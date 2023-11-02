US urges Pakistan to fulfill obligations towards Afghan refugees

(Last Updated On: November 2, 2023)

The forced deportation of Afghan immigrants from Pakistan has faced various reactions across the country.

Residents of Balkh, Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces condemn the expulsion of Afghan immigrants from Pakistan, asking Islamabad to stop this process and let Afghan immigrants leave this country gradually.

Pakistan’s action to forcibly deport Afghan immigrants has triggered the anger of Afghan citizens.

“Pakistan has violated international law with this action. Now that the immigrants are returning from Pakistan, we appreciate and welcome them,” said Nawed, a resident of Balkh.

In the meantime, with the arrival of the cold season, another concern is that the migrants will face serious challenges and need cooperation.

“The cold season is approaching and life is getting difficult, and we ask the government to take care of the migrants,” said Ziba Aminyan, a resident of Balkh.

Residents of Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces also said that they are ready to cooperate with the returnees.

“We ask the aid organizations and the Islamic Emirate to provide work, clothes, food and shelter for the returnees,” said Ghulam Sakhi Frootan, said Sar-e-Pul resident.

“The forced deportation of immigrants from Pakistan is an un-Islamic and inhumane act and is against the culture of neighborliness. I request all my compatriots to stand by their deported compatriots in this difficult situation and ask them to support them in every way and stand beside them,” said Juma Khan, a resident of Jawzjan.

Simultaneously, Balkh province’s directorate of refugees said that they are prepared to deal with returning migrants from Pakistan.

“For all returning migrants, we assure them that the Islamic Emirate is at their service and provides them with work and shelter,” said Asadullah Wafa, head of Balkh’s migrant affairs.

The process of forced deportation of immigrants has also faced international reactions, from the United Nations to other human rights institutions. Everyone has clearly said that Pakistan should stop the current process of deportation.

Although the residents of the northeastern provinces of the country welcome the return of Afghan immigrants from Pakistan, they consider Pakistan’s policy towards immigrants a wrong, inhumane and hasty.

“The Islamic Emirate should provide shelter for the returnees because they are Afghans and should return to Afghanistan,” said Abbas, a resident of Takhar.

“Afghanistan is currently safe. I ask the Afghan immigrants to return to their country,” said Safan, a resident of Takhar.

Residents of the Northeast ask people to help the immigrants who return from Pakistan with coordination, like they gave a handful of hands to the Herat earthquake victims, so that they do not feel indifferent in their homeland.

“We are asking the current government of Afghanistan to create jobs for the immigrants, and just as they took the hands of the Herat earthquake victims, now is the time to take the hands of the immigrants,” said Dawood Ahmadi, a resident of Takhar.

“Pakistan has imposed a restriction on Afghan immigrants that they can only carry 50,000 Pakistani rupees with them when they return,” said Ahmadullah, a resident of Takhar.

The residents of Kunduz and Badakhshan provinces welcome the return of the migrants and call on the IEA and aid institutions to cooperate with them.

In Herat, the residents have also reacted to the wave of deportations of Afghan immigrants from Pakistan. They say that in a situation where the neighboring countries need to be more humble with the Afghan people and help them, they make the current crisis in the country worse.

Some experts also say that the process of deporting Afghan immigrants from Pakistan deepens the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. It is necessary for the interim administration of Pakistan to show flexibility and deal with the Afghan immigrant community in accordance with international conventions.

One month ago, the government of Pakistan announced that it would deport illegal immigrants from the country, now this process has officially started.