Women’s chamber to establish mechanism for women entrepreneurs
Afghanistan Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AWCCI) officials say they are trying to set up points of contact in all 34 provinces to assist women entrepreneurs.
They said they have assessed the problems of women entrepreneurs and reached an agreement with some international aid organizations to resolve issues.
The chamber officials said based on the agreement with these organizations, they will help women entrepreneurs obtain raw materials.
Currently, 900 companies are registered with this chamber – all of which are women-run.
“We have 900 companies registered in the Women’s Chamber of Commerce, in which there are small and large firms that have business licenses, and 15,000 women work in these companies,” said Shila Nabizadah, deputy head of AWCCI.
AWCCI officials however said in addition to financial problems, the high number of licenses needed and taxes are other challenges that women entrepreneurs are facing.
According to this chamber, in order to solve these problems, they have started talking with the relevant authorities in the hope of getting a special discount for women.
Meanwhile, ministry of industry and commerce officials also consider the role of women in the country’s economy as important.
“Their activities [women entrepreneurs] are mainly in seven sectors, handicraft sector, agriculture sector, health sector, service sector, food sector, industry sector and mining sector,” said Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzadah, a spokesman for MoIC.
“The presence of women in the investment and economic fields of the country can increase the food security of families and limit the scope of poverty in Afghanistan.”
OIC to convene meeting over desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden
In response to the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) announced it will hold a meeting in Jeddah, during which it will deem the perpetrators of this incident as “terrorists”.
Saudi Arabia has also called the burning of the Holy Quran part of frequent and hateful attacks against Islam.
Morocco summoned its ambassador from Sweden and the president of Turkey announced that this action casts a shadow on Sweden joining NATO.
Demonstrations against Sweden have been reportedly held in Pakistan, Iran, Iraq and a number of other Islamic countries.
Egypt, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Tunisia and Palestine have also condemned the action.
The US Foreign Ministry also called this act ugly and disrespectful to religions.
Meanwhile, protesters in Iraq entered the Swedish embassy in Baghdad and announced their strong objection to the action in the country.
In addition, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on Thursday strongly condemned the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden and the move by Swedish authorities to grant permission for the act.
“Permission for such despicable acts in front of a mosque on one of the holiest days of Islam shows nothing more than the utter contempt towards this noble religion and its close to two billion adherents by the Swedish authorities,” the IEA’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
“We call on all Muslim states and organizations, particularly the OIC, to take all appropriate measures in response to such odious acts across the world,” the statement added.
An Iraqi man filled a copy of the Holy Quran with bacon and burned it in Stockholm on Wednesday after police gave permission for a protest.
The inflammatory incident was carried out by two men outside the city’s main mosque on the first day of the Muslim three-day Eid ul-Adha holiday.
State Department review of 2021 Afghanistan evacuation critical of Biden, Trump
A US State Department report on Friday criticized the handling of the 2021 evacuation from Afghanistan, saying decisions by President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump to withdraw troops had “serious consequences for the viability” and security of the former US-backed government.
Adverse findings in the report also reflected badly on Secretary of State Antony Blinken, without naming him. They included the department’s failure to expand its crisis-management task force as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan advanced on Kabul in August 2021 and the lack of a senior diplomat “to oversee all elements of the crisis response.”
“Naming a 7th floor principal … would have improved coordination across different lines of effort,” said the report, referring to the State Department’s top floor where Blinken and senior diplomats have offices, Reuters reported.
The review, and a similar Pentagon study, contributed to a report released by the White House in April. But the State Department review’s critical findings were not reflected in the White House report.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended Biden’s handling of the Afghan pullout.
“He had to make a decision,” she told reporters on Friday. The United States had poured “billions of dollars into a war with no end in sight” and that “he wanted to stop that, he wanted to end that,” she said.
Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Trump, wrote in an email: “There’s only one person responsible for the disastrous pullout of Afghanistan — Joe Biden,”
The White House report effectively blamed the chaotic US pullout and evacuation operation on a lack of planning and troop reduction rounds by Trump following a 2020 deal with the Taliban to withdraw US forces.
“I can’t speak to that internal coordination piece and how the administration settled on the core conclusions that it presented” in April, a senior State Department official said.
The official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, declined to say why the review dated March 2022 was withheld from release until the eve of the July 4 holiday weekend, Reuters reported.
The State Department released 24 pages of an 85-page After Action Report – the rest remained classified – on its handling of the evacuation operation launched as the last US-led international forces departed after 20 years of backing successive Kabul governments against the Taliban.
While those decisions were outside its scope, the review said that “during both administrations there was insufficient senior-level consideration of worst-case scenarios and how quickly those might follow.”
A White House spokesperson disputed that conclusion. He pointed to a White House report finding that there were extensive meetings and tabletop exercises to explore evacuation scenarios as part of the planning process, including contingencies “actually worse than the worst-case predictions.”
