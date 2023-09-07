Latest News
US denies leaving military equipment behind in Afghanistan
A top US official said on Wednesday no military equipment had been left behind by American forces in Afghanistan, in response to a question about reports that $7 billion worth of weapons reportedly were abandoned in the war-torn country when US forces withdrew in August 2011.
The comments by John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communication, came days after Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said US military equipment left behind during the American withdrawal from Afghanistan was now “emerging as a new challenge” for Islamabad as it had enhanced the fighting capabilities of the Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Arab News reported.
The remarks also came on the same day four Pakistani soldiers were killed during an attack on two military check posts by a “large group of terrorists” that the army said was equipped with “latest weapons.”
“There was no equipment left behind by American forces,” Kirby said in response to a question at a press briefing.
“The equipment that people are saying the Americans left behind, that was equipment that was transferred well in advance of our departure to the Afghan National Security Forces. … because that was part of the mission that our troops were involved in Afghanistan to do in the first place, which was to train up and to support Afghan national security forces as they took charge of security in their country.”
Kirby said the former Afghan National Security Forces, and not the US, abandoned that equipment.
Latest News
Talks underway to reopen Torkham crossing to traffic: officials
Torkham residents said on Thursday that the border crossing remains closed a day after clashes between Islamic Emirate border guards and their Pakistani counterparts.
Local officials in Nangarhar province said that talks are ongoing with Pakistani authorities regarding the reopening of Torkham crossing, but the two sides have not reached a conclusion so far.
Abdul Basir Zabuli, the spokesman of the Nangarhar Police Command, said that IEA forces wanted to repair a checkpoint when they were attacked by the border forces of Pakistan.
Zabuli added that the IEA always emphasizes the need for good relations with neighboring countries, especially with Pakistan, but it is obliged to defend its territory and respond to any attack.
“The policy of the Islamic Emirate with all countries, especially with neighboring countries, is to interact well with them, to have good neighborly relations with them, if someone attacks our forces, our forces are ready to defend themselves,” said Zabuli.
However, members of the public who are stuck on both sides say that they are facing many problems due to the closure of the crossing.
The medical “patients who were at the crossing were turned back, the children and women suffered, we are tired of the war and we don’t want a war between Afghanistan and Pakistan,” said a Nangarhar resident.
“We request the authorities of both sides to make peace between themselves because both sides are Muslims,” said another resident.
According to reports, an Afghan border force guard was killed in Wednesday’s skirmish. Although the authorities of the two countries have not confirmed whether there were casualties, local residents say that civilians were also wounded.
Latest News
WFP stops food aid to two million people in Afghanistan
The United Nations’ World Food Programme has announced it will drop another two million people from food assistance in Afghanistan, as the country faces its third consecutive year of a devastating drought that is putting food and water out of reach, said Save the Children.
Arshad Malik, Save the Children Country Director in Afghanistan, said: “Children and their families in Afghanistan are at breaking point after years of drought and economic crisis. In a recent survey we conducted in some provinces, three-quarters of children (76.1%) said they were eating less than they were last yea r, and we found that more and more children are being pushed into unsafe situations like child labour as their families struggle to cope.
“As international governments gather in Brussels next week to discuss Afghanistan, we call on them to uphold their obligations and commitments to the people of Afghanistan.
“It is genuinely frightening to think about what further misery these cuts will inflict on children. Now is not the time to walk away. More funding is needed, not less. Without more money the aid response will be crippled, meaning more hungry, malnourished and sick children.”
Malik said time is running out for the children of Afghanistan. “The international community must act to stop more children being pushed from hunger crisis into catastrophe.”
He also said that the UK’s decision to slash aid to Afghanistan by almost 60% this year could not have come at a worse time. “Save the Children is calling on the Government to urgently increase funding for lifesaving support and resume long-term development funding to ensure children’s basic needs for health and education are met,” Malik said.
Latest News
Media watchdogs call for immediate release of all journalists still in custody
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) this week released nine journalists who had been in custody following a spate of arrests targeting media workers employed by different outlets.
While welcoming the move to release the nine journalists, media watchdogs have called for all journalists still in custody to be released immediately.
