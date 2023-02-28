Latest News
US and Ghani government ‘set the stage’ for the collapse of republic: SIGAR
Washington’s Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) John F. Sopko stated in a report released Monday, that the agency found six short-term factors accelerated the collapse of the Afghan security forces in August 2021.
In his report to Congress, Sopko said first the decision by the United States to withdraw all U.S. military forces “fundamentally changed the behaviors of the United States, the [Ashraf] Ghani administration, and the Taliban (IEA).”
He said many Afghans thought the U.S.-Taliban agreement was an act of bad faith and a signal that the “United States was handing over Afghanistan to the enemy as it rushed to exit the country,” he said adding that “its immediate effect was a dramatic loss in ANDSF morale”.
In addition, the change in the U.S. military’s level of support to the ANDSF; the failure to establish a self-sustaining ANDSF; former President Ashraf Ghani’s frequent changes of ANDSF leaders and appointment of loyalists; the Afghan government’s failure to take responsibility for Afghan security through the implementation of a national security strategy; and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) effective exploitation of ANDSF weaknesses, were also behind the collapse of the security forces.
“These six short-term factors worked together to cause the ANDSF’s collapse,” Sopko stated in the report.
He said, in addition, SIGAR identified eight systemic factors that explain why, after 20 years and nearly $90 billion in U.S.
security assistance, the ANDSF was vulnerable to collapse in the first place and ill prepared to sustain security following a U.S. withdrawal.
According to him, these factors were:
The length of the U.S. commitment was disconnected from a realistic understanding of the time required to build a self-sustaining security sector;
No one country or agency had ownership of the ANDSF development mission;
Advisors were often poorly trained and inexperienced for their mission, while frequent personnel rotations impeded standardization, continuity of effort, and institutional memory;
The lack of effective interagency oversight and assessment programs prevented a clear picture of reality on the ground;
Afghan corruption eroded ANDSF capabilities;
U.S training, logistics and weapons procurement policies undermined its stated goal of creating a self-sustaining Afghan military;
The United States perpetuated pre-existing ethnic and regional tensions rather than achieving stated mission goals of force diversity and unification;
The U.S. and Afghan governments failed to develop a police force effective at providing justice and protecting Afghan citizens from crime.
Sopko also stated that during SIGAR’s work looking at the accounting for and status of U.S.-provided equipment to the ANDSF and U.S.trained ANDSF personnel, the agency found that the United States lacked a full accounting of equipment and personnel even before the collapse.
He said the IEA is now using U.S.-provided military equipment in operations; and while some U.S.-provided aircraft have been recovered, others remain in limbo in other countries.
In addition, ANDSF personnel have escaped, are in hiding, have been killed, or may have joined extremist groups, Sopko stated.
Sopko also stated in the report that the US department of defense and the state departed declined to review the interim
Draft of the report and in turn denied SIGAR access to their staff, “and mostly declined to answer requests for information”.
“This limited SIGAR’s ability to perform this evaluation. Still, this final version includes additional information that we received from U.S. and former Afghan officials over the past eight months, without support from U.S. agencies.”
Latest News
Iran issues more than 400,000 visas for Afghans in last 11 months
The Iranian consulate in Herat province says over 400,000 visas have been issued to Afghan citizens in the last year, out of which 200,000 were for Herat residents.
“Over the past eleven months, we have issued 200,000 visas at Herat representative office alone, and the same amount has been issued in our other four agencies; we have issued approximately 400,000 or 450,000 visas to Afghan citizens this year,” said Mohammad Sediq Far, Consul General of Iran for Herat.
According to reports, hundreds of Afghans travel to Iran legally on a daily basis, and their reason for leaving the country is reported unemployment in the country.
“We ask the Islamic Emirate to provide job opportunities for the people so that they don’t have to travel to other countries,” said Mohammad Arif, a Baghlan resident.
Herat officials meanwhile say efforts are ongoing to provide job opportunities for the residents.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is trying to provide employment opportunities for the youth,” said Naimulhaq Haqqani, head of information and culture in Herat.
According to the statistics of the Iranian consulate in Herat, more than five million Afghan immigrants are currently living in Iran.
In addition, more than 1,000 Afghan immigrants return to the country through Islam Qala border every day.
Latest News
Afghan consulate in Istanbul handed over to IEA
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said in a statement on Tuesday that the diplomats sent by the Islamic Emirate to Tehran have officially started their work at the Consulate General of Afghanistan in Istanbul.
“The representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are trying to act transparently in the field of providing necessary consular services for Afghan refugees there,” the statement read.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that the Afghan consulate in Istanbul has been handed over to diplomats sent by the Islamic Emirate.
“Diplomats on mission have officially started their work at the Consulate General of Afghanistan in Istanbul, Turkey,” read the statement.
“In addition to the special and important diplomatic relations between the Islamic Emirate and Turkey, the presence of thousands of Afghan refugees in Istanbul has added to the importance of this city and forced the government representatives to act transparently in the field of providing consular services,” the statement stated.
Zia Ahmad Takal, Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that: “Diplomats sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially started their work on Monday at the Consulate General of Afghanistan in Istanbul, Turkey. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is trying to provide consular services with responsibility and transparency.”
Zakir Jalali, adviser to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, wrote in a tweet on Monday that after Tehran, the Afghan Consulate in Istanbul has also handed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate.
Jalali wrote that the responsibility of the Afghan consulate in Istanbul has been officially handed over to the Islamic Emirate team led by Golmat Khan Zadran.
At the same time, politicians say that the handover of Afghan embassies and consulates to the Islamic Emirate makes the government’s responsibility heavier.
According to the politicians, this action, along with the improvement of relations between Kabul and Istanbul, can be effective in addressing the challenges facing the Afghan refugees in a timely manner.
A number of countries such as Russia, Pakistan, China, Iran and Turkmenistan, which have close relations with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, have accepted the diplomats of the Islamic Emirate.
Experts say that handing over the political and diplomatic offices of Afghanistan one after the other to the Islamic Emirate, the Afghan government takes another step closer to recognition.
This is while the Afghan embassy in Tehran was officially handed over to the Islamic Emirate on Monday
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan has introduced Fazl Ahmad Haqqani as the Chargé d’affaires of Afghanistan in the embassy in Tehran.
Latest News
IEA kill top Daesh commander in Kabul
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday that a top Daesh commander had been killed in an operation in Kabul on Sunday night.
According to a statement issued by Mujahid, IEA forces killed Qari Fateh, the regional Daesh “intelligence and operations chief”, during the operation in Khair Khana area.
Mujahid stated that the Daesh commander had been responsible for recent attacks on diplomatic missions and mosques in Kabul.
Fateh “directly masterminded recent operations in Kabul, including against diplomatic missions, mosques and other targets”, Mujahid said.
One other Daesh member was killed in the operation, he added.
Meanwhile, a United Nations Security Council report described Fateh in July last year as a key Daesh leader, charged with military operations in an area spanning India, Iran and Central Asia.
