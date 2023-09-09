Regional
US, India, Saudi, EU to unveil rail, ports deal on G20 sidelines
A multinational rail and ports deal linking the Middle East and South Asia will be announced on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, a White House official said.
The pact comes at a critical time as U.S. President Joe Biden seeks to counter China’s Belt and Road push on global infrastructure by pitching Washington as an alternative partner and investor for developing countries at the G20 grouping, Reuters reported.
The deal will benefit low and middle-income countries in the region, and enable a critical role for the Middle East in global commerce, Jon Finer, the U.S. deputy national security adviser, told reporters at the bloc’s annual summit in New Delhi.
It aims to link Middle East countries by railway and connect them to India by port, helping the flow of energy and trade from the Gulf to Europe, U.S. officials have said, by cutting shipping times, costs and fuel use.
A memorandum of understanding for the deal will be signed by the European Union, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and other G20 partners, Finer said.
“Linking these key regions, we think, is a huge opportunity,” said Finer. No immediate details of the value of the deal were available.
The move comes amid U.S. efforts for a broader diplomatic deal in the Middle East that would have Saudi Arabia recognise Israel.
From the U.S. viewpoint, Finer added, the deal helps “turn the temperature down across the region” and “address a conflict where we see it”.
Regional
Hong Kong’s heaviest rain in at least 140 years floods city streets, metro
The Asian financial hub of Hong Kong was drenched on Friday by the heaviest rain since records began 140 years ago, killing one person and injuring 83, media reported, as unusually wet weather caused by typhoons brought more disruption to southern China.
Videos showed cascades of water surging down steep hillsides in the former British colony, flooding waist-deep in narrow streets, and inundating malls, metro stations and tunnels, Reuters reported.
The extreme weather also brought chaos to the nearby Chinese city of Shenzhen, a tech hub of more than 17.7 million people, with business and transport links across the economically important Pearl River Delta severely hit.
“I’ve never seen scenes like this before. Even during previous typhoons, it was never this severe. It’s quite terrifying,” said Hong Kong assistant nurse Connie Cheung, 65.
The torrential rain was brought by Haikui, a typhoon that made landfall in the Chinese province of Fujian on Tuesday. Although it weakened to a tropical depression its slow-moving clouds have dumped huge volumes of precipitation on areas still soaked by rain from a super typhoon a week earlier.
Hong Kong’s weather bureau issued its highest “black” rainstorm warning, and said more than 200 mm (7.9 inches) of rain was recorded on Hong Kong’s main island, the Kowloon district and the northeastern part of the city’s New Territories from late on Thursday.
The city’s leader, John Lee, said he was very concerned about the severe flooding in most parts of the territory and had instructed all departments to respond with “all-out efforts”.
Hong Kong authorities shut schools on Friday and told workers to stay at home. The city’s stock exchange was also shuttered.
Eric Chan, secretary for administration, said the city’s transport network was “severely disrupted” and an “extreme conditions situation” would be extended to midnight on Friday.
MTR Corp, which operates the city’s rail network, said at least one line was shut while others were operating with delays. One video clip showed metro workers wading waist-deep in a station.
Some roads were partly washed, including a main route to the city’s southern beaches. A car was swallowed up by a metres wide pothole when one section of road collapsed, social media pictures showed.
Rescue workers took one person to hospital who was dead on arrival, a television news channel reported.
The city’s cross-harbour tunnel, one of main arteries connecting Hong Kong island to Kowloon, was inundated and a shopping mall in the Chai Wan district was half-submerged.
Some passenger and cargo clearance operations at two border points between Hong Kong and Shenzhen were suspended due to flooding.
Macau ferry operators in Hong Kong said several sailings would be suspended to the gambling hub.
More than 100 pigs in an area near the border with Shenzhen drowned in a flood, media reported.
Regional
Clashes leave 16 dead along Afghanistan-Pakistan border
Pakistan claims a “large group of terrorists” stormed security outposts close to the Afghanistan border in northern Pakistan on Wednesday, prompting fierce clashes.
Four Pakistani soldiers were killed and 12 assailants died in the clashes at two separate outposts in the Kalash border valley, according to Pakistani officials.
The clashes took place when “a large group of terrorists equipped with the latest weapons, attacked two Pakistani military posts,” the military said.
Officials did not give any details about the insurgents, but suggested they have links to neighboring Afghanistan, Associated Press reported. The statement said Pakistan expects the Islamic Emirate government in Afghanistan “to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.”
According to a statement issued by the Pakistani military, soldiers repulsed the attack, noting the assailants were “equipped with [the] latest weapons.” It suggested that the militants had come across the border from Afghanistan.
The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, claimed responsibility for the raid earlier. The group said its fighters had inflicted heavy casualties on Pakistani soldiers and seized their weapons while overrunning the posts.
Pakistani officials say TTP and other insurgent groups have fled and taken shelter in Afghanistan.
However, the IEA denies the charges, saying no one can use Afghan soil to threaten other countries, including Pakistan.
Regional
Xi, Putin missing G20 summit not unusual, India’s foreign minister says
China’s President Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin skipping this week’s G20 summit in New Delhi is not unusual and has nothing to do with India, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told the ANI news agency.
Sherpas of the G20 countries are negotiating to build a consensus and arrive at a declaration at the Sept. 9-10 summit in New Delhi, Jaishankar said in the interview, which was aired on Wednesday.
“No, no. I do not think it has anything to do with India,” he told ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake, when asked if Putin and Xi are skipping the summit because they are miffed with India.
“I think whatever decision they make, I mean they would know best. But I would not at all see it the way you would suggest,” he said.
Asked if their absence would affect building a consensus and producing a declaration at the end of the summit, Jaishankar said: “We are negotiating right now…the clock did not start ticking yesterday.”
But expectations from G20 are “very high” and New Delhi faces the challenge of dealing with a “very difficult world” reeling under the impact of the pandemic, conflict, climate change, debt and politics, he said.
G20 groups the 20 major economies of the world and its leaders aim to try and find solutions to some of the world’s pressing problems although a deep geopolitical divide over the war in Ukraine that threatens any progress.
But the absence of Putin and Xi as well as divisions over the war mean it would be difficult to arrive at a consensus Leaders Declaration at the summit, analysts and officials have said.U.S. President Joe Biden will focus on reforming the World Bank and urging other multilateral development banks to boost lending for climate change and infrastructure projects during the summit, the White House said on Tuesday.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said he hopes to discuss digital issues and food security. India has said discussions are underway on a global framework to regulate crypto assets, Reuters reported.