The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its affiliate, the Afghan Independent Journalists Union (AIJU), have condemned the IEA’s crackdown on journalists and called for the immediate release of all media workers still in custody.
The IFJ said in a statement on Tuesday that on September 2, Paktia journalist Habibullah Sarab, and Kunar journalist Parviz Sargand were released from IEA custody. Reports indicated they had been arrested for having worked for media outlets operating in exile.
“The pair had been in detention since August 11. The day before, Zabul journalist and Afghanistan National Journalists Union (ANJU) representative Mehboob Hakimi were also released from prison,” read the statement.
AIJU said that on August 31, four media workers, including TOLONews reporter Attaullah Omar; Killid Radio head Faqir Mohammad Faqirzai and reporter Jan Agha Saleh; and Salam Watandar reporter Hasib Hassas were released after being detained on allegations of working for exiled or foreign news outlets. All of them had been held in custody for a week.
This comes after a dramatic increase in arrests by the IEA of journalists through the month of August.
On August 14, Kandahar-based journalist Waheedur Rahman Afghanmal was detained and questioned about his work, before being released on bail the following day. Freelancer Shamsullah Omari was also detained in a separate incident and released on August 24, AIJU said.
French-Afghan journalist Mortaza Behboudi remains in prison following his arrest in January, shortly after he arrived in Kabul. The IFJ has however been informed that Behboudi will be tried on charges of espionage.
In relation to the nine journalists released this week, the AIJU said: “We welcome the release of all the arrested journalists. We once again ask the officials of the Islamic Emirate to follow up on the cases related to the work of the media through the ‘Commission for Investigation of Complaints and Handling of Media Violations’.”
The IFJ said: “This latest crackdown on Afghan media under the Taliban (IEA) regime has seen the country’s journalists and media workers continue to face increasing incidents of arbitrary arrest, harassment, and attack, despite assurances to the contrary. While the release of nine journalists is a welcome development, the IFJ urges the Taliban (IEA) to immediately free all media workers still in custody and work to protect the safety and security of all journalists in Afghanistan.”
A number of organizations supporting the media and journalists have meanwhile called for the immediate ratification of the media law. According to them, the lack of laws has made dealing with the problems of the media and journalists difficult.
“I hope that according to the promises made regarding the law of public media and the law of access to information, the fate of these two laws will be clarified as soon as possible and will be made available to the media community,” said Masroor Lutfi, a member of (ANJU).
But Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, denies an increase in arrests and violence against journalists in the country. He says a number of journalists were investigated for issues unrelated to journalism but that they have been released. Others still in prison are being investigated.
Mujahid also said a new media law has been drawn up and sent to the IEA’s supreme leader for approval.
Talks underway to reopen Torkham crossing to traffic: officials
US denies leaving military equipment behind in Afghanistan
‘Bizarre’ long-legged bird-like dinosaur has scientists enthralled
Singapore opens research center to fight rising sea levels
WFP stops food aid to two million people in Afghanistan
North Korea’s Kim dismisses top general, calls for war preparations
Biden calls China a ‘ticking time bomb’ due to economic troubles
Forty-one feared dead in migrant shipwreck in central Mediterranean
Afghanistan hit by fuel price hike
IOM reopens Kabul office after two year suspension
Tahawol: Unknown fate of Afghanistan’s seat at UN discussed
Saar: American delegation attends Afghan trade conference in Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Need to reopen schools and universities to girls discussed
Saar: Relations with the world discussed
Tahawol: Threats of reprisals against ex-govt officials discussed
Trending
-
Saar4 days ago
Saar: IEA’s call for not allowing interference in domestic affairs discussed
-
Business4 days ago
New medicines manufacturing company established in Nangarhar
-
Latest News4 days ago
Personal vehicles operating as taxi should have taxi permit: Traffic Directorate
-
Sport3 days ago
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs to enter Super Fours of Asia Cup
-
International Sports3 days ago
The week in Asian football
-
Latest News3 days ago
Student from Farah secures top spot in Kankor 1402
-
Climate Change3 days ago
Rain in Spain leaves two dead, two missing, people stuck on roofs
-
Sport2 days ago
ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy set to tour Afghanistan