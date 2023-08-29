Latest News
White House will continue to assist Afghans ‘without supporting’ the IEA
Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said Monday that the US will continue to support the Afghan people, but will do so without “bolstering” the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
Jean-Pierre said in response to a question about Afghan girls’ education that US President Joe Biden has always been very clear about the importance of girls, not just in America but globally, being able to live freely and be able to go to school and get an education.
Jean-Pierre also said that the Biden administration has been very clear in laying out its concerns, such as girls’ education, with the IEA.
“We have been consistent with that. We’ve been very clear of that. And so, we also remain laser-focused on trying to support and assist the Afghan people without bolstering the Taliban (IEA),” Jean-Pierre said.
“And so, that’s something that we’re going to continue to do. That’s something that the President is going to continue to be clear about — not just him but his administration. And so, that doesn’t end today or — or — and two years ago. That certainly will continue throughout his administration.”
“We’re going to assist the Afghanistan — Afghan people as much as we can, without bolstering the Taliban (IEA). And that has been our commitment, our commitment not just the last two years, certainly, for the past few decades,” she added.
The Islamic Emirate, however, considers America to be a “false claimant of human rights” and says that women’s rights are better protected now than when the Americans were in Afghanistan because the Americans “did not even respect women’s lives and women and children were always victims in their bombings”.
Latest News
Iranian president says Tehran is following up on water accords with neighbors
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday Tehran is pursuing issues related to water rights treaties with neighboring countries.
Speaking at a press conference, Raisi said that the discussions and follow-ups of Kazmi Qomi, his special representative for Afghanistan affairs, led to the dispatch of an Iranian group of experts and the Islamic Emirate allowed the group to determine the amount of water for Sistan and Baluchistan province.
Referring to the problems of water shortage in Iran, Raisi said that his country already has agreements with its neighbors regarding water.
Tensions between Iran and the Islamic Emirate escalated in recent months after Tehran accused Kabul of restricting the flow of water.
Earlier this year, Iran’s president warned the IEA not to violate water rights of the Iranian people over their shared Helmand River.
About a week ago, however, Iran’s minister of energy said that following the inspection of Deh Rawood hydrometric station in Helmand province, it was found that the drought in Afghanistan is ‘serious’.
Iran’s VP and Head of Department of Environment Ali Selajeqa has also recently said that the water issue in Afghanistan itself is not favorable. According to him, the IEA has agreed that if the rain conditions are good, it will give Iran’s share of water.
Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate said that Iran itself knows the water situation of Afghanistan and the drought has caused water not to reach this country.
“Recently, they sent a delegation to Deh Rawood to check the amount of water. They have left. It was proved that there is not enough water to transfer and drought is still a problem in Afghanistan. Just as there are problems in Sistan and Baluchistan, Iran, there are also problems in Afghanistan. it is a disaster, they understood this,” Zabihullah Mujahid said.
Latest News
Japan to fund rehabilitation of Nurgal Canal in Kunar
The Ambassador of Japan to Kabul Takashi Okada has signed an MoU with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) which will see Tokyo funding the Nurgal Canal project in Kunar province in a bid to help improve agriculture and productivity.
The MoU will see projects being completed that were started by Tetsu Nakamur, a Japanese aid worker and physician, who was killed on December 4, 2019, in Jalalabad. The Nurgal canal was one of Nakamura’s projects, but work was suspended after his death.
At a meeting on Monday, Okada said that the project will cost $9.5 million to complete and will be funded by the Japanese government.
“The Japanese government provides approximately 9.5 million US dollars to FAO for rehabilitation and expansion of Tetsu Nakamura’s legacy project,” said Okada.
“Approximately, 12,000 people will benefit from the project. The project will enable local communities to manage precious water resources and develop sustainable agriculture,” he added.
Latest News
Truck carrying figs from Afghanistan set on fire in Balochistan, Pakistan
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) said on Tuesday that a truckload of figs worth $300,000 was set on fire in Loralai region of Balochistan in Pakistan.
Khan Jan Alokozay, Deputy Head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), confirmed the incident and told Ariana News that the issue will harm transit relations between the two countries.
Alokozay said the government of Pakistan should ensure the security of goods transiting the country.
He also said the ACCI has informed the Pakistani authorities about the incident. Alokozay said this is the third time an incident of this nature has occured.
In videos published on social media platforms, a vehicle can be seen on fire, while other trucks have stopped in the area to protest against the incident.
Abdullah Azzam, one of the officials of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs – Afghanistan, has published a video of this incident on X social media.
Azzam posted the video and said that an Afghan vehicle carrying figs worth $300,000 to India was set on fire by local rioters in Loralai area of Balochistan, Pakistan.
“Under no circumstances is this acceptable, and Pakistan must prevent such incidents if it has a good intention of boosting trade and transit,” Azzam wrote.
Azzam further added that according to sources, the mob first shot at the vehicle, poured fuel on it, and then set it on fire. He also said that not only are such heinous actions a serious crime, but they will also severely damage bilateral trade and transit relations.
Iranian president says Tehran is following up on water accords with neighbors
Afghan, Iran railway delegations meet in Tehran
White House will continue to assist Afghans ‘without supporting’ the IEA
Children’s library opens in Nangarhar
Japan to fund rehabilitation of Nurgal Canal in Kunar
Justin and Sophie Trudeau separate after 18 years of marriage
Afghan-Kazak private sectors seal deals worth $100 million
Turkey urges Sweden to take steps to stop Quran burnings
11 dead and 27 missing in floods around Beijing after days of rain
Mexico bus crash death toll rises to 18, driver detained
Tahawol: US ties with Afghanistan in last 2 years reviewed
Saar: Afghanistan-China economic, political relations discussed
Tahawol: Iranian parliament seven members’ trip to Kabul discussed
Saar: IEA rejects UN’s report over growth of Daesh in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Qatar’s warning against disengagement with IEA discussed
Trending
-
Sport3 days ago
Asia Cup: Setback for Sri Lanka as 4 key players possibly out with injuries, COVID
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s new media law sent to supreme leader for approval
-
World4 days ago
Pro-Kyiv Russians urge Wagner Group to revenge Prigozhin’s death
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Iran calling for monthly assessment of Helmand River discussed
-
Sport4 days ago
Gurbaz 151 in vain as Pakistan edge Afghanistan by 1 wicket in 2nd ODI
-
Business3 days ago
China interested in investing in Afghanistan car manufacturing sector
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran calls for monthly water level assessment of Helmand River