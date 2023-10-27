Regional
US strikes Iranian targets in Syria: Pentagon
The U.S. military carried out strikes against two facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and groups it backs, the Pentagon said on Thursday, in response to a spate of attacks against U.S. forces in both Iraq and Syria, Reuters reported.
As tensions soar over the Israel-Hamas conflict, U.S. and coalition troops have been attacked at least 19 times in Iraq and in Syria by Iran-backed forces in the past week.
A total of 21 U.S. forces have suffered minor injuries, the vast majority of them traumatic brain injuries.
“These precision self-defense strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on October 17,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.
The strikes were ordered by President Joe Biden, Reuters reported.
“These Iranian-backed attacks against U.S. forces are unacceptable and must stop,” Austin said in the statement.
“If attacks by Iran’s proxies against U.S. forces continue, we will not hesitate to take further necessary measures to protect our people.”
The strikes took place at roughly 4:30 a.m. on Friday in Syria (0130 GMT) near Abu Kamal, a Syrian town on the border with Iraq, and were carried out by two F-16 fighter jets using precision munitions, a senior U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.
The targets were weapons and munitions storage facilities, the official added, speaking late on Thursday to reporters in Washington, read the report.
The United States has occasionally carried out retaliatory strikes against Iranian-backed forces in the region after they attack American forces. In March, the U.S. military carried out multiple air strikes in Syria against Iran-aligned groups that it blamed for a drone attack that killed an American contractor.
President Biden has sent a rare message to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning Tehran against targeting U.S. personnel in the Middle East, the White House said earlier on Thursday.
According to Reuters the United States has 900 troops in Syria, and 2,500 more in neighboring Iraq, on a mission to advise and assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State, which in 2014 seized large swathes of both countries but was later defeated.
There is growing concern that the Israel-Hamas conflict could spread through the Middle East and turn U.S. troops at isolated bases into targets.
“What we want is for Iran to take very specific actions, to direct its militias and proxies to stand down,” a senior U.S. defense official said.
The United States did not coordinate the strikes with Israel, the official added.
Last week off the coast of Yemen, a U.S. warship shot down more than a dozen drones and four cruise missiles fired by Iranian-backed Houthis.
During a false alarm at Al-Asad air base in Iraq last week, a civilian contractor died from cardiac arrest.
The United States has sent warships and fighter aircraft to the region since the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted on Oct. 7, including two aircraft carriers, to try to deter Iran and Iran-backed groups. The number of troops added to the region is in the thousands.
Reuters reported this week the U.S. military was taking new measures to protect its Middle East forces during the ramp-up in attacks by suspected Iran-backed groups, and was leaving open the possibility of evacuating military families if needed.
The measures include increasing U.S. military patrols, restricting access to base facilities and boosting intelligence collection, including through drone and other surveillance operations, officials say.
Regional
China ousts defence minister, the second senior leader to leave in three months
China removed its defence minister on Tuesday, the second ousting of a senior leader in three months, raising questions about the stability of the leadership team around Chinese President Xi Jinping, Reuters reported.
General Li Shangfu, who has been absent from public view for two months, was dismissed as defence minister and state councillor, according to state media.
China also announced that Qin Gang, who was removed as foreign minister in July, was stripped of his state councillor position.
China’s top legislators, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, approved the removal of both men, state broadcaster CCTV reported, without giving any explanation.
According to Reuters no replacement for Li was named, leaving the country without a defence minister as it prepares to host foreign defence officials at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum on Oct. 29-31.
Li, 65, was last seen in public on Aug. 29. Reuters reported last month that he was under investigation for suspected corruption related to equipment procurement and development.
He had only been in the job since March, when Xi started his precedent-breaking third term as head of state. Li, who is under U.S. sanctions over Beijing’s purchase of combat aircraft and equipment from Russia, is China’s shortest-serving defence minister.
Qin had also served less than a year before he disappeared from public view and was replaced by his predecessor, Wang Yi. No formal explanation has been given but the Wall Street Journal cited sources saying Qin had an extramarital affair while he was ambassador to the United States.
The disappearances of Li and Qin have raised questions from diplomats about the abrupt changes in China’s leadership at a time when the country’s economic growth is sluggish and its relations with the United States have soured over a range of issues, read the report.
Both Li and Qin were seen by observers of Chinese politics as handpicked by Xi, making their absence after less than a year on the job particularly notable. The two men had prominent public-facing roles and also served among China’s five state councillors, a post outranking a regular minister.
