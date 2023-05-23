Connect with us

Latest News

UNDP: 65,000 people receive technical training in Afghanistan

Published

14 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: May 23, 2023)

The United Nations Development Program in Afghanistan (UNDP) says the organization recently provided technical training to 65,000 people in Afghanistan.

UNDP announced on Monday that these educational programs were implemented in eight different zones across Afghanistan.

The focus of this program has been on youth and marginalized groups, the organization said.

Latest News

Flash floods kill 5, including one child, in Ghor province

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 23, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: May 23, 2023)

Local officials in Ghor province say at least four women, one man and a child were killed on Tuesday in Firozkoh city due to flash floods.

The floods in some areas of Firozkoh have also caused financial losses to the people, officials said. 

Meanwhile, Kabul also witnessed relatively heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon but no casualties were reported. 

Latest News

Afghan girls robotics team to study at US universities

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 23, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: May 23, 2023)

Members of the Afghan girls robotics team, who have been living in Qatar for almost two years, recently received news that they have been accepted by American universities.

Members of the team will study in different fields and have voiced their excitement over the development. 

“I was able to get into one of the best universities in America in the engineering department and I am going to start this new course of study at Ohio State University in the field of aerospace engineering,” Florence Pouya, the captain of the robotics team, said.

The girls have been part of the national robotics team for more than four years.

“The field I want to study is mechanical engineering, and I hope one day I can return to my country and transfer everything I have learned to the future and new generations of Afghanistan so that everyone joins hands and builds a prosperous and independent Afghanistan,” Elham Mansouri, a member of the robotics team, said.

Asefa Amini, another member of the team, said: “I am happy that I was able to get accepted by five American universities, including Nevada in Las Vegas, where I will study computer science.”

Shabnam Noorzai, another member of the team, said: “I want to show the world the abilities and talent of Afghan girls. You give them a chance. They can also be scientists, leaders and engineers of the future who will make a change in society.”

Women’s rights activists believe that Afghan girls have good talent, and if allowed, they could have great achievements.

Latest News

UN appeals for $170 million to help needy Afghans this year

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 23, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: May 23, 2023)

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), has said they need $170 million to provide vital humanitarian aid to vulnerable individuals in Afghanistan throughout 2023.

OCHA emphasized that this year, approximately 20.3 million Afghans will require assistance across four key sectors, namely public safety, child protection, addressing gender-based violence, and mine clearance efforts.

The agency said in a statement that the protection of children remains a paramount concern for OCHA and their efforts focus on safeguarding children from various forms of harm, exploitation, and recruitment by armed groups. “This entails establishing child-friendly spaces, providing psychosocial support, and advocating for the rights and welfare of Afghan children,” their statement read.

