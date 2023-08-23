Featured
Wagner chief on passenger list of crashed plane
The head of the Wagner group, which in June attempted to topple Russia’s military leadership, was registered to fly on a plane that crashed Wednesday, Russian news agencies said.
The whereabouts of Yevgeny Prigozhin were yet to be officially confirmed, but news of the crash that is believed to have left no survivors triggered reactions from Ukraine and the United States, AFP reported.
The incident took place exactly two months since Prigozhin’s rebellion — seen as the biggest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s authority since he came to power — and as uncertainty has surrounded the fate of Wagner and its controversial chief.
Russia’s ministry for emergency situations on Wednesday announced the crash of a private plane travelling between Moscow and Saint Petersburg.
According to preliminary information, all 10 people on board died, including three crew members, the ministry said.
Russian news agencies later reported Prigozhin on the list of passengers of the plane.
“The plane that crashed in the Tver Region listed Yevgeny Prigozhin among its passengers, (Russia’s aviation agency) Rosaviatsia said,” TASS news agency reported, with RIA Novosti and Interfax issuing similar reports.
Videos on Telegram channels linked to Wagner posted footage — that AFP could not independently confirm — showing the wreckage of the plane burning in a field.
Rosaviatsia said it set up a special commission to investigate the crash of the Embraer – 135 (ЕВМ-135BJ) belonging to MNT-Aero.
Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, said it opened an investigation into the crash.
The bodies of eight people have been found so far at the site of the crash, RIA Novosti said citing the emergency services.
Putin was meanwhile giving a speech for the 80th anniversary of the Kursk battle in World War II.
He did not mention the crash and hailed “all our soldiers who are fighting bravely and resolutely” in the special military operation in Ukraine.
But rumors of Prigozhin’s death reached other capitals, with Kyiv and Washington reacting.
“I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised,” US President Joe Biden said.
“There’s not much that happens in Russia that (President) Putin’s not behind. But I don’t know enough to know the answer.”
Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said on social media that the plane crash was “a signal from Putin to Russia’s elites ahead of the 2024 elections. ‘Beware! Disloyalty equals death’.”
During the offensive in Ukraine, launched on February 24, 2022, Prigozhin — who previously operated in the shadows — came into the spotlight.
He spearheaded the capture of several Ukrainian towns including Bakhmut — and harshly criticised Russia’s conventional military leadership.
But Prigozhin was locked in a bitter months-long power struggle with the defence ministry that he accused of trying to “steal” Wagner’s victories.
Tensions degenerated into a short-lived rebellion on June 23 and 24.
Thousands of mercenaries took up weapons and marched from southern Russia towards Moscow with the aim of toppling the country’s military leaders.
The mutiny ended with a deal, mediated by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, under which Prigozhin was expected to move to neighbouring Belarus with some of his men.
Some of the fighters went to Belarus where they began training the ex-Soviet country’s special forces.
But the fate of Prigozhin remained unclear: he seemed to enjoy a certain amount of freedom and took part in a meeting at the Kremlin where he refused to cede command of his mercenary group.
Still, he mostly remained out of the public eye.
His Telegram channel — where he usually communicated — has been inactive since the end of June.
Wagner-linked Telegram channels instead purportedly relayed rare messages.
On Monday, video circulated showing him apparently in Africa, which he vowed to make “freer”.
The group maintains a strong military presence in Africa, where it has partnered with several nations, including Mali and the Central African Republic. – AFP
Featured
Pakistani police arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistani police on Saturday arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan at his home in the eastern city of Lahore. It’s the second time the popular opposition leader has been detained this year.
Earlier Saturday, a court convicted him in an asset concealment case, handing down a prison sentence that could see him barred from politics. The Islamabad court issued the arrest warrant after convicting Khan, with police in Lahore moving quickly to take him from his home to the Pakistani capital, Associated Press reported.
It’s a fresh blow to Khan’s bid to return to power. Since his ouster from power in a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April 2022, Khan has been slapped with more than 150 legal cases, including several on charges of corruption, terrorism and inciting people to violence over deadly protests in May that saw his followers attack government and military property across the country.
Featured
Former minister Tahir Zuhair calls on Afghans abroad to return home
Tahir Zuhair, a former minister in the previous government has called on Afghans who left the country to return home and urged those who are intent on driving conflict to resolve problems through dialogue.
Speaking at a gathering on Monday in Samangan province, Zuhair also called for unity among the people and for inclusion of all ethnic groups within the government structure.
