West must stop playing the ‘Great Game’ in Afghanistan: former UN official
The West must stop pursuing “Great Game” politics and for once put the people of Afghanistan first, a former senior UN official has said.
In an op-ed published by UK’s Financial Times newspaper on Tuesday, Mark Malloch Brown, a former UN deputy secretary-general, said some 28.8 million Afghans require immediate assistance, up from 18.4 million in August 2021; 6 million are one step from famine.
He added that women and girls have been doubly hit by both the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) rollback of their rights — including to work and learn — and wider crises of poverty and hunger that harm them the most.
“Once more Afghanistan is isolated: denied diplomatic recognition, aid drying up, sanctioned and its assets frozen. In the US and Britain, many are all too keen to brush the policy failures the country represents under the proverbial carpet; best forgotten before the next elections,” Brown said.
He said that this is also part of a longer cycle of geopolitical and regional competition that has consistently failed to put the Afghan people first.
“Whether the policy has been proxy war or neglect, invasion or sponsorship of insurgents, surge or drawdown, outsiders have consistently ill-served the country’s people in a way that has typically led to the next chapter in the tragedy,” Brown said.
He said that prioritizing ordinary Afghans involves dealing with the IEA, even if that means making nominal concessions to it.
“A contact group of Western powers, Afghanistan’s neighbors, the Taliban (IEA) and ideally Afghan civil society might thus pursue goals including a more humane counter-narcotics strategy, improved flows of aid, especially to women and girls, and much greater clarity on sanctions to encourage foreign investment in areas such as irrigation. It might engage with Afghan actors beyond the Taliban, sowing the seeds of a more inclusive polity,” he said.
Brown said that all parties have a vital interest in preventing the country from plunging over the edge. “Famine, state failure and even new conflict in Afghanistan would further destabilize Pakistan and the wider region, and make further refugees flee the country. Afghans now make up the largest cohort attempting to cross the English Channel.”
“This presents Western and other leaders with a simple choice: keep pursuing ‘Great Game’ politics or for once put the people of Afghanistan first. More than 30 years of the former have got us where we are. A new approach is long overdue,” he added.
Former Afghan king’s Mercedes-Benz wins top prize at US car show
A spectacular Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster, first owned by Afghanistan’s former king Zahir Shahwon the coveted title of ‘Best of Show’ at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance car show in the US.
This 540 K Special Roadster was ordered in May 1937 by Mohammed Zahir Shah, then king of Afghanistan. It was delivered in September and owned by the king until he gifted it to his son-in-law in the UK in 1950. It was then sold to a US collector in 195. The current owner, Jim Patterson, a US collector, bought the car for $9.9 million at an auction during last year’s Pebble Beach event, Carscoops reported.
“The 540 K Special Roadster winning the ‘Best of Showʼ title at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance crowns the immense commitment of RM Auto Restoration and Mercedes-Benz Heritage to the restoration of this outstanding vehicle,” Mercedes-Benz Heritage boss Marcus Breitschwerdt said after the win. “We are proud to have contributed to this success story with the unique expertise of our Classic Center and the archives. The intensive and good cooperation with RM Auto Restoration during the past months has made this success possible.”
The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is an annual automotive event held in California. It is widely considered the most prestigious car show in the world.
Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster is the 10th Mercedes-Benz to take out the prestigious award that has been given every year since 1950.
King Mohammad Zahir Shah reigned in Afghanistan for 40 years during 1933-1973.
No journalists killed in past year in Afghanistan: Khairkhwa
Acting Minister of Information and Culture Khairullah Khairkhwa said Tuesday during the ministry’s accountability program that not a single journalist was killed or injured in Afghanistan over the past year, and that the ministry is committed to solving the problems of journalists across Afghanistan.
“We have not had a case of a journalist being killed or injured in the past year, and this is good news,” said Khairkhwa.
However, in response to the imprisonment of eight journalists in five provinces of the country, he said that the arrest of these people has nothing to do with their work as journalists.
He also said in the past year, the ministry’s Culture and Arts Department has surveyed 100 historical places in 16 provinces of the country.
About 6,232 new historical monuments have been recorded in different provinces and in the past year, 371,000 domestic tourists have visited different places in the country, he said.
Supreme Court clears 150,000 cases in the past year
Officials of the Supreme Court said Tuesday in their government accountability report to the nation that in the past year almost 150,000 cases were solved by this institution, of which 120,000 cases were handled by the Primary Courts, and 22,000 cases by the Appellate Courts.
According to Abdul Malik Haqqani, the administrative deputy of the Supreme Court, in the past year, 2,874 cases related to women’s rights have been resolved and they are committed to providing all women their rights in the framework of Islamic Sharia, but they will never accept orders from outsiders that are against Sharia principles.
Supreme Court officials added that currently 43,630 cases are being processed in the three courts of the country, and in the provincial courts.
According to the officials of the Supreme Court, they work to protect property, honor, defend the rights of the innocent and correct the people.
Former Afghan king's Mercedes-Benz wins top prize at US car show
West must stop playing the 'Great Game' in Afghanistan: former UN official
