Without female staff, we cannot provide aid to Afghans in need: Egeland
Following the restrictions on barring women from working at NGOs, the head of the Norwegian Refugee Council says that the presence of female employees is necessary to help needy families in Afghanistan, and without them, all the activities of this council have stopped.
In a meeting with the minister of Repatriation and Refugees (MoRR) on Sunday, the head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland, said that without the presence of women, they cannot resume vital aid operations in Afghanistan.
According to him, in the last six months, 850,000 Afghans have been helped, and currently, 469 female employees are needed to help another 700,000 people.
“Without our female colleagues, we cannot work; we will not work,” said Egeland.
“We are not able to provide for the women of Afghanistan, but we would also not be a principled employer if we agreed to this,” he added.
“We are not giving aid to the hundreds of thousands of people we serve here in Afghanistan.”
In the meantime, Abdul Mutalib Haqqani, MoRR’s spokesman, said that efforts are underway to create a Sharia framework for women’s education and work, and humanitarian aid should not be conditional, and foreigners should not make hasty decisions about Afghanistan.
“In this case, discussions are going on and our effort is to adopt a Sharia solution to remove the ban on women’s education in universities and their work in foreign and government institutions,” he said.
At the same time, the Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan in the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has also met with Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, minister of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice for the immediate cancellation of the ban on women’s work and education.
Markus Potzel has said that the current situation is worrying for the aid organizations and that the working conditions of women in the organizations should be provided for the sake of saving the people of Afghanistan.
Previously, the head of UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) had warned that if the restrictions on women’s work in NGOs are not lifted, the institutions supported by this organization will not be able to continue humanitarian and assistance programs in Afghanistan.
Mazar to get traffic circle that salutes journalists
A traffic round-about to acknowledge the value and role of journalists is to be constructed in Mazar-e-Sharif in northern Afghanistan, the local municipality said.
According to officials, the round-about, which will be called the Journalists’ Intersection, will cost 13 million afghanis and will take three months to complete.
“The cost of this intersection is estimated at 13 million afghanis which is being paid by the municipality,” said Naqibullah Tariq, Mazar’s mayor.
Work on the project has already started, officials said.
In the meantime, journalists have welcomed this move of the Islamic Emirate, saying the project should be completed soon.
“This shows that the government appreciates the work of journalists,” said Latifullah Sahak, head of the media safety committee in Balkh.
“Journalists’ Intersection in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif not only gives value to the work of journalists but also adds to the beauty of the city,” said Sajad Mosavi, a journalist.
The construction of this project meanwhile was meant to get underway four years ago but work came to a halt. However, the project will now be completed, officials said.
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast
Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach.
The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, WLOX-TV reported.
Scientists from the nonprofit Institute for Marine Mammal Studies and other organizations will study the remains, which washed ashore in Pass Christian.
Dr. Moby Solangi, director of the institute, told the Gazebo Gazette that the whale is 30 feet (9 meters) long and weighs between 12,000 and 15,000 pounds (6,804 kilograms). It might have been inadvertently pushed to shore by a ship.
“The mammal was probably sick and the body got caught in a ship channel,” Solangi said.
Scientists will determine the cause of death based on pending lab results, AP reported.
After the fin whale population declined due to hunting, the species was classified as endangered and granted protection under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.
Child protection agency concerned child labor will increase in wake of NGO ban
Save the Children organization has raised concerns that the recent ban on women working for NGOs will lead to an increase in the number of children that get sent out to work.
The organization said this comes after they had to suspend activities in Afghanistan as 50% of their workforce are women and that they are essential for the safe and effective delivery of its services.
The ban comes at a time when Afghanistan is facing its worst economic and food crisis on record, with more than 28 million children and adults in need of humanitarian support.
Save the Children said in a statement that parents desperate to feed their families are increasingly sending their children to work in often dangerous environments. A recent assessment found that 29% of female-headed households in 2022 had at least one child engaged in child labour, up from 19% in 2021.
“The ban on female aid workers means we cannot run our programmes that help children, especially girls, involved in the most dangerous forms of child labour. These include working in brick factories, on building sites and in people’s homes, as well as collecting rubbish and begging on the streets.
“Our female staff are involved in every aspect of the programme, from going door-to-door identifying girls involved in child labour to registering and supporting them to return to school or enrol in vocational training, or teaching the girls technical skills and helping them to set up their own businesses – everything.
“If we cannot resume our child protection services with our female staff, many girls will be pushed back into child labour,” the statement read.