Samangan officials, who attended the gathering organized to welcome Zuhair into the IEA, called on other key citizens to help develop the country by returning home.
Zuhair has now joined the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA). He said: “All those who left should come back and instead of calling each other bad [names] and spreading hatred, let’s find a way of understanding, let’s reconcile, let’s make peace, let’s negotiate and solve our problems through dialogue.”
Samangan provincial authorities reiterated calls for Afghans who fled the country to return.
“I am very sad for our Afghan brothers who have gone abroad, or those brothers who have fled to the mountains. Our request to all of them is that the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has announced general amnesty, so return to your country and homeland, you are all our brothers,” said Abdulahad Fazli, governor of Samangan province.
“My message to all the opponents of the Islamic Emirate is to use the general amnesty decree of the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to come and unite with the Islamic Emirate and use their energy, strength and understanding in the direction of consolidating the Islamic Emirate and in the direction of settling the country together with us,” said Ahmadullah Badar, Samangan police chief.
“Our message to all those who have gone abroad is that the arms of the Islamic Emirate are open to them to return to their country and serve for the development of the country,” said Mohammad Hashim Shafiq, provincial head of intelligence.
Zuhair meanwhile also said the Islamic Emirate needs to provide security and pave the way for the return of other political and social figures.
Zuhair said however that he has no intention of working in government.
Zuhair was the governor of Bamiyan before becoming the minister of information and culture under the previous government.
Featured
IEA’s Ebad tells G5 meeting in Iran no female worker banned in health sector
Health Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Dr. Qalandar Ebad said on Saturday that no female worker has been banned from working in the health sector.
Speaking at the 26th G5 High Level Experts Meeting on Health Cooperation in Tehran, Ebad denied the rumors and called it work of some selfish groups.
“Some selfish circles sometimes spread rumors with the intention of confusing the minds of the society that female health workers are banned from work; while all female workers provide health services to their compatriots in the light of Islamic and Sharia rules to ensure the health of female patients, mothers and children,” Ebad told the meeting.
Ebad also stated that cooperation in the field of health was important, especially in controlled infectious diseases.
“Diseases do not know borders, we must fight such types of phenomenon together,” Ebad said.
Ebad also spoke about the developments and achievements in the health sector and said that the public health ministry has now provided health services in areas where there had been none for years.
“We have now provided the opportunity to provide health services to our compatriots in these areas, in some areas there is still work to be done, so coordination and assistance is needed in this area,” Ebad said.
He also added that Afghanistan is a leading country in the implementation of the Corona vaccine and has made significant achievements in carrying out other routine vaccination and polio vaccination campaigns.
He meanwhile called for support of international partners to help Afghanistan to be represented in the International Health Assembly and the Eastern Mediterranean Regional Organization or EMRO.
“The international partners and the sympathetic countries of Afghanistan should help us in this area so that Afghanistan can be represented in the International Health Assembly and the Eastern Mediterranean Regional Organization or EMRO, which is the right of the Ministry of Health, with this, we will share our health priorities and needs with the international community and find solutions to them,” Ebad added.
The G5 meeting, in Tehran, has brought together Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq and Tajikistan to boost cooperation in the health sector.
Wagner chief on passenger list of crashed plane
Silva signs new Man City contract after snubbing Barcelona and PSG
Tahawol: IEA’s call for new chapter on diplomatic relations with world
IEA rejects UNAMA report, claims no evidence of violations
Saar: IEA leader’s new decree on development of trade and industry
North Korea’s Kim shows off banned missiles to Russian minister
Justin and Sophie Trudeau separate after 18 years of marriage
North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South
New Taiwan weapons package to be announced soon: US officials
Afghan-Kazak private sectors seal deals worth $100 million
Tahawol: IEA’s call for new chapter on diplomatic relations with world
Saar: IEA leader’s new decree on development of trade and industry
Tahawol: IEA rejects Pakistani officials’ claim over TTP issue
Saar: Foreign Ministry annual accountability program discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s concern over terrorist groups’ presence in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA marks 104th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence from Britain
-
Latest News5 days ago
Girls’ schools should be reopened for independence in real sense: Karzai
-
Health3 days ago
Health ministry to build public clinics in 300 districts
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: 104th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence from Britain discussed
-
Regional5 days ago
Pakistani brothers arrested for blasphemy after mob burns churches
-
Health4 days ago
Kunduz health officials report 28 cases of Congo fever, and 3 dead
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Elon Musk says X will strip ability to block accounts
-
World4 days ago
Putin meets top generals in charge of Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine