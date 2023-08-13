World accepts security can be ensured with IEA ruling Afghanistan: Kabir

(Last Updated On: August 13, 2023)

The world acknowledges that there can be no security threat from Afghanistan with the Islamic Emirate ruling the country, Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs Abdul Kabir said on Sunday.

Abdul Kabir made the remarks at a ceremony to welcome the return of academic staff and university professors to the country.

“The world understands the fact that if they want security in the neighboring countries, the region and the world, the Islamic Emirate has done it and can do it. So there is a need to give the hand of interaction to the Islamic Emirate,” he said.

The official added that they will continue their diplomacy with the world community to end the problems that exist in the relations between Afghanistan and the world. He stressed that the Islamic Emirate will be successful in the field of politics and economy like it was on the battlefield

“You know that our embassies are open in 16 countries. People have either been sent from here or have declared their affiliation with the Islamic Emirate there,” Kabir said.

Neda Mohammad Nadim, Acting Minister of Higher Education, said: “Anyone who is sincere with this country and Islam is a son and citizen of this country and has rights in the system. We are committed to protecting your dignity. We have promised that wherever there is a problem, we are obliged to solve your problem.”

Anas Haqqani, a member of the Political Commission of the Islamic Emirate, in response to claims that the Islamic system is not sustainable and will collapse, emphasized that the foundations of the system are strong against any conspiracy. He added that world politics has changed and all countries support stability in Afghanistan.

“I want to assure you that we did not take over easily, nor is it the result of a deal. We have taken over with the sacrifice of heads. The world tried hard. After it realized that it cannot gain a foothold here, it left. This system has solid foundations and no one should think that it will disappear soon,” Haqqani said.

Khairullah Khairkhah, Acting Minister of Information and Culture, said: “In the current situation where sanctions have been imposed on the banking system, the government is not recognized and we are facing many problems, still, see the value of currency and the price of commodities.”

Meanwhile, university professors demanded an increase in scholarships and also asked the Islamic Emirate to consider residential settlements for university professors.

“Our request to the honorable government officials and the honorable Ministry of Higher Education is to pay special attention to young cadres,” university professor Noor Ahmad Emal said.

“We still have academic staff in our country. We request our leaders create master’s and doctorate programs in different Afghan universities. With this, the scientific capacity in the country will be increased and expenses will be avoided, and there will be no need for foreign countries,” university professor Wahidullah Jamal said.

According to officials, after the establishment of the Islamic Emirate, 450 professors left Afghanistan for their master’s and doctorate courses and have returned to the country and are busy teaching in various public universities.