The tournament is a major part of the domestic cricket structure and contributes to the players’ and game development in Afghanistan. It is the second List A event of the year after the Green Afghanistan One Day Cup, held in May this year, according to ACB.
Sport
Unbeaten India heap more misery on holders England at World Cup
India maintained their unbeaten streak at the 2023 World Cup with a 100-run victory in a low-scoring contest against holders England, who are facing a premature exit following their fifth defeat in six group matches on Sunday.
Rohit Sharma saved India’s blushes with a captain’s knock of 87 in what initially appeared a below-par total of 229-9 on a tricky surface at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Reuters reported.
Put into bat, the hosts slumped to 40-3 in the 12th over before Rohit forged a 91-run partnership with KL Rahul (39) to arrest their slide.
Suryakumar Yadav contributed a breezy 49 down the order and India’s tailenders scored some useful runs towards the end to take them past the 225-mark.
England were reduced to 52-5 inside 16 overs in a remarkable batting capitulation and were eventually bundled out for 129 in inside 35 overs with Mohammed Shami claiming 4-22 for India.
Liam Livingstone’s 27 was the top score in England’s sorry-looking scorecard.
“I think this was a game where we showed a lot of character,” Rohit said after India’s sixth successive win in the tournament.
“All the experienced players stood up at the right time and won us the game.”
Holders England went into the match as the bottom-placed team with only mathematical chances of making the semi-finals after just one win in their previous five group matches.
In India, they faced the tournament’s only unbeaten side looking unstoppable in their home conditions.
Jos Buttler elected to field after winning the toss and had reasons to feel vindicated as India slumped to 40-3 in the 12th over.
David Willey (3-45) began with a maiden and sent groans across the stadium in the seventh over when he dismissed Virat Kohli for a nine-ball duck.
The early setbacks forced Rohit to shelve his natural strokeplay and he combined with Rahul to arrest their slide.
India crawled to the 100-mark at the halfway stage of their innings but still had plenty of overs as well as considerable batting firepower left to make up for the loss.
Willey dismissed Rahul and Adil Rashid sent back Rohit to snuff out those hopes but Suryakumar’s cheeky knock took India past 200.
England began briskly but were soon jolted out of any complacence after Jasprit Bumrah (3-32) dismissed Dawid Malan and Joe Root with successive deliveries in the fifth over of the innings.
Like Root, Ben Stokes could not open his account either and had his stumps wrecked by Shami as England’s start proved worse than that of their opponents.
Kohli dropped Jonny Bairstow in the slip but the batter dragged a delivery from Shami on to his stumps to depart with England reeling at 39-4 in the 10th over.
Buttler’s dismissal was emblematic of England’s shambolic batting in the match.
The England captain was utterly deceived by a Kuldeep Yadav (2-24) delivery that pitched outside off-stump, turned sharply and sneaked through the yawning bat-pad gap to hit the middle stump.
“Very disappointing,” Buttler said.
“At the halfway stage chasing 230 we fancied ourselves. But it’s the same old story.”
Sport
Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional List A Tournament 2023 gets underway
The sixth edition of the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional List A Tournament 2023 started on Sunday in Nangarhar province.
The 50-over event features five regional teams competing in a double round-robin format with the top two teams advancing to the final on November 20 at the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Cricket Ground in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement.
The defending champions, Mis-e-Ainak Region take on the Amo region in the opening match. The other three participating teams are Speenghar, Band-e-Amir, and Bost.
There will be 21 games in the tournament including the final.
Sport
World Cup State of Play: England and Sri Lanka campaigns on brink of collapse
India are the tournament pacesetters while England and Sri Lanka will both be out to give their semi-final hopes a much-needed boost in their clash at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
The hosts are joined by South Africa, New Zealand and Australia in the critical top-four spots on the current Cricket World Cup standings but all 10 teams can still dream of claiming a place in the knockout stages.
Here is the state of play ahead of the England and Sri Lanka clash on 26 October:
Standings: Cricket World Cup 2023
1. India (five wins, no losses)
Most runs: Virat Kohli (354 runs)
Most wickets: Jasprit Bumrah (11 wickets)
The hosts are in the driver’s seat to secure a crucial top-four finish after starting their campaign with five comprehensive victories.
