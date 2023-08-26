Latest News
UNSC expresses concern over growth of Daesh in Afghanistan
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) expressed concern in a meeting on Friday over the growth and activity of Daesh in Afghanistan and said the security of the world, especially the countries of the region, is at risk.
At the meeting, Under-Secretary-General of the Office of Counter-Terrorism said that Daesh has gained access to American weapons in Afghanistan, and in addition, the attacks of this group against the Islamic Emirate’s forces and international targets have become more complex.
Vladimir Voronkov said that there are currently nearly 20 terrorist groups active in Afghanistan, and if the influence of these groups is not curbed, the security of the region and the world will face a serious threat.
“The situation in Afghanistan is growing increasingly complex, with fears of weapons and ammunition falling into the hands of terrorists now materializing, he cautioned. The in-country operational capabilities of Daesh’s so-called Khorasan province — sanctioned as ISIL-K — has reportedly increased, with the group becoming more sophisticated in its attacks against the Taliban (IEA) and international targets,” warned Voronkov in its seventeenth report on the threat posed by Daesh to international peace and security.
“Moreover, the presence and activity of some 20 different terrorist groups in the country, combined with the repressive measures put in place by the Taliban de facto authorities and a dire humanitarian situation, pose significant challenges for the region and beyond,” he added.
However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has rejected all these statements and said that 99% of Daesh and other terrorist groups have been destroyed in Afghanistan and that none are a threat to the security of other countries.
IEA officials added that all the equipment left by America in Afghanistan is in the possession of the government and no other group has access to it.
“Daesh had grown under the umbrella of occupation in Afghanistan, but after the arrival of the Islamic Emirate, serious measures were taken against this phenomenon, as a result of which, the back of this phenomenon is broken and is destroyed by 99 percent in Afghanistan,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the IEA.
“The equipment and vehicles that remained in Afghanistan from the occupying forces in Afghanistan have been collected by the forces of the Islamic Emirate and are safe and protected in depots and reserves of Bait-ul-Mal [government].”
30-member trade delegation from Uzbekistan arrives in Kabul
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan has announced that a 30-member trade delegation from Uzbekistan arrived in Kabul on Saturday.
The ministry said in a statement the delegation is led by Nazem Jan Khalmuradov, the first deputy minister of trade of Uzbekistan.
While welcoming the delegation at Kabul Airport, Qurdrat Jamal, deputy trade minister of Afghanistan, said the visit is valuable for strengthening trade relations between the two countries.
According to the statement, Uzbekistan has expressed its interest in cooperation in the fields of electricity, technology and foodstuffs, and these issues will be discussed during Uzbekistan delegation’s two-day visit.
Disengaging with IEA will create vacuum in Afghanistan: Qatar PM
Disengaging with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will create a bigger chaos and will create a vacuum in the country, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani warned on Friday.
“We strongly believe that disengaging with Taliban (IEA) will create a bigger chaos and will create a vacuum in the country which unfortunately we are having it from time to time,” Al-Thani said speaking at a lecture in Singapore.
He said that Qatar has encouraging all the parties to continue engaging with IEA.
The prime minister regretted that there was an absence of a clear roadmap for the way forward for Afghanistan following the withdrawal of foreign forces.
He suggested that the international community should have come together at that time at the early stage and tried to engage in a constructive dialogue.
“We will not be able to progress as long as our efforts just fragmented by trying to identify and address some tactical issues over the strategic issues that Afghanistan unfortunately will see it suffer from in the near future whether it is economic, social, and we are seeing this throughout the last two years,” Al-Thani said.
Germany continues to stand for human rights in Afghanistan: Baerbock
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Thursday in a meeting with Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights for Afghanistan, that Berlin will not stop defending the human rights of Afghans.
“Our solidarity with the people in Afghanistan is unbroken. We will not let go of standing up for their human rights,” the German Foreign Office said in a post on X.
“Today, Baerbock spoke with UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett about the current situation in Afghanistan and support for the Afghan people.”
At this meeting, the UN special rapporteur also welcomed Germany’s commitment to support human rights in Afghanistan.
“Welcoming Germany’s ongoing support for Afghans, it was a pleasure to meet with Foreign Minister Baerbock to discuss critical human rights issues in Afghanistan, including its feminist foreign policy, while stressing the need for accountability for human rights violations,” said Bennett.
Meanwhile, an Afghan political analyst Mohammad Isa Ishaqzai said regarding such meetings, “The personalities, structures, and organizations that really defend freedom, national interests, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights should be supported in order to facilitate mutual understanding on the way to freedom, justice, progress, and the realization of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in our country.”
In the meantime, Germany had a military presence in Afghanistan for 20 years, and its embassy and consulate were active in Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif city in Balkh. With the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, German forces also left the country as part of the international coalition forces.
After the political developments in Afghanistan, Germany relocated many Afghans to that country following the evacuation process.