Regional
Sri Lanka approves free tourist visa for seven countries
Sri Lanka’s cabinet approved issuing free tourist visas to visitors from seven countries including China, India and Russia, a statement issued by the media ministry said on Tuesday, to boost tourism and help revive its crisis-hit economy.
Tourists from China, India, Russia, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia will be issued free visas till March 31, 2024 under a pilot programme, the statement detailing cabinet decisions said, Reuters reported.
The scheme is part of attempts by Sri Lanka to boost tourism recovery and hit a target of five million arrivals by 2026, the statement added.
The country of 22 million people, famed for its beaches, ancient temples and aromatic tea, saw its tourism industry pummelled first by the Covid-19 pandemic and then by a severe financial crisis last year that saw mass scale protests and shortages of essentials such as fuel.
But the tourism industry is seeing a turnaround in 2023 with Sri Lanka clocking a million arrivals by September, for the first time since 2019. The island is expecting to close the year at 1.5 million arrivals.
India is the largest source of tourists with 200,310 arrivals, followed by Russia with 132,300, latest data from the Sri Lanka Development Authority showed.
Sri Lanka earned $1.3 billion from tourism in the first eight months of 2023, up from $833 million dollars during the same period last year, according to the central bank.
Regional
Pakistan’s ex-PM Sharif seeks to wrestle back voters from foe Imran Khan
Pakistan’s three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif heads back home on Saturday after four years of self-imposed exile in London, seeking to wrestle back support for his party three months ahead of a general election.
Sharif’s return comes as his main rival, Imran Khan, is in jail, but the cricketer-turned-politician remains popular across Pakistan following his ouster from premiership in 2022, Reuters reported.
Sharif “will need to reenergize a support base at a moment when the party’s popularity has taken big hits thanks to Imran Khan’s large vote bank,” said Michael Kugelman, South Asia Institute Director at The Wilson Center.
Sharif, who was ousted in a 1999 coup, is returning to Pakistan for the first time since leaving for London in 2019. He was serving a 14-year prison sentence after being found guilty in two corruption cases before being allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment for a limited time.
The convictions are still in force in Pakistan, but a court on Thursday barred authorities from arresting Sharif until Oct. 24, which is when he is scheduled to appear in court. His lawyer has said he will contest the convictions.
Sharif cannot run again for election or hold public office because of his convictions, even though his party has said he aims to become prime minister for a fourth time.
Khan, too, is disqualified from the elections by virtue of his conviction in August, which he has appealed.
The 73-year-old Sharif has said he was ousted at the behest of the country’s powerful military after he fell out with its top generals, who play an outsized role in the politics of the nuclear-armed South Asian nation.
He says the military then backed Khan to help him win the 2018 general election – which both Khan and the military deny.
However, the military and Khan fell out in 2022 and over the last few months the country’s top generals have been involved in a bruising showdown with Khan, which has afforded Sharif some political space.
The military denies that it interferes in politics.
“For Sharif, after the immediate euphoria of his return wears off, he will face an uphill battle. The honeymoon won’t last long,” said Kugelman.
While in exile, Sharif is said to have played a major role in Khan’s ouster and installing a coalition government led by his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif.
Khan led a relentless campaign against his removal, which helped him win huge public support especially with the coalition government caught in a crippling economic crisis that has seen record-high inflation and massive currency depreciation.
Rising living costs have become unbearable for many Pakistanis after the coalition government had to agree to harsh fiscal adjustments to resume funding from International Monetary Fund (IMF), which had suspended payments after Khan scuttled a deal in his last days in office.
Khan’s posture of defying the IMF’s stringent reforms only helped his popularity shoot up.
Sharif has had a track record of pursuing economic growth and public sector development policies. When he was removed as premier in 2017, Pakistan’s GDP growth rate was at 5.8% and inflation was hovering around just 4%.
In September, inflation registered at over 31% year-on-year, and growth is projected to be less than 2% this financial year.
Author and analyst Ayesha Siddiqa believes the economy is where Sharif will start his campaign.
“He needs a far more robust team to run the economy,” she said, but stressed: “His main task is to wipe out Imran Khan’s memory from people’s minds.”
Sharif’s arrival has kick-started a campaign for general elections slated to be held in the last week of January.
“Nawaz Sharif will revive the economy yet again,” read a banner at a train bringing supporters to a rally which he will address in eastern city of Lahore on Saturday.