The State Department review said department planning “was hindered” because it was “unclear” which senior official “had the lead.”
Senior administration officials also failed to make “clear decisions regarding the universe of at-risk Afghans” to be included in the evacuation by the time it started nor had they determined where Afghan evacuees would be taken, it said.
Preparation and planning “were inhibited” by the Biden administration’s reluctance to take steps that could signal a loss of confidence in the Kabul government “and thus contribute to its collapse,” the review found.
Biden’s remarks an ‘acknowledgement’ of no armed groups in Afghanistan: IEA
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on Saturday said it considers remarks by President Joe Biden on the issue of al-Qaeda in Afghanistan as the US leader acknowledging that no armed groups exist in the country.
In a tweet early Saturday, the IEA’s ministry of foreign affairs’ spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said: “We consider remarks by US President Joe Biden about non-existence of armed groups in Afghanistan as acknowledgment of reality & state that it refutes the recent report by UN Sanctions Monitoring Team alleging the presence & operation of over twenty armed groups in Afghanistan.”
“The Islamic Emirate maintains the policy of not allowing anyone to use the soil of Afghanistan to harm others. Our actions in this regard are not due to the requests or support of anyone, including America,” he said.
The comments come in the wake of the release of a US intelligence report that was declassified and released this week titled ‘Prospects for al-Qaeda in Afghanistan and Globally Through 2024’.
The report issued by the Director of National Intelligence, which serves as the head of the US Intelligence Community, did not however say al-Qaeda was not present in the country, but rather that the US foresees al-Qaeda prioritizing its sanctuary over conducting operational activity in Afghanistan during the next two years.
“We do not assess that al-Qaeda has the personnel, infrastructure, or unique capabilities to pose a threat to the United States from Afghanistan at this point,” the report read.
The document also pointed out that it was likely al-Qaeda would shelter a few leaders and conduct other activities in Afghanistan, such as media production, recruitment, facilitation, and training that have the potential to enable or inspire attacks elsewhere.
However, the group’s trajectory in Afghanistan will continue to depend on the IEA and its ability to enforce restrictions, the report stated.
The report also stated that al-Qaeda has little infrastructure in place in Afghanistan but that it could rely on the attack capabilities its affiliates in the Middle East and Africa possess.
“Al-Qaeda leaders will choose not to jeopardize their use of Afghanistan, which is one of only a few viable locations for leadership refuge,” the report said adding that “the Taliban’s (IEA) will and capability to restrict al-Qaeda will be the primary factor that determines the threat emanating from Afghanistan.
“Thus far, the Taliban’s strictures have by and large been observed by al-Qaeda, and we assess that this probably will remain the case during the next two years, as the group recognizes the need for Taliban support to maintain a presence in Afghanistan. Al-Qaeda leaders’ perception of CT pressure also will influence Afghanistan’s appeal as a place where they can live securely.”
Late Friday, a defiant US President Joe Biden, said in answer to a question, on the report, that was shouted out by a journalist as he walked out of a press conference: “Remember what I said about Afghanistan? I said al-Qaeda would not be there. I said it wouldn’t be there. I said we’d get help from the Taliban. What’s happening now? What’s going on? Read your press. I was right.”
With that, Biden turned and left the room – without elaborating.
However, within a few hours, former US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said Biden’s comments “might have relied on the recent National Intelligence Council (NIC) assessment, declassified a few days ago by DNI with some parts redacted.”
In a tweet early Saturday, Khalilzad stated: “I’ve highlighted 3 relevant judgments [noted in the report]:
1. Al Qaeda has little infrastructure in place in Afghanistan.
2. Al Qaeda is unlikely to reconstitute the capability in Afghanistan to direct external operations from the country through 2024.
3. If al Qaeda decides to carry out attacks globally, it can rely on the attack capabilities of its affiliates in the Middle East and Africa.
The release of the Washington reports follows the UN’s recent report that alleges terrorists had “greater freedom of maneuver” in Afghanistan since the IEA reclaimed control in August 2021.
That report stated that the IEA’s link “remains strong and symbiotic” with terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
“There are indications that al-Qaeda is rebuilding operational capability, that TTP is launching attacks into Pakistan with support from the Taliban, that groups of foreign terrorist fighters are projecting threats across Afghanistan’s borders, and that the operations of ISIL-K (Daesh) are becoming more sophisticated and lethal,” the report said.
IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at the time the IEA will not allow anyone to use Afghan territory against other countries.
“The Islamic Emirate emphasizes that the publication of such biased and baseless reports by the Security Council does not help Afghanistan and international peace and security; rather, it increases worry among the people and raises doubts about the independence and impartiality of the United Nations.”