India are yet to be truly tested as their well-balanced bowling attack has been able to contain – and often tear through – the opposition batting group to ensure their second-innings target is manageable.
The tournament pacesetters have won each match so far while batting second with captain Rohit Sharma and chase master Virat Kohli leading the way, so it remains to be seen what sort of damage India can do across a full 50 overs.
Still to play: England (29 October), Sri Lanka (2 November), South Africa (5 November), Netherlands (12 November)
2. South Africa (four wins, one loss)
Most runs: Quinton de Kock (407 runs)
Most wickets: Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen (10 wickets each)
South Africa have sent a warning shot across the tournament with four totals above 300 – including more than 400 against Sri Lanka – that have secured four emphatic victories.
The Proteas’ one blemish came in a shock 38-run loss to familiar foes Netherlands when they were skittled out for 207 in their only run chase so far at the Cricket World Cup.
But with a batting group led by opener Quinton de Kock and an explosive middle order, it is unlikely South Africa will continue to suffer from second-innings blues as another shot at an elusive semi-final victory looks all but assured.
Still to play: Pakistan (27 October), New Zealand (1 November), India (5 November), Afghanistan (10 November)
3. New Zealand (four wins, one loss)
Most runs: Rachin Ravindra (290 runs)
Most wickets: Mitch Santner (12 wickets)
The runner’s up at the past two Cricket World Cups are well-placed to secure yet another semi-final berth after thumping defending champions England in their opener then clinching resounding victories over less-fancied opponents.
But tougher tests are to come for New Zealand who showed they could match it with pacesetters India without ever quite taking control of the contest that they ultimately lost by four wickets.
With four wins in the bank and a healthy net run rate, New Zealand likely need two more victories to lock in their spot in the knockout stages and hope to secure at least one of those against fellow contenders Australia and South Africa.
Still to play: Australia (28 October), South Africa (1 November), Pakistan (4 November), Sri Lanka (9 November)
4. Australia (three wins, two losses)
Most runs: David Warner (332 runs)
Most wickets: Adam Zampa (13 wickets)
The five-time champions have been building momentum as the tournament progresses after starting their campaign with two disappointing losses.
Three convincing wins have followed as their batters have found form with at least one strong innings each, while their trio of pacers and spinner Adam Zampa have also made their mark.
Australia arguably still have room for improvement – both in terms of performances and personnel – as they aim to win at least one of their upcoming clashes with arch-rivals New Zealand and England to keep one foot in the knockout stages.
Still to play: New Zealand (28 October), England (4 November), Afghanistan (7 November), Bangladesh (11 November)
5. Pakistan (two wins, three losses)
Most runs: Mohammad Rizwan (302 runs)
Most wickets: Shaheen Afridi (10 wickets)
Pakistan impressed as they opened their Cricket World Cup with two comprehensive victories but have fallen back into the pack to be on the brink of missing out on the knockout stages.
While a thumping at the hands of heated rivals India always stings, it is the loss to Afghanistan that could prove most costly as Pakistan is left with plenty to do in their remaining fixtures.
It is crucial that the 1992 champions snap their three-match losing streak when they face a surging South Africa next otherwise Pakistan will likely be relying on other results to go their way to keep their semi-final hopes alive.
Still to play: South Africa (27 October), Bangladesh (31 October), New Zealand (4 November), England (11 November)
6. Afghanistan (two wins, three losses)
Most runs: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (224 runs)
Most wickets: Naveen-ul-Haq, Rashid Khan (six wickets each)
Afghanistan are well and truly still in the mix to earn a semi-final berth and will likely need to win at least three of their remaining four matches – if not them all – if they are to sneak in.
Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran have been in fine form, while the spin quartet of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad have all caused some concern for opposition batters at different stages of the tournament.
Still to play: Sri Lanka (30 October), Netherlands (3 November), Australia (7 November), South Africa (10 November)
7. Sri Lanka (one win, three losses)
Most runs: Sadeera Samarawickrama (230 runs)
Most wickets: Dilshan Madushanka (11 wickets)
Injuries prior to the tournament and in the first three weeks in India have proven costly for the 1996 champions who have managed just one triumph heading into their crunch clash with England.
