UN says talks over appointing special envoy for Afghanistan ‘ongoing’

(Last Updated On: April 9, 2024)

The United Nations said on Monday that discussions over the appointment of a special envoy for Afghanistan were ongoing.

“The process is ongoing. As soon as there is a public update, I hope to be able to share with you,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson of UN Secretary-General, said in a press conference.

The Security Council adopted the resolution requesting the Secretary-General to appoint a Special Envoy for Afghanistan in late December. China and Russia abstained from the vote, while the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) criticized UNSC decision to appoint a special envoy.

IEA believes that the appointment of an additional special envoy for Afghanistan in the presence of UNAMA is unnecessary as Afghanistan is not a conflict zone and is ruled by a central government.

According to reports, the envoy would need to engage both IEA and non-IEA Afghans to initiate intra-Afghan dialogue.

According to a commentary published by Japan Times newspaper, three names are being floated as possible envoy candidates: Japanese diplomat Tadamichi Yamamoto, who was the secretary-general’s special representative for Afghanistan between 2016 and 2020, former British ambassador to Afghanistan Nicholas Kay and Turkey’s former in Kabul, Cihad Erginay.