptick in visitors came from European and Western countries such as the UK, Germany, France, the US, Australia, Canada, Spain, Finland, Sweden, Hungary, Poland, New Zealand, Belgium, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Italy, Turkey, Mexico, Columbia, Argentina, Portugal, Ukraine, and Chili.
In addition, visitors from Asian countries including India, Pakistan, Iran, China, Japan, Russia, Thailand, Philippines, and other countries visited Afghanistan.
ISDP stated that when these tourists arrive in Afghanistan, they tend to wear traditional Afghan clothes, eat Afghan food, and learn about Afghan traditional customs, which is an excellent route for cultural growth.
The steady growth in foreign tourists to Afghanistan is primarily thanks to improved security and given the current situation, this sector looks likely to carry on growing – which will aid the country’s weak economy and lead to the creation of jobs and opportunities for Afghans.
However, the ISDP points out that Afghanistan needs a comprehensive policy framework to support and promote the tourism industry and cultural constituency of Afghanistan to attract more foreign tourists annually.
As such, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) should issue tourist visas for free and provide full security in the country for tourists to travel without any fear or threat.
Additionally, foreign tourists need facilities of value and convenience; national and local maps, travel guides, transportation, safety and security, suitable options for accommodation and upscale restaurants.
ISDP writes that despite economic challenges in Afghanistan, the government needs to revive the tourism industry and seek funds from UNESCO to promote the cultural and historical values of the country.
It is important to rebuild and repair ancient monuments, sculptures, old citadels, reputed mosques, ancient shrines and gardens, and other landmarks and archaeological remnants of ancient kingdoms, empires, and governments.
The government also needs to provide facilities around these sites, for example, roads, parks, restaurants, and entertainment services.
For this purpose, private and public sector partnerships are required to transform tourism back into a viable economic industry, ISDP writes.
A functional, specialized web portal should also be developed focusing on Afghanistan tourism and culture industry to offer an accurate picture.
