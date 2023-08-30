Science & Technology
What happened to shut down Toyota’s production in Japan?
Toyota Motor (7203.T) was ramping back production at its Japan-based factories on Wednesday after a computer system processing orders for vehicle parts broke down on Tuesday, forcing the closure of 14 assembly plants.
The disruption shut down a system that is at the core of Toyota’s lean manufacturing, a way of reducing inventory and maximizing production efficiency that the Japanese automaker pioneered and its rivals have widely adopted.
It’s not clear what caused the system outage, and Toyota has not provided details on what went wrong. The company said the cause was not a cyberattack, Reuters reported.
In February last year, Toyota also had to shut down the same 14 factories in Japan when one of its suppliers, Kojima Industries, which supplies plastic parts and electronic components to Toyota, said one of its file servers had been infected with a virus that carried an undisclosed threatening message.
That attack raised questions about the cybersecurity of Japan’s supply chain.
Toyota’s production has been recovering this year, so the outage could be potentially more costly than the 2022 shutdown.
Toyota’s domestic output was up 29% in the first half of this year, the first such increase in two years. Toyota makes a full range of vehicles in Japan from the budget Yaris to its most expensive models, including luxury Lexus brand cars.
Toyota’s production in Japan – about a third of its global output – averaged about 13,500 vehicles a day in the first half of the year, Reuters calculations showed. That excludes vehicles from group automakers Daihatsu and Hino.
Its average global vehicle sale price in the most recent quarter was equivalent to $26,384, based on its financial reporting. Using that as a proxy would mean a full-day of production at the 14 plants would be equivalent to $356 million in revenue.
Toyota has not said how or whether it will look to recoup the lost output.
Toyota essentially invented modern auto assembly with its “kanban” system for notifying suppliers of what parts are needed where and when to minimize inventory.
“Kanban” means signboard in Japanese, and the Toyota engineer and later executive, Taichi Ono, who developed the system drew inspiration from watching an American supermarket chain, Piggly Wiggly, manage its shelf stock on a trip to the United States in the 1950s.
Toyota’s system of lean production and just-in-time parts delivery has been adopted across the auto industry and widely studied. It shifted from a system of printed cards that managed supplier workflow to an internet-based “e-kanban” system more than 20 years ago.
Toyota’s kanban system, which relies on simple visual cues to organize workflow, has been adopted for other industries, including software development.
Koji Sato took over from Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda as CEO in April.
Science & Technology
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Four astronauts from four countries rocketed toward the International Space Station on Saturday. They should reach the orbiting lab in their SpaceX capsule on Sunday, replacing four astronauts living up there since March.
A NASA astronaut was joined on the predawn liftoff from Kennedy Space Center by fliers from Denmark, Japan and Russia. They clasped one another’s gloved hands upon reaching orbit, Associated Press reported.
It was the first U.S. launch where every spacecraft seat was occupied by a different country — until now, NASA had always included two or three of its own on its SpaceX taxi flights. A fluke in timing led to the assignments, officials said.
“We’re a united team with a common mission,” NASA’s Jasmin Moghbeli radioed from orbit. Added NASA’s Ken Bowersox, space operations mission chief: “Boy, what a beautiful launch … and with four international crew members, really an exciting thing to see.”
Moghbeli, a Marine pilot serving as commander, is joined on the six-month mission by the European Space Agency’s Andreas Mogensen, Japan’s Satoshi Furukawa and Russia’s Konstantin Borisov.
“To explore space, we need to do it together,” the European Space Agency’s director general, Josef Aschbacher, said minutes before liftoff. “Space is really global, and international cooperation is key.”
The astronauts’ paths to space couldn’t be more different.
Moghbeli’s parents fled Iran during the 1979 revolution. Born in Germany and raised on New York’s Long Island, she joined the Marines and flew attack helicopters in Afghanistan. The first-time space traveler hopes to show Iranian girls that they, too, can aim high. “Belief in yourself is something really powerful,” she said before the flight.
Mogensen worked on oil rigs off the West African coast after getting an engineering degree. He told people puzzled by his job choice that “in the future we would need drillers in space” like Bruce Willis’ character in the killer asteroid film “Armageddon.” He’s convinced the rig experience led to his selection as Denmark’s first astronaut.
Furukawa spent a decade as a surgeon before making Japan’s astronaut cut. Like Mogensen, he’s visited the station before.
Borisov, a space rookie, turned to engineering after studying business. He runs a freediving school in Moscow and judges the sport, in which divers shun oxygen tanks and hold their breath underwater.
One of the perks of an international crew, they noted, is the food. Among the delicacies soaring: Persian herbed stew, Danish chocolate and Japanese mackerel.
SpaceX’s first-stage booster returned to Cape Canaveral several minutes after liftoff, an extra treat for the thousands of spectators gathered in the early-morning darkness.
Liftoff was delayed a day for additional data reviews of valves in the capsule’s life-support system. The countdown almost was halted again Saturday after a tiny fuel leak cropped up in the capsule’s thruster system. SpaceX engineers managed to verify the leak would pose no threat with barely two minutes remaining on the clock, said Benji Reed, the company’s senior director for human spaceflight.