The absence of star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has put too much pressure on Maheesh Theekshana, while the loss of Matheesha Pathirana just this week has also put another dampener on what promised to be a competitive campaign.
A win against England is critical to keeping Sri Lanka’s hopes for the semi-finals intact, while a loss could prove the end to their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.
Still to play: England (26 October), Afghanistan (30 October), India (2 November), Bangladesh (6 November), New Zealand (9 November)
8. England (one win, three losses)
Most runs: Dawid Malan (192 runs)
Most wickets: Reece Topley (eight wickets)
The defending champions’ clash with Sri Lanka looms as a must-win encounter as a loss to the Asian side could leave England with too much to do heading into the backend of the tournament.
Not much has gone right for England thus far with the loss of in-form quick Reece Topley to injury and the absence of Ben Stokes for the first three matches of the campaign putting a dent in their chances for back-to-back titles.
Their sole victory so far in India came against ninth-placed Bangladesh and a win against Sri Lanka is needed to give them a chance of reaching the final four.
Still to play: Sri Lanka (26 October), India (29 October), Australia (4 November), Netherlands (8 November), Pakistan (11 November)
9. Bangladesh (one win, four losses)
Most runs: Mahmudullah Riyad (198 runs)
Most wickets: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam (six wickets each)
The Asian side made a great start to the 2023 World Cup with a commanding victory against Afghanistan, but subsequent losses to England, New Zealand, India and South Africa have seen their semi-final hopes all but extinguished.
Bangladesh would need to win all their remaining four matches at the tournament and have other results go their way to have any chance of sneaking into the knockout stage of the event. On current form it looms as a tough ask for Shakib Al Hasan’s side.
Still to play: Netherlands (28 October), Pakistan (31 October), Sri Lanka (6 November), Australia (11 November)
10. Netherlands (one win, four losses)
Most runs: Colin Ackermann (137 runs)
Most wickets: Bas de Leede (nine wickets)
The crushing loss to Australia all but put an end to Netherlands’ chances of reaching the semi-finals in India, with the Dutch now needing to win all four of their remaining matches to keep alive any slim hopes.
The upset victory over South Africa has been the clear highlight of Netherlands’ campaign thus far and Scott Edwards’ side were far from outclassed in each of their other matches until crossing paths with a rampant Australia.
Still to play: Bangladesh (28 October), Afghanistan (3 November), England (8 November), India (12 November)
Sport
Awesome Afghanistan beat Pakistan for first time in World Cup match
Afghanistan produced their second stunning win of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to beat Pakistan for the first time ever in a men’s ODI, winning by eight wickets in Chennai.
Set a target of 283 to win, Afghanistan’s top three all hit half-centuries as they produced a high-quality run chase to reach the target with eight wickets in hand and an over to spare.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz set the tempo early with a 53-ball 65 alongside fellow opener Ibrahim Zadran (87), before the excellent Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi finished the job with crucial contributions of 77 and 48 respectively.
Pakistan would have been happy enough with a total of 282/7 after being put under big pressure by Afghanistan’s four-pronged spin attack, led by the impressive Noor Ahmad (3/49).
Some big hits from Iftikhar Ahmed (40 from 27) lifted Pakistan to a competitive score after Abdullah Shafique (58) and Babar Azam (74) had set the platform.
But the target proved not quite big enough, as Afghanistan pulled off the historic chase.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been a key presence at the top of the order throughout the tournament, and set the tone when he found the boundary off Shaheen Shah Afridi’s very first ball of the innings.
And it was Gurbaz who put Pakistan’s other high-profile pacer to the sword early on, hitting four fours in five balls off Haris Rauf in the eighth over to keep the momentum going.
Both Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran brought up fifties as Afghanistan’s openers took the attack to Pakistan’s spinners after seeing off the pace threat.
But Gurbaz’s onslaught came to an end when he took on the returning Shaheen Shah Afridi to depart for 65 from 53 balls, giving Pakistan the breakthrough that they desperately needed.
Rahmat Shah joined Ibrahim to negotiate the tricky middle overs, and the pair brought the required runs down to double figures with a handy partnership, setting up a big finish in Chennai.
