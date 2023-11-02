Latest News
US urges Pakistan to fulfill obligations towards Afghan refugees
U.S. Department of State has called on all Afghanistan’s neighboring countries, including Pakistan to act according to their obligations in dealing with Afghan refugees and asylum seekers.
Speaking in a press conference on Wednesday, the spokesman of the state Matthew Miller said in response to a question that these countries must respect the “the principle of non-refoulement”.
“So, we join all of our partners in urging every state, including Pakistan, to uphold their respective obligations in their treatment of refugees and asylum [seekers], and to respect the principle of non-refoulement. We strongly encourage Afghanistan’s neighbors, including Pakistan, to allow entry for Afghans seeking international protection and to coordinate with international humanitarian organizations to provide humanitarian assistance,” said Miller.
This comes after the deadline set by the government of Pakistan for Afghan immigrants having no legal documents in that country ended on Tuesday.
The Interior Minister of the caretaker government of Pakistan, Sarfraz Bugti, has said that the process of arresting all illegal immigrants throughout Pakistan will begin on Thursday.
Bugti said that illegal immigrants will first be transferred to the designated centers, and then they will be deported from those centers to their country.
In response, the Islamic Emirate has said that the forced deportation of Afghan immigrants from Pakistan is against all international standards.
Sardar Ahmed Shakib, Chargé d’Affaires of the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad, in an interview with Ariana News, called the forced deportation of Afghan immigrants a hasty and arbitrary decision by Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Richard Bennett, the special rapporteur of the United Nations Human Rights Council for Afghanistan, in a post on X once again asked the government of Pakistan to stop deporting Afghan refugees from that country.
“I repeat my call on Pakistan to avoid yet another crisis for Afghans by cancelling their plans for mass deportations to Afghanistan. Bennett said, adding that “I am continuing to advocate for the rights of Afghans in every way possible, including with Pakistan’s authorities.”
On Tuesday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) asked Pakistan to cancel the forced return of Afghan refugees. HRW has said that the Pakistani government is forcing Afghan immigrants without legal documents to return to Afghanistan by threatening, harassing and arresting them.
Latest News
Countries should not forcibly deport immigrants: Experts
Afghan Legal experts say according to international immigration laws, countries should not forcibly deport immigrants, emphasizing that if host countries deport refugees, they must act in light of international migration laws and in coordination with international organizations.
“They (Pakistan) should be put on the black list and continue to be recognized as human rights violators and be brought to an international court, for the actions that they have taken against the immigrants,” said Abdul Salam Zaeef, the former ambassador of Afghanistan in Pakistan.
“There migrants are those who were born there, and they do not have the authority to usurp their properties and houses, or to destroy their houses, or to insult them and forcefully expel them,” he added.
In addition to many challenges, there is no promising prospect to ease the overwhelming hardships faced by Afghan refugees in Pakistan, as the country has effectively started the process of deporting Afghan refugees.
“No country can forcibly expel immigrants from the country,” said Gul Rahman Qazi, a legal expert.
A number of other analysts say that along with increasing militancy, the economic crisis and the abnormal political situation in Pakistan, the strained relationship between Kabul and Islamabad is another factor behind the mass deportation of immigrants.
However, the Islamic Emirate considers Pakistan’s action a result of the inefficiency of the interim government of this country in changing the minds of Pakistani citizens.
“They (Pakistan) want to divert their people’s thoughts from their internal problems and create a new issue so that both the media and the minds of people get busy with it,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate.
Pakistan has no domestic legal framework for migrants and has not signed the United Nations Refugee Convention, thus making Afghan migrants and refugees, both legal and illegal vulnerable to policy changes.
Latest News
Reactions over Pakistan’s forced deportations of Afghan immigrants
The forced deportation of Afghan immigrants from Pakistan has faced various reactions across the country.
Residents of Balkh, Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces condemn the expulsion of Afghan immigrants from Pakistan, asking Islamabad to stop this process and let Afghan immigrants leave this country gradually.
Pakistan’s action to forcibly deport Afghan immigrants has triggered the anger of Afghan citizens.
“Pakistan has violated international law with this action. Now that the immigrants are returning from Pakistan, we appreciate and welcome them,” said Nawed, a resident of Balkh.
In the meantime, with the arrival of the cold season, another concern is that the migrants will face serious challenges and need cooperation.
“The cold season is approaching and life is getting difficult, and we ask the government to take care of the migrants,” said Ziba Aminyan, a resident of Balkh.
Residents of Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces also said that they are ready to cooperate with the returnees.
“We ask the aid organizations and the Islamic Emirate to provide work, clothes, food and shelter for the returnees,” said Ghulam Sakhi Frootan, said Sar-e-Pul resident.
“The forced deportation of immigrants from Pakistan is an un-Islamic and inhumane act and is against the culture of neighborliness. I request all my compatriots to stand by their deported compatriots in this difficult situation and ask them to support them in every way and stand beside them,” said Juma Khan, a resident of Jawzjan.
Simultaneously, Balkh province’s directorate of refugees said that they are prepared to deal with returning migrants from Pakistan.
“For all returning migrants, we assure them that the Islamic Emirate is at their service and provides them with work and shelter,” said Asadullah Wafa, head of Balkh’s migrant affairs.
