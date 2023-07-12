Latest News
Uzbekistan’s special envoy meets Balkh governor, discusses trade
Uzbekistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Ismatulla Irgashev, has met with the governor of Afghanistan’s Balkh province, Mohammad Yusuf Wafa, discussing trade between the two countries, an official statement said on Tuesday.
During the meeting, Irgashev called for boosting bilateral trade as it would help the economies of both the countries to grow, Balkh governor’s office said in a statement.
He noted that Afghanistan and Uzbekistan share same religion, language and culture.
The envoy said Uzbekistan wants to have a meeting with the officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in order to solve the existing problems in trade and transportation.
Meanwhile, Balkh Governor Mohammad Yusuf Wafa said IEA also wants to have good relations with countries for economic development.
He mentioned that a committee has been formed to solve problems in trade with neighboring countries based on the decree of the IEA’s supreme leader.
AWCC inaugurates new customer services center in Paktika
Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) on Tuesday officially opened another customer services center in Sharana city, the capital of Paktika province.
At the opening ceremony, the head of the central zone of AWCC said that through this new center, problems experienced by the company’s customers in Paktika will be addressed.
Meanwhile, local officials in Paktika welcomed the opening of this new Afghan Wireless services center and asked AWCC officials to expand the services in the province.
Mohammad Anwar Khiyam, head of communication and information technology of Paktika, said at the ceremony that the services of AWCC are really commendable compared to other telecommunication companies since the Islamic Emirate’s return.
AWCC is the only company that provides telecommunication and internet services to its customers in remote parts of Afghanistan.
Int’l community not engaging adequately with IEA despite achievements: Muttaqi
The international community is not engaging adequately with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) despite the achievements made in various areas, Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Tuesday.
Muttaqi made the remarks in a meeting with Norway’s Chargé d’Affaires Paul Klouman Bekken.
During the meeting, Bekken acknowledged progress made by the Islamic Emirate in ensuring security, stabilizing currency, countering narcotics, improvement in humanitarian situation and increase in women’s participation in the private sector, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.
Muttaqi said that despite such major achievements in comparison to the past 20 years, the international community has not engaged adequately with Afghanistan, and on the contrary, have spared no effort in increasing pressure on the Islamic Emirate, adversely affecting both trust and public perception.
The two sides stressed the need for joint confidence building measures.
Haqqani says gaps closed between schools, madrassas, and universities
Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani said on Tuesday at the National Symposium of Natural Science at Shaikh Zayed University in Khost province that since the takeover by the Islamic Emirate, gaps between schools, madrassas and universities have been removed.
At the event, Haqqani said that now schools, madrassas and universities are all on the same path and the distance between them has been removed.
Haqqani also added that it is necessary for everyone to jointly pay attention to scientific self-sufficiency and prove their like-mindedness.
