UNSC expresses concern over growth of Daesh in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: August 26, 2023)

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) expressed concern in a meeting on Friday over the growth and activity of Daesh in Afghanistan and said the security of the world, especially the countries of the region, is at risk.

At the meeting, Under-Secretary-General of the Office of Counter-Terrorism said that Daesh has gained access to American weapons in Afghanistan, and in addition, the attacks of this group against the Islamic Emirate’s forces and international targets have become more complex.

Vladimir Voronkov said that there are currently nearly 20 terrorist groups active in Afghanistan, and if the influence of these groups is not curbed, the security of the region and the world will face a serious threat.

“The situation in Afghanistan is growing increasingly complex, with fears of weapons and ammunition falling into the hands of terrorists now materializing, he cautioned. The in-country operational capabilities of Daesh’s so-called Khorasan province — sanctioned as ISIL-K — has reportedly increased, with the group becoming more sophisticated in its attacks against the Taliban (IEA) and international targets,” warned Voronkov in its seventeenth report on the threat posed by Daesh to international peace and security.

“Moreover, the presence and activity of some 20 different terrorist groups in the country, combined with the repressive measures put in place by the Taliban de facto authorities and a dire humanitarian situation, pose significant challenges for the region and beyond,” he added.

However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has rejected all these statements and said that 99% of Daesh and other terrorist groups have been destroyed in Afghanistan and that none are a threat to the security of other countries.

IEA officials added that all the equipment left by America in Afghanistan is in the possession of the government and no other group has access to it.

“Daesh had grown under the umbrella of occupation in Afghanistan, but after the arrival of the Islamic Emirate, serious measures were taken against this phenomenon, as a result of which, the back of this phenomenon is broken and is destroyed by 99 percent in Afghanistan,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the IEA.

“The equipment and vehicles that remained in Afghanistan from the occupying forces in Afghanistan have been collected by the forces of the Islamic Emirate and are safe and protected in depots and reserves of Bait-ul-Mal [government].”