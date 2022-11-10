COVID-19
Virus lockdowns hit China economic powerhouse Guangzhou
A surge in COVID-19 cases has spurred lockdowns in the southern Chinese manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, adding to financial pressure that has disrupted global supply chains and sharply slowed growth in the world’s second-largest economy, AP reported.
Residents in districts encompassing almost 5 million people have been ordered to stay home at least through Sunday, with one member of each family allowed out once per day to purchase necessities, local authorities said Wednesday.
The order came after the densely populated city of 13 million reported more than 2,500 new cases over the previous 24 hours. Public transport has been suspended and classes halted across much of Guangzhou, while flights to Beijing and other major cities have been canceled, according to state media.
China has retained its strict “zero-COVID” policy despite relatively low case numbers and no new deaths.
The country’s borders remain largely closed and internal travel and trade is fraught with ever-changing quarantine regulations.The tight restrictions have sparked occasional clashes between residents and local Communist Party officials, who are threatened with punishment if reported cases in their areas of jurisdiction climb above levels deemed acceptable.
The party under the leadership of President Xi Jinping has dismissed calls from the United Nations’ World Health Organization to ease regulations, refused to import foreign vaccines and defied requests to release more information about the source of the virus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.
China’s COVID epicenter shifts to Guangzhou as outbreaks widen
New coronavirus cases surged in Guangzhou and other Chinese cities, official data showed on Tuesday, with the global manufacturing hub becoming China’s latest COVID-19 epicenter and testing the city’s ability to avoid a Shanghai-style lockdown.
Nationwide, new locally transmitted infections climbed to 7,475 on Nov. 7, according to China’s health authority, up from 5,496 the day before and the highest since May 1. Guangzhou accounted for nearly a third of the new infections, Reuters reported.
The increase was modest by global standards but significant for China, where outbreaks are to be quickly tackled when they surface under its zero-COVID policy.
Economically vital cities, including the capital Beijing, are demanding more PCR tests for residents and locking down neighborhoods and even districts in some cases.
UAE lifts all COVID restrictions
The United Arab Emirates government has lifted all restrictions related to COVID-19 – two and a half years after the pandemic swept across the world.
The UAE announced that wearing of face masks will be optional in mosques, other places of worship, open areas, and closed facilities. However, masks will be mandatory in hospitals and other health facilities.
Khaleej Times reported that a government spokesperson said the decision was taken after careful assessment of the epidemiological situation in the country.
The spokesperson said that praying on personal mats will be optional at mosques and praying facilities.
China posts 6-month high COVID count as it sticks with strategy
China on Sunday reported its highest number of new COVID-19 infections in six months, a day after health officials said they were sticking with strict coronavirus curbs, likely disappointing recent investor hopes for an easing, Reuters reported.
China recorded 4,420 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the National Health Commission said, the most since May 6 and compared up from 3,659 new local cases a day earlier.
While case numbers are extremely low by global standards, China has stuck with a zero-COVID approach nearly three years into the pandemic that involves lockdowns, quarantines, frequent testing and a drastic decrease in inbound travel.
China’s anti-COVID measures are “completely correct, as well as the most economical and effective”, said disease control official Hu Xiang. “We should adhere to the principle of putting people and lives first, and the broader strategy of preventing imports from outside and internal rebounds.”
Chinese stocks soared last week on rumours of a possible easing of the COVID curbs, and media reports that some tweaks to policy could be coming soon.
However, many analysts have said they do not expect significant easing to begin until after China’s annual parliamentary session in March.
