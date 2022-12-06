West, Abdullah discuss ‘urgent need’ for political dialogue among Afghans

(Last Updated On: December 6, 2022)

US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, said on Tuesday he met with Abdullah Abdullah, the former head of Afghanistan’s reconciliation council, in India and discussed the “urgent need” for national political dialogue among Afghans.

West said on Twitter that there is consensus among the international community on the need for political dialogue among Afghans.

“There is consensus in int’l community on this imperative, which Afghans must lead and shape,” West said.

During his visit to India, West also met with Indian officials including Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri and foreign ministry’s joint secretary JP Singh

“As fellow friend of Afghan people, US deeply appreciates India’s generous humanitarian support and commitment to Afghans’ fundamental rights,” West said.

This comes after the head of an IEA commission working for the return of former officials recently suggested that there is no need for a national political dialogue.

“We should join hands and build our country. Everything is fine. Every Afghan has got the right to serve in their country. There is no need to launch a new process and undermine security,” Shahabuddin Delawar said.