Latest News
World accepts security can be ensured with IEA ruling Afghanistan: Kabir
The world acknowledges that there can be no security threat from Afghanistan with the Islamic Emirate ruling the country, Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs Abdul Kabir said on Sunday.
Abdul Kabir made the remarks at a ceremony to welcome the return of academic staff and university professors to the country.
“The world understands the fact that if they want security in the neighboring countries, the region and the world, the Islamic Emirate has done it and can do it. So there is a need to give the hand of interaction to the Islamic Emirate,” he said.
The official added that they will continue their diplomacy with the world community to end the problems that exist in the relations between Afghanistan and the world. He stressed that the Islamic Emirate will be successful in the field of politics and economy like it was on the battlefield
“You know that our embassies are open in 16 countries. People have either been sent from here or have declared their affiliation with the Islamic Emirate there,” Kabir said.
Neda Mohammad Nadim, Acting Minister of Higher Education, said: “Anyone who is sincere with this country and Islam is a son and citizen of this country and has rights in the system. We are committed to protecting your dignity. We have promised that wherever there is a problem, we are obliged to solve your problem.”
Anas Haqqani, a member of the Political Commission of the Islamic Emirate, in response to claims that the Islamic system is not sustainable and will collapse, emphasized that the foundations of the system are strong against any conspiracy. He added that world politics has changed and all countries support stability in Afghanistan.
“I want to assure you that we did not take over easily, nor is it the result of a deal. We have taken over with the sacrifice of heads. The world tried hard. After it realized that it cannot gain a foothold here, it left. This system has solid foundations and no one should think that it will disappear soon,” Haqqani said.
Khairullah Khairkhah, Acting Minister of Information and Culture, said: “In the current situation where sanctions have been imposed on the banking system, the government is not recognized and we are facing many problems, still, see the value of currency and the price of commodities.”
Meanwhile, university professors demanded an increase in scholarships and also asked the Islamic Emirate to consider residential settlements for university professors.
“Our request to the honorable government officials and the honorable Ministry of Higher Education is to pay special attention to young cadres,” university professor Noor Ahmad Emal said.
“We still have academic staff in our country. We request our leaders create master’s and doctorate programs in different Afghan universities. With this, the scientific capacity in the country will be increased and expenses will be avoided, and there will be no need for foreign countries,” university professor Wahidullah Jamal said.
According to officials, after the establishment of the Islamic Emirate, 450 professors left Afghanistan for their master’s and doctorate courses and have returned to the country and are busy teaching in various public universities.
Latest News
Afghan universities ready to readmit women but only with IEA approval
Afghanistan’s universities are ready to readmit female students, but the IEA’s supreme leader has the ultimate say on when that might happen – if it happens at all, Associated Press reported.
Afghanistan’s higher education minister, Neda Mohammed Nadeem, said in December, when the ban on universities was imposed, that the move was necessary to prevent the mixing of genders and because he believed some subjects being taught violated the principles of Islam.
He said the ban, issued by the IEA’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, was in place until further notice.
An adviser at the Higher Education Ministry, Mawlavi Abdul Jabbar, meanwhile said universities were ready to readmit female students as soon as Akhundzada gives the order for the ban to be lifted. He was unable to say when or if that would happen.
Akhundzada “ordered that the universities be closed, so they closed,” he told Associated Press. “When he says they are open, they will open the same day. All our leaders are in favor of (restarting girls’ education), even our ministers are in favor of it.”
Latest News
Iranian delegation finds water levels in Helmand River have dropped considerably: IEA
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan announced Sunday that the Iranian technical delegation that visited the Deh Rawood hydrometric station found the level of water to be lower than normal due to drought.
In a statement, the ministry said that on the day when the Iranian delegation measured the water in the Deh Rawood, “the water flow was less than seven cubic meters per second, which is a really shocking situation.”
“After the observation, the Iranian delegation found that the Helmand River has a minimum water flow and its tributaries such as Arghandab, Musa Qala, Arghstan and Terank are completely dry and only flow in flood situations. Therefore, it has become very difficult for Helmand River water to reach the delta area [in Iran],” the statement said.
Also, based on the analysis, it