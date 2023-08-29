World
University of North Carolina faculty member killed in campus shooting
A faculty member at the University of North Carolina was shot dead in a shooting on campus on Monday, officials said, adding a suspect was arrested and the threat was cleared by late afternoon, Reuters reported.
“I’m devastated the UNC (University of North Carolina) community lost a faculty member in an act of violence on campus,” the institution’s chancellor, Kevin Guskiewicz, said in a statement.
Police were notified of shots being fired at the Chapel Hill, North Carolina, campus early Monday afternoon, the chancellor said. He added the suspect was apprehended and taken into custody.
Police issued an “all clear” for the campus around two hours later and said there was no further immediate threat. During the stand-off, there was heavy police presence around the campus, media footage from the scene showed.
According to Reuters police had earlier released the male suspect’s image on X, formerly called Twitter, when he was not yet in custody and described him as a “person of interest in today’s armed and dangerous person situation.”
The authorities did not reveal the identities of the deceased faculty member and the suspect.
“In response, we have canceled classes and all campus events for the rest of the day on Monday, Aug. 28 and Tuesday, Aug. 29,” the chancellor added.
The university has a student population of about 32,000, along with about 4,100 faculty and 9,000 staff members, read the report.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said earlier on Monday he had “pledged all state resources needed” to protect the university campus.
The university had asked those on campus to stay sheltered in place for much of the afternoon while the suspect was still at large. The shooting took place in the campus’ Caudill Laboratories.
Three US Marines die in Australia aircraft crash during exercises
Three U.S. Marines died in an aircraft crash off the coast of northern Australia on Sunday while transporting troops during a routine military exercise, Reuters quoted officials said.
Five others were “transported to Royal Darwin Hospital in serious condition”, Marine Rotation Force – Darwin said in a press release.
They were among 23 Marines on the MV-22B Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft when it crashed, the statement said, adding the cause of the crash was being investigated.
The crash occurred on the remote Tiwi Islands at approximately 9.30 a.m. (0130 GMT), the statement said.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the incident “tragic”, saying the Osprey was supporting the Exercise Predators Run 2023 military exercise. No Australian personnel were involved in the crash, he said.
“Our focus as a government and as a department of defence is very much on incident response and on making sure that every support and assistance is given at this difficult time,” the prime minister told a previously scheduled press conference in Western Australia.
About 2,500 personnel from Australia, the U.S., the Philippines, Indonesia and East Timor were taking part in the exercises, Reuters reported.
The U.S. and Australia, a key ally in the Pacific, have been stepping up military cooperation in recent years in the face of an increasingly assertive China.
“Australian and US personnel have stood shoulder to shoulder for more than a century,” Albanese and the Defence Minister Richard Marles said in a statement.
“This incident is a reminder of the significance of the service undertaken by our personnel and those of our partner nations.”
According to Reuters four Australian soldiers were killed last month during large bilateral exercises when their helicopter crashed into the ocean off the coast of Queensland.
Pro-Kyiv Russians urge Wagner Group to revenge Prigozhin’s death
A group of Russian militants who fight on the Ukrainian side called on the Wagner Group of mercenaries to switch sides and join their ranks to revenge the deaths of Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and their commander Dmitry Utkin.
Russian air authorities have said Prigozhin, Utkin and eight other people were on a private plane that crashed with no survivors north of Moscow on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
“You are facing a serious choice now – you can stand in a stall of Russia’s defence ministry and serve as watchdogs for executors of your commanders or take revenge,” commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) Denis Kapustin said in a video address published late on Thursday.
“To take revenge you need to switch to Ukraine’s side,” the commander said.
The crash came two months to the day after Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenaries staged a mutiny against Russian military commanders in which they took control of a southern city, Rostov, and advanced towards Moscow before turning around 200 kilometers far from the capital.
Russia has opened an investigation into the crash, but its outcome is unlikely to shake a widespread belief that Prigozhin was killed as an act of vengeance for staging the mutiny.
Reuters had cited two U.S. officials earlier on Thursday saying a surface-to-air missile likely hit the plane. Pentagon later said it had no evidence to support that.
After 24 hours of silence, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid “sincere condolences” to the families of all 10 people on the plane, and praised Prigozhin as a “talented businessman”.
RVC commander Kapustin, a far-right Russian national, founded the armed group a year ago. RVC fights on the Ukrainian side and has said it was behind several military attacks on Russian border regions.
“Let’s end the bloody meat grinder of the special military operation,” Kapustin said in his address to Wagner fighters using the Russian official name for the invasion of Ukraine.
“After that, we will march to Moscow and this time we will not stop 200 kilometers before the Moscow ring road but go to the end,” he said.
Biden says report of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death not surprising
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he was not surprised by reports that Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin may have died in a plane crash, adding that not much happens in the country that President Vladimir Putin is not behind.
Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet that crashed on Wednesday evening north of Moscow with no survivors, Russian authorities said earlier.
There was no confirmation that Prigozhin was physically on board and Reuters could not immediately confirm that he was on the aircraft.
“I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised,” Biden told reporters.
“There is not much that happens in Russia that Putin is not behind, but I don’t know enough to know the answer.”
Prigozhin, 62, spearheaded a mutiny against Russia’s top army brass on June 23-24, which Putin said could have tipped Russia into civil war, Reuters reported.
Biden and CIA Director Williams Burns spoke separately last month of the potential danger to Prigozhin, although somewhat in jest.
“If I were he, I’d be careful what I ate. I’d be keeping my eye on my menu,” Biden said during a news conference with Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto in July.
“But all kidding aside…I don’t think any of us know for sure what the future of Prigozhin is in Russia.”
Speaking a week later at the Aspen Security Forum in July, CIA Director William Burns said: “I think Putin is someone who generally thinks that revenge is a dish best served cold … If I were Prigozhin, I wouldn’t fire my food taster.”
Prigozhin’s June mutiny was ended by negotiations and an apparent Kremlin deal that saw him agree to relocate to neighboring Belarus. But he appeared to move freely inside Russia after the deal nonetheless.
