Latest News
UNDP: 65,000 people receive technical training in Afghanistan
The United Nations Development Program in Afghanistan (UNDP) says the organization recently provided technical training to 65,000 people in Afghanistan.
UNDP announced on Monday that these educational programs were implemented in eight different zones across Afghanistan.
The focus of this program has been on youth and marginalized groups, the organization said.
Latest News
Flash floods kill 5, including one child, in Ghor province
Local officials in Ghor province say at least four women, one man and a child were killed on Tuesday in Firozkoh city due to flash floods.
The floods in some areas of Firozkoh have also caused financial losses to the people, officials said.
Meanwhile, Kabul also witnessed relatively heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon but no casualties were reported.
Latest News
Afghan girls robotics team to study at US universities
Members of the Afghan girls robotics team, who have been living in Qatar for almost two years, recently received news that they have been accepted by American universities.
Members of the team will study in different fields and have voiced their excitement over the development.
“I was able to get into one of the best universities in America in the engineering department and I am going to start this new course of study at Ohio State University in the field of aerospace engineering,” Florence Pouya, the captain of the robotics team, said.
The girls have been part of the national robotics team for more than four years.
“The field I want to study is mechanical engineering, and I hope one day I can return to my country and transfer everything I have learned to the future and new generations of Afghanistan so that everyone joins hands and builds a prosperous and independent Afghanistan,” Elham Mansouri, a member of the robotics team, said.
Asefa Amini, another member of the team, said: “I am happy that I was able to get accepted by five American universities, including Nevada in Las Vegas, where I will study computer science.”
Shabnam Noorzai, another member of the team, said: “I want to show the world the abilities and talent of Afghan girls. You give them a chance. They can also be scientists, leaders and engineers of the future who will make a change in society.”
Women’s rights activists believe that Afghan girls have good talent, and if allowed, they could have great achievements.
Latest News
UN appeals for $170 million to help needy Afghans this year
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), has said they need $170 million to provide vital humanitarian aid to vulnerable individuals in Afghanistan throughout 2023.
OCHA emphasized that this year, approximately 20.3 million Afghans will require assistance across four key sectors, namely public safety, child protection, addressing gender-based violence, and mine clearance efforts.
The agency said in a statement that the protection of children remains a paramount concern for OCHA and their efforts focus on safeguarding children from various forms of harm, exploitation, and recruitment by armed groups. “This entails establishing child-friendly spaces, providing psychosocial support, and advocating for the rights and welfare of Afghan children,” their statement read.
Flash floods kill 5, including one child, in Ghor province
UNDP: 65,000 people receive technical training in Afghanistan
Afghanistan national futsal team in Beirut for three friendlies
Afghan girls robotics team to study at US universities
UN appeals for $170 million to help needy Afghans this year
Iran seizes oil tanker heading for US
At least three dead, many wounded in Pakistan explosion
Mexico bus plunges off cliff, at least 18 die
Sudan war rages despite truce pledges
Pakistan militant attack kills three troops, officials say
Tahawol: Tensions over Iran’s water rights discussed
Saar: IEA’s call for Afghanistan’s seat at UN discussed
Tahawol: World’s concerns over situation in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Iran’s deputy chief of army visits Kabul discussed
Tahawol: China’s role in ensuring stability in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Torkham officials seize over 450 kgs of explosive material hidden in cargo
-
Sport5 days ago
Local mountaineer becomes first Afghan to summit Mount Everest
-
Sport3 days ago
Hetmyer, Jaiswal dump Curran’s Punjab out of IPL
-
Business4 days ago
250 tons of crude oil extracted daily from Qashqari wells in Sar-e-Pul
-
Sport5 days ago
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup logo and branding in Los Angeles
-
Latest News3 days ago
Iran: IEA should ensure water rights within one month
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ukraine could be abandoned by US like Afghanistan: Lavrov
-
Latest News4 days ago
3, 573 military vehicles repaired in the past year