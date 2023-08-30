Latest News
US State Department continues to ‘engage’ with IEA over education for girls
A US State Department official says that in all their engagements with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) they advocate for girls’ education.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Beth van Schaack, Ambassador-at-large for Global Criminal Justice, said: “When it comes to girls’ education, indeed this is one of the most unconscionable acts of the Taliban, to deny young girls the ability to plan their own life paths, to operate in public, to have – to contribute to the growth and vibrancy of that particular society.
“And so in all of our engagements there we are constantly pushing to have some of those restrictions be relaxed. We have a special envoy who’s dedicated to women and girls and their plight within Afghanistan, and she is constantly engaging with officials in an effort to improve the situation and life for girls and women,” she said.
The Islamic Emirate has however defended its decisions and actions against women and says that they have been treated according to Islamic Sharia and asks the international community not to interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.
Teenage hostage freed in Iran returns home
Security forces in Kandahar province have secured the release of a teenager who had been kidnapped and taken to Iran.
The Kandahar security officials say the teenager is originally from Farah and was taken to Iran by kidnappers, who demanded a ransom for his release.
Officials said the kidnappers had a contact person in Spin Boldak and once he was arrested, the kidnappers released the boy, Ezatullah, who was returned through Spin Boldak district.
The kidnappers had sent a video recording to the boy’s family demanding ransom for his release.
Jamaluddin, the father of the teenager, said the kidnappers tortured his son and demanded one hundred million Iranian Tomans in ransom.
This is the first known incident of an Afghan hostage being released after being taken out of the country.
Afghan refugee Nargis Mommand Hassanzai receives World Peace Award
World Peace Sweden has awarded this year’s peace prize to five recipients, including Nargis Mommand Hassanzai, an Afghan journalist and civil activist.
Hassanzai posted to X, formerly twitter, that she was honored to win the prize and said that she was dedicating her award to all the women and girls in Afghanistan.
“I wish to extend my deepest gratitude for the honor of being awarded a World Peace Award 2023. It’s with great humility that I accept this prestigious recognition, & I am sincerely thankful to all those who have supported and contributed to my journey towards promoting peace.”
Hassanzai said she was dedicating her award to all the girls in Afghanistan being deprived of an education.
“This award is dedicated to all the girls who have not seen the doors of their schools for the last two years!,” Hassanzai said.
The World Peace Awards 2023 are awarded annually to five activists who work in the areas of freedom of expression, children and girls’ education, and peace.
In addition to Hassanzai, four other recipients received awards. They are from Sweden, France, Britain and the USA.
Iranian president says Tehran is following up on water accords with neighbors
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday Tehran is pursuing issues related to water rights treaties with neighboring countries.
Speaking at a press conference, Raisi said that the discussions and follow-ups of Kazmi Qomi, his special representative for Afghanistan affairs, led to the dispatch of an Iranian group of experts and the Islamic Emirate allowed the group to determine the amount of water for Sistan and Baluchistan province.
Referring to the problems of water shortage in Iran, Raisi said that his country already has agreements with its neighbors regarding water.
Tensions between Iran and the Islamic Emirate escalated in recent months after Tehran accused Kabul of restricting the flow of water.
Earlier this year, Iran’s president warned the IEA not to violate water rights of the Iranian people over their shared Helmand River.
About a week ago, however, Iran’s minister of energy said that following the inspection of Deh Rawood hydrometric station in Helmand province, it was found that the drought in Afghanistan is ‘serious’.
Iran’s VP and Head of Department of Environment Ali Selajeqa has also recently said that the water issue in Afghanistan itself is not favorable. According to him, the IEA has agreed that if the rain conditions are good, it will give Iran’s share of water.
Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate said that Iran itself knows the water situation of Afghanistan and the drought has caused water not to reach this country.
“Recently, they sent a delegation to Deh Rawood to check the amount of water. They have left. It was proved that there is not enough water to transfer and drought is still a problem in Afghanistan. Just as there are problems in Sistan and Baluchistan, Iran, there are also problems in Afghanistan. it is a disaster, they understood this,” Zabihullah Mujahid said.