Another NASA astronaut will launch to the station from Kazakhstan in mid-September under a barter agreement, along with two Russians.
SpaceX has now launched eight crews for NASA. Boeing was hired at the same time nearly a decade ago, but has yet to fly astronauts. Its crew capsule is grounded until 2024 by parachute and other issues.
Science & Technology
India counts down to crucial moon landing
India will make its second attempt to land on the moon on Wednesday, a mission seen as crucial to lunar exploration and the country’s standing as a space power, just days after a similar Russian lander crashed.
The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will attempt to land on the lunar south pole about 6:04 p.m. local time on Wednesday, less than a week after Russia’s Luna-25 mission failed, Reuters reported.
India’s mission – Chandrayaan means “moon vehicle” in Hindi and Sanskrit – is its second attempt to land there. In 2019, ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission successfully deployed an orbiter but its lander crashed.
“Landing on the south pole (of the moon) would actually allow India to explore if there is water ice on the moon. And this is very important for cumulative data and science on the geology of the moon,” said Carla Filotico, a partner and managing director at consultancy SpaceTec Partners.
Anticipation and excitement for the landing was feverish Wednesday, with banner headlines across newspapers, and news channels running countdown timers to the landing.
Prayers were held in temples, mosques and churches in the country, and schoolchildren waved the Indian tricolour as they waited for live-screenings of the landing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch the landing from South Africa, where he is attending the ongoing BRICS summit, media reported.
Rough terrain makes a south pole landing difficult, and a first landing would be historic. The region’s water ice could supply fuel, oxygen and drinking water for future missions.
For India, a successful moon landing would mark its emergence as a space power as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government looks to spur investment in private space launches and related satellite-based businesses.
Science & Technology
Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years smashes into the moon in failure
Russia’s first moon mission in 47 years failed when its Luna-25 space craft spun out of control and crashed into the moon after a problem preparing for pre-landing orbit, underscoring the post-Soviet decline of a once mighty space programme.
Russia’s state space corporation, Roskosmos, said it had lost contact with the craft at 11:57 a.m. on Saturday after a problem as the craft was shunted into pre-landing orbit. A soft landing had been planned for Monday.
“The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon,” Roskosmos said in a statement.
It said a special interdepartmental commission had been formed to investigate the reasons behind the loss of the Luna-25 craft, whose mission had raised hopes in Moscow that Russia was returning to the big power moon race.
The failure underscored the decline of Russia’s space power since the glory days of Cold War competition when Moscow was the first to launch a satellite to orbit the Earth – Sputnik 1, in 1957 – and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man to travel into space in 1961.
It also comes as Russia’s $2 trillion economy faces its biggest external challenge for decades: the pressure of both Western sanctions and fighting the biggest land war in Europe since World War Two.
Russia had not attempted a moon mission since Luna-24 in 1976, when Communist leader Leonid Brezhnev ruled the Kremlin.
Russian officials had hoped that the Luna-25 mission would show Russia can compete with the superpowers in space despite its post-Soviet decline and the vast cost of the Ukraine war.
More than a decade ago, the failure of the 2011 Fobos-Grunt mission to one of the moons of Mars underscored the challenges facing Russia’s space programme: it could not even exit the earth’s orbit and fell back to earth, smashing into the Pacific Ocean in 2012.
Eventually, in the early 2010s, Russia settled upon the idea of the Luna-25 mission to the south pole of the moon. Luna-25 did manage to exit the earth’s orbit.
But its failure means that Russia may not be the first to sample the frozen water which scientists believe the south pole of the moon holds.
Afghan refugee Nargis Mommand Hassanzai receives World Peace Award
Hurricane Idalia strengthens en route to Florida, forcing mass evacuations
What happened to shut down Toyota’s production in Japan?
Imran Khan’s graft conviction suspended by Pakistan court, lawyer says
Tahawol: Deputy PM’s visit with Iranian delegation discussed
Justin and Sophie Trudeau separate after 18 years of marriage
Afghan-Kazak private sectors seal deals worth $100 million
11 dead and 27 missing in floods around Beijing after days of rain
Mexico bus crash death toll rises to 18, driver detained
Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to quickly leave Lebanon
Tahawol: Deputy PM’s visit with Iranian delegation discussed
Saar: Concerns over Daesh existence in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: US ties with Afghanistan in last 2 years reviewed
Saar: Afghanistan-China economic, political relations discussed
Tahawol: Iranian parliament seven members’ trip to Kabul discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Asia Cup: Setback for Sri Lanka as 4 key players possibly out with injuries, COVID
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan’s new media law sent to supreme leader for approval
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
-
Business4 days ago
China interested in investing in Afghanistan car manufacturing sector
-
Latest News4 days ago
30-member trade delegation from Uzbekistan arrives in Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan agriculture ministry urges Iran’s assistance in repair of laboratory equipment
-
Climate Change5 days ago
Study reveals how much carbon damage would cost corporations if they paid for their emissions
-
Latest News4 days ago
Disengaging with IEA will create vacuum in Afghanistan: Qatar PM