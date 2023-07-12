Uzbekistan’s special envoy meets Balkh governor, discusses trade

(Last Updated On: July 12, 2023)

Uzbekistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Ismatulla Irgashev, has met with the governor of Afghanistan’s Balkh province, Mohammad Yusuf Wafa, discussing trade between the two countries, an official statement said on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Irgashev called for boosting bilateral trade as it would help the economies of both the countries to grow, Balkh governor’s office said in a statement.

He noted that Afghanistan and Uzbekistan share same religion, language and culture.

The envoy said Uzbekistan wants to have a meeting with the officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in order to solve the existing problems in trade and transportation.

Meanwhile, Balkh Governor Mohammad Yusuf Wafa said IEA also wants to have good relations with countries for economic development.

He mentioned that a committee has been formed to solve problems in trade with neighboring countries based on the decree of the IEA’s supreme leader.