US has not fulfilled Doha Agreement obligations: Mujahid

(Last Updated On: August 31, 2023)

Two years after the withdrawal of American and NATO forces from Afghanistan, the acting government’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says the US has not fulfilled its obligations as per the Doha Agreement.

Speaking in an interview with ArianaNews, on the occasion of the 2nd anniversary of the withdrawal of US and NATO troops, Mujahid said the US had promised to remove the names of IEA leaders from the black list, lift sanctions and have a good political interaction with the new government.

He said the US has not only failed to meet its obligations, but is also spreading false propaganda against the IEA.

According to Mujahid, the US has challenged the government’s economic plans and prevented the world from recognizing the acting government. He also said the US is carrying out destructive activities against the regime.

“The American side had commitments that unfortunately they did not fulfill, on the contrary, they tried to stop the progress of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” he said.

According to him, the removal of IEA leaders’ names from the black list and travel restrictions are among the articles that have not been implemented according to the Doha Agreement.

Simultaneously, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai on this occasion also stated the withdrawal of American and NATO forces from Afghanistan was a historical event and said the victory against the US is considered a great honor to Afghans.

Stanikzai said that it is a great historical honor among Afghans that they defeated three superpowers of the world so far. This was in relation to defeating British forces in wars, the last one being in 1919 and defeating the Soviet Union in 1991. The third one being the “defeat” of the US in August 2021.