The process of forced deportation of immigrants has also faced international reactions, from the United Nations to other human rights institutions. Everyone has clearly said that Pakistan should stop the current process of deportation.
Although the residents of the northeastern provinces of the country welcome the return of Afghan immigrants from Pakistan, they consider Pakistan’s policy towards immigrants a wrong, inhumane and hasty.
“The Islamic Emirate should provide shelter for the returnees because they are Afghans and should return to Afghanistan,” said Abbas, a resident of Takhar.
“Afghanistan is currently safe. I ask the Afghan immigrants to return to their country,” said Safan, a resident of Takhar.
Residents of the Northeast ask people to help the immigrants who return from Pakistan with coordination, like they gave a handful of hands to the Herat earthquake victims, so that they do not feel indifferent in their homeland.
“We are asking the current government of Afghanistan to create jobs for the immigrants, and just as they took the hands of the Herat earthquake victims, now is the time to take the hands of the immigrants,” said Dawood Ahmadi, a resident of Takhar.
“Pakistan has imposed a restriction on Afghan immigrants that they can only carry 50,000 Pakistani rupees with them when they return,” said Ahmadullah, a resident of Takhar.
The residents of Kunduz and Badakhshan provinces welcome the return of the migrants and call on the IEA and aid institutions to cooperate with them.
In Herat, the residents have also reacted to the wave of deportations of Afghan immigrants from Pakistan. They say that in a situation where the neighboring countries need to be more humble with the Afghan people and help them, they make the current crisis in the country worse.
Some experts also say that the process of deporting Afghan immigrants from Pakistan deepens the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. It is necessary for the interim administration of Pakistan to show flexibility and deal with the Afghan immigrant community in accordance with international conventions.
One month ago, the government of Pakistan announced that it would deport illegal immigrants from the country, now this process has officially started.
Latest News
Over 8,000 Afghan refugees return through Spin Boldak in last two days
Local officials in Kandahar province said on Wednesday that in the last two days, more than 8,000 Afghan refugees returned to the country through Spin Boldak crossing.
According to local officials, different teams have been assigned to take care of the returning refugees.
“In the past two days, as the return of immigrants has increased, and the situation has become critical, 30 families returned on the first day, consisting 3,600 individuals, and yesterday 700 families returned, consisting 4,500 people,” said Abdul Latif, Hakimi, the director of refugees registration in Spin Boldak of Kandahar province.
The returnees criticized the mistreatment of refugees by the Pakistani police, calling it inhumane. The returnees called for help from national and international organizations.
“In our homeland, we are ready to eat soil, but we won’t accept serving outsiders anymore. Our whole life was spent in the servitude and slavery for others, and we were harassed by the police in every corner of Pakistan,” said Raz Mohammad, a returnee.
“On the way, they [Pakistan’s police] took our money, and everywhere they stopped us and asked for documents,” said Khalilullah, a returnee.
Local authorities in Spin Boldak also asked Pakistan to stop the mistreatment of Afghan refugees.
“There has been a lot of oppression against Afghan immigrants, and in some cases, locals have stolen and looted the houses of Afghans and have invaded Afghans’ houses and have taken their money,” said Mullah Bashir, Spin Boldak district governor.
Meanwhile, a camp has been built for returning refugees in Spin Boldak, with facilities and classrooms.
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said that the forced return of migrants from Pakistan continues and according to the statistics available, in the last 24 hours, more than 12,000 people have entered the country through the Torkham crossing.
According to the ministry, the committees created by the commission to deal with the returnees in different sectors have started working in Torkham area, registering and and providing assistance.
The ministry added that Acting Refugees Minister Khalilurrahman Haqqani and other commission members are closely monitoring refugees return, registration and service delivery.
It said that a number of waiting facilities have been established and work to set up a temporary camp and more waiting facilities is ongoing. Also, various vehicles have reached the area to serve the Afghans expelled from Pakistan.
Countries should not forcibly deport immigrants: Experts
Reactions over Pakistan’s forced deportations of Afghan immigrants
Putin revokes Russia’s ratification of nuclear test ban treaty
US urges Pakistan to fulfill obligations towards Afghan refugees
FAA completes safety review of SpaceX Starship-Super Heavy license
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored
All the records Rohit Sharma broke during astonishing World Cup innings
India searches for 23 missing soldiers after intense rain and flash flood
Sri Lanka approves free tourist visa for seven countries
Tahawol: Pakistan’s deadline for Afghan refugees ends
Saar: Pakistan urged to halt Afghan deportations
Tahawol: Turkey’s call for peace & stability in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s deadline for deporting Afghan refugees discussed
Tahawol: Israel’s fierce attacks on Gaza discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional List A Tournament 2023 gets underway
-
Business4 days ago
World Bank reports 8 percent rise in Afghanistan revenue collection
-
World4 days ago
Egypt’s Sisi warns region could become ‘ticking time bomb’
-
Regional4 days ago
Iranian president Raisi says Israel ‘crossed redlines’ in Gaza
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
-
Latest News4 days ago
EU allocates 15 million euros for Afghan returnees
-
Sport3 days ago
Familiar foes Afghanistan and Sri Lanka meet with semi-finals still within reach
-
Latest News3 days ago
Two dead, 25 injured as trailer carrying Afghan families overturns in Pakistan’s Punjab