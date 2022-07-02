Latest News
US special envoy for Afghan women avoids meeting IEA officials
Rina Amiri, the United States’ special envoy for Afghan women, girls and human rights, said on Saturday she avoided joining her colleagues in meeting a delegation of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials in Qatari capital Doha.
This week, a US delegation led by Thomas West, the special envoy for Afghanistan, met with an IEA delegation led by Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Doha.
“After much deliberation & consultation, I opted not to attend,” US special envoy for Afghan women, Amiri, said on Twitter.
“I support my colleagues engaging the Taliban (IEA). Engagement on issues where there’s traction, such as economic stabilization & the humanitarian response, is necessary to improve the lives of 40 million Afghans. We must meet with them if there’s any prospect of meaningful action,” Amiri said.
“However, I’m gravely concerned by the Taliban’s actions & current stance on the areas my office oversees & disappointed that robust international engagement to this point hasn’t produced meaningful outcomes for Afghan women, girls & at-risk populations,” she continued.
Amiri said she is ready to engage when IEA are prepared to work on “concrete steps to restore the rights of Afghan, including women, girls and at-risk populations.
“The US government stands in solidarity in calling on the Taliban to respect the human rights of all Afghans,” Amiri said.
In their meeting, US and IEA officials discussed, among other issues, US actions to preserve $3.5 billion in Afghan central bank reserves for the benefit of the Afghan people as well as steps to build international confidence in the central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, according to a statement from the US State Department.
They also discussed US support for steps to enhance the availability of the afghani currency in the economy, according to the statement.
During his visit to Doha, Muttaqi also met with 10 European envoys for Afghanistan on Friday, discussing the humanitarian situation, health, and education, said Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesman for the Afghan foreign ministry.
Muttaqi said that US freezing of Afghan assets and sanctions on the banking sector has created problems for Afghan traders.
He also said that the new government in Afghanistan has ensured the rights of all sections of the Afghan society and that there is now transparency in all areas.
Eight injured in grenade attack at madrassa in Nangarhar
Eight people were injured when a hand grenade was thrown at a religious seminary in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province early Saturday, police said.
The attack targeted Osman Zu-noorain Madrassa in Zino village of Rodat district around 1:00a.m., said Abdul Basir Zabuli, a spokesman for Nangarhar police.
He said that police immediately arrived at the scene and the injured people were taken to hospital for treatment.
No one was immediately arrested in connection with the attack, he said adding an investigation was underway.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
IEA’s reclusive supreme leader addresses Ulema gathering in Kabul
The reclusive supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Haibatullah Akhundzada, hailed the IEA’s takeover of Afghanistan during a meeting in Kabul on Friday.
The meeting of religious leaders from around the country was called to forge national unity.
IEA spokesmen confirmed that Akhundzada, who is based in the southern city of Kandahar, had come to Kabul for the gathering of some 3,000 participants.
After receiving pledges of allegiance from participants raising their hands, Akhundzada praised the IEA’s victory last August.
“The success of the Afghan jihad is not only a source of pride for Afghans but also for Muslims all over the world,” he said.
In his speech he said justice needs to prevail, that oppression needs to be prevented and corruption in government must be stamped out.
He also discussed the need for the implementation of divine law, especially in respect of retribution. He said this decree of Allah has not yet been implemented and once it is, it will spark reaction.
He also told participants that the people should not wait for foreign aid to rebuild the country. He called on Afghans living abroad to return home and invest in the future of their country.
Akhundzada did not mention the reopening of girls’ schools.
On Afghanistan’s foreign policy, he said it was an independent country and that he did not want to negotiate with any country on Islamic issues.
He called on the world not to interfere in Afghanistan’s domestic issues and said Afghanistan is no longer in the hands of foreigners.
Akhundzada stated that while the enemy was defeated on the battlefield, the IEA must not allow discord within its ranks especially as the enemy is trying to conduct propaganda campaigns.
“Thank God, we are now an independent country. (Foreigners) should not give us their orders, it is our system and we have our own decisions,” he said.
“We have a relationship of devotion to one God, we cannot accept the orders of others who God does not like,” he said.
He reassured neighboring countries that the IEA harbors no ill will towards them.
In conclusion he called on political figures abroad to return home and to stop waging an anti-IEA campaign.
The Kabul gathering began on Thursday under tight security.
Deputy Taliban chief and acting interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani also addressed the meeting on Friday, saying the world was demanding inclusive government and education, and the issues needed time.
“This gathering is about trust, interaction, we are here to make our future according to Islam and to national interests,” he said.
IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that they would respect the decisions of those at the meeting but the final say on girls’ education was up to the supreme leader.
Turkey awaits IEA response to Kabul airport offer: Erdogan
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey had offered to operate Kabul airport in Afghanistan with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates and was awaiting the response of the Islamic Emirate to the proposal.
He was speaking at a news conference at the end of a NATO summit in Madrid.
Turkey and Qatar have been negotiating with Islamic Emirate officials for months to manage Afghanistan’s international airfields.
In May, IEA signed an agreement with a UAE company on ground operations at the Kabul, Kandahar, and Herat airports and the deal had a contract period of one-and-a-half years.