But Pakistan kept the game very much alive when Hasan Ali removed key batter Zadran for 87 to set up a nail-biting finish.
Afghanistan’s batting efforts have heavily leaned on their young opening pair in recent times, but the experience of Rahmat and Hashmattulah Shah shone through as the pressure built in the back end of the innings.
With the required run rate always manageable at around a run-a-ball, Rahmat and Hashmatullah steered their team home in style, prompting jubilant scenes amongst the Afghanistan squad.
Earlier, Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first on a dry and seemingly spin-friendly Chennai surface. His opposite number, Hashmatullah Shahidi, said that he would’ve done the same given the conditions.
Shadab came in for an ill Mohammed Nawaz to give Pakistan a second leg-spin option along with Usama Mir. For Afghanistan, Noor Ahmad came into the team in place of Fazalhaq Farooqi, meaning all of Afghanistan’s four full-time spin options started the game.
Pakistan started well, with Abdullah Shafique leading the Pakistan charge and Imam-ul-Haq providing him good support in the first powerplay. Together they hit eight boundaries in the first ten overs, including Pakistan’s first six in the opening powerplay of an ODI this year.
Afghanistan made their first breakthrough when Azmatullah Omarzai struck off the very first ball of the 11th over. A short delivery was mistimed by Imam (17) and pulled into the arms of Naveen-ul-Haq at mid-wicket.
Imam’s departure brought captain Babar to the crease, and he started in a positive fashion alongside Shafique.
The spin-heavy middle overs saw Afghanistan get control of the game, with the Pakistan batters finding it tough to read the variations of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad, and the duo beating the bat on several occasions.
Shafique eventually fell to Noor for 58, going for a hasty sweep to try and up the rate and missing the ball, with the lbw decision given on review.
And Mohammad Rizwan also had difficulties in facing the excellent Noor, and fell after top-edging him to Mujeeb Ur Rahman at short fine leg for 8.
But captain Babar ensured that Pakistan got the platform that their tactics always set out to build, putting together some handy partnerships with Saud Shakeel (25) and Shadab Khan (40).
And the lower order built on those foundations, with Iftikhar Ahmed’s brutal 40 causing the damage at the death.
Iftikhar, tasked with kicking on at the back end of the innings, slammed four maximums and departed for 40 from 27 balls in the final over of the innings.
Noor Ahmad finished with stand-out figures of 3/49, while Noor, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi all finished with economies under five-an-over having each completed their full allocation of ten overs.
And the impact of those spinners and how they kept Pakistan’s innings in check proved crucial in the final analysis.
The result leaves both teams on four points after five matches of the tournament, with both still in with a chance of reaching the semi-finals.
Unbeaten India heap more misery on holders England at World Cup
Afghan refugees complain of mistreatment by Pakistani police
Tahawol: Acting FM’s meeting with UN’s Special Coordinator discussed
Saar: First session held to facilitate deported refugees affairs discussed
Uzbek delegation meets IEA’s top officials, discusses mutual interests
Afghanistan A cricket team to tour Oman for white-ball series
New York deluge triggers flash floods, brings chaos to subways
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
Ronaldo sparks fightback as Al-Nassr given Asian Champions League scare
Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored
Tahawol: Acting FM’s meeting with UN’s Special Coordinator discussed
Saar: First session held to facilitate deported refugees affairs discussed
Tahawol: UN’s call for ending Israel-Hamas war discussed
Saar: Pakistan arrests nearly 100,000 Afghan refugees discussed
Exclusive interview with Mohammad Yousef Kargar, head of Afghanistan Football Federation
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan sets up deportation centers as Afghan migrant deadline looms
-
Latest News5 days ago
Richard Bennett reports to UNGA, says Afghanistan is facing many challenges
-
Regional5 days ago
China ousts defence minister, the second senior leader to leave in three months
-
Latest News4 days ago
Earthquake victims in Herat complain of slow aid delivery
-
Health5 days ago
EU contributes 10 million euros to improve mental health, drug use disorder services in Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
At least 22 killed, dozens wounded in Lewiston, Maine shootings
-
Sport4 days ago
World Cup State of Play: England and Sri Lanka campaigns on brink of collapse
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
EU lawmakers make progress in crucial talks on new AI rules