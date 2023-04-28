Latest News
US Secretary of State meets Guterres ahead of Doha meeting on Afghanistan
The U.S. Secretary of State met on Thursday with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Washington ahead of the Doha meeting on Afghanistan.
At the meeting, Antony Blinken said that they will closely discuss the situation in Afghanistan with the UN and will continue to express their deep concern over the ban on women’s work and education.
“We’re also working closely together when it comes to Afghanistan, the deep concerns that so many countries share about the steps the Taliban (IEA) has taken when it comes to denying the rights of women and girls,” said Blinken.
“The broader humanitarian and economic situation, where again the United Nations is playing a leadership role.”
Marks Potzel, political deputy of UNAMA, in another meeting meanwhile with Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate said that the representatives of 22 countries and two international organizations will vote on human rights and security of Afghanistan, the region and beyond at Doha meeting.
In a newsletter, Potzel was quoted as saying that he praised the measures of IEA in providing security, fighting against drugs and administrative corruption, and said that these steps have a positive effect on the interaction between the current Afghan government and the international community.
“The Islamic Emirate respects international laws, human rights, education and press freedom within the framework of Islamic Sharia and national interests,” said Hanafi at the meeting.
“I hope the participants of Doha meeting can make an effective and positive decision considering the positive and important measures of the Islamic Emirate in line with the above issues.”
Hanafi called the provision of global security, the complete prohibition of cultivation, trade, smuggling, and the use of drugs, and the elimination of administrative corruption among the important achievements of the Islamic Emirate.
At this meeting. Hanafi also said that Afghanistan will not be used against any country.
The Doha meeting is scheduled to be held on May 1st and 2nd. The meeting will be held between the UN Secretary-General and special envoys of various countries on Afghanistan.
CSTO security alliance meets on Afghanistan
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CST) said that its 37th meeting of the Working Group on Afghanistan was held on Thursday.
The event was attended by delegations from the organization’s member states, the CSTO Deputy Secretary General S. I. Ordabaev, Charge d’Affaires of Afghanistan in the Russian Federation, representatives of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia and others.
“There was a detailed exchange of views on the situation in Afghanistan. The participants noted the persistence of unfavorable trends in the security situation, including the growth of terrorist and drug threats emanating from the territory of this country. It was noted that Afghanistan was still in a difficult economic situation and the Afghan people were facing problems in the social and humanitarian sphere,” CSTO said in a statement.
The Islamic Emirate, however, rejects claim of growth of terrorist and drug threats emanating from Afghanistan.
“The concern expressed by the CSTO is not true. Afghanistan is now secure and stable. It is completely different from years ago. The people of Afghanistan and the world understand this. Misrepresenting the situation means they are not considering the facts. The rumors that are being spread are based on false information,” Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman said.
CSTO is an intergovernmental military alliance in Eurasia consisting of six post-Soviet states: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.
Separately, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Iranian counterpart Mohammed Reza Gharaei Ashtiyani on Thursday exchanged views on regional security issues, including peace and stability in Afghanistan.
They also discussed the development of the International North South Transport Corridor to ease logistic problems to Afghanistan and other countries in Central Asia, India’s defense ministry said.
The INSTC is a 7,200-km-long multi-mode transport project for moving freight among India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe.
Security Council condemns IEA ban on Afghan women working for UN
The U.N. Security Council unanimously condemned on Thursday an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) administration ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations in Afghanistan and called on IEA leaders to “swiftly reverse” a crackdown on the rights of women and girls, Reuters reported.
The resolution – drafted by the United Arab Emirates and Japan – describes the ban as “unprecedented in the history of the United Nations,” asserts “the indispensable role of women in Afghan society” and says the ban on Afghan women working for the U.N. “undermines human rights and humanitarian principles.”
UAE U.N. Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh said more than 90 countries co-sponsored the resolution “from Afghanistan’s immediate neighbourhood, from the Muslim world and from all corners of the earth.”
“This … support makes our fundamental message today even more significant – the world will not sit by silently as women in Afghanistan are erased from society,” she told the council.
The Security Council vote came days before a planned international meeting in Doha on May 1-2 on Afghanistan. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will convene behind closed doors special envoys on Afghanistan from various countries to work on a unified approach to dealing with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
“We will not stand for the Taliban’s repression of women and girls,” Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Robert Wood, told the council. “These decisions are indefensible. They are not seen anywhere else in the world.”
“The Taliban [IEA] edicts are causing irreparable damage to Afghanistan.”
Earlier this month the IEA began enforcing the ban on Afghan women working for the U.N. after stopping most women working for humanitarian aid groups in December. Since toppling the Western-backed government in 2021, they have also tightened controls on women’s access to public life, including barring women from university and closing girls’ high schools.
The IEA says it respects women’s rights in accordance with its strict interpretation of Islamic law. IEA officials said decisions on female aid workers are an “internal issue.”
The Security Council resolution also recognizes the need to address substantial challenges facing Afghanistan’s economy, including through using assets belonging to Afghanistan’s Central Bank for the benefit of the Afghan people, Reuters reported.
The United States froze billions of the bank’s reserves held in the U.S. and later transferred half of the money to a trust fund in Switzerland overseen by U.S., Swiss and Afghan trustees.
“As of today, what we have seen is only that assets have been transferred from one account to another, but not a single penny returned to the Afghan people,” China’s Deputy U.N. Ambassador Geng Shuang told the council.
Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia also called for the return of the Afghan Central Bank assets.
Afghanistan’s security restored, no incidents reported over Eid: Muttaqi
The Islamic Emirate’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi says the country’s security has been restored and citizens can travel from one province to another “without any fear”.
During a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muttaqi said that now Afghans can safely visit remote areas of the country.
He said no security incidents were recorded over Eid ul-Fitr, which was a clear sign of security.
“We don’t have any reports of sadness, pain, or war, not in the provinces, not in the districts, not in the center, which is very good news for us,” said Muttaqi.
Referring to the country’s economic situation and the stability of the afghani currency against the US dollar, Muttaqi said that unlike many countries, not only did the value of the afghani currency remain stable against the US dollar, but at times it even strengthened.
Meanwhile, some experts say the more governance improves, the more facilities and improvements will be established.
This comes amid efforts by the IEA to resolve the challenges faced by the country – despite ongoing sanctions and frozen foreign reserves.
Kabul has repeatedly called on the world to lift economic sanctions, but the international community has not yet done so.
