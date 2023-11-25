Latest News
WFP appeals for $27.5 million to support Afghan returnees
The World Food Programme (WFP) in Afghanistan has said it urgently needs $27.5 million to support refugees returning from Pakistan.
WFP in a statement warned that with the harsh winter just around the corner and a significant funding deficit for the operation, assistance to returnees hangs in the balance
WFP has been forced to cut 10 million people from its emergency food assistance and can now only support one in five of those in need of support to survive.
“The situation is particularly dire as the harsh winter is only weeks away and the country is still reeling from devastating earthquakes, a battered economy and a worsening climate crisis,” WFP Afghanistan Country Director Hsiao-Wei Lee said.
Most families crossing the border are arriving hungry, desperate and in need of immediate support. WFP said it continues to supply all arriving families with fortified biscuits and cash to buy food or other basic necessities, adding that it has assisted 250,000 people this month.
“We urgently need $27.5 million to support one million returnees from Pakistan arriving in Afghanistan and help them get through the winter,” Lee said.
“These families arrive at the worst of times and face a bleak future in a country where one third of the people do not know where their next meal will come from,” she said.
US launches hotline for Afghans facing deportation from Pakistan
The US State Department has launched an emergency hotline for Afghans facing deportation or detainment in Pakistan who are in a US immigration and resettlement pathway.
Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs of US State Department said on X on Friday that the hotline is available Monday-Saturday from 8 AM to midnight Islamabad time via phone and WhatsApp (text only).
Hundreds of thousands of Afghans have returned from Pakistan after Islamabad started crackdown on illegal migrants early this month.
IEA rejects report US bombs left in Afghanistan being smuggled into Mexico
The Islamic Emirate has rejected report that the US bombs left in Afghanistan are ending up in the hands of Mexican cartels.
Fox News 29 San Antonio reported on Wednesday that although many of the explosives seen in Mexico are homemade, the number of those coming from Afghanistan has gone up.
Ari Jimenez, retired Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent In Charge, said that the way the improvised explosives are built is more like those seen in the Middle East.
Enrique Alfaro, Governor of Jalisco, Mexico said: “In an act that we have not seen before here, with improvised explosives, seven explosives were detonated killing six and injuring 12.”
IEA, however, rejected the report.
“Afghanistan neither produces explosives nor it has explosive storages. Moreover, Afghanistan does not have access to Mexico and it is not easy. So how can this allegation be true? Unfortunately, some circles are hostile to Afghanistan and make such accusations which we reject,” IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.
The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, which is a U.S. government entity, estimated that about $7 billion of new equipment was left in Afghanistan after the United States’ departure.
CSTO member countries discuss situation in Afghanistan
The member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have reviewed the current situation in Afghanistan in a joint meeting held on Thursday in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.
According to the TASS news agency, the Collective Security Treaty Organization emphasized strengthening foreign policy, improving crisis response mechanisms, and expanding cooperation with other international and regional organizations.
The participants also discussed countering terrorist threats and drug trafficking.
The CSTO had previously stated that terrorist groups are actively present in Afghanistan, and drug trafficking continues from the country.
Earlier, the head of the Joint Staff of CSTO, General Anatoly Siderov, stated that the Islamic Emirate does not have control over all parts of northern Afghanistan and therefore they would take special security measures on the borders with Afghanistan.
However, IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid assures that the geography of Afghanistan is not a threat to any country and no group is allowed to create a threat to another country from the territory of Afghanistan.
“The concern that the Collective Security Treaty Organization has expressed is not true, we have repeatedly expressed the position of the Islamic Emirate that Afghanistan is not a threat to anyone and does not harm anyone, said Mujahid.
“Unfortunately, there are some circles that try to spread propaganda or threaten Afghanistan, which is not true,” he added.
The heads of state from Russia, Tajikistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and the Secretary General of the CSTO attended this meeting.
Earlier, Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon, the presidents of Russia and Tajikistan, discussed Afghanistan and regional security in Moscow.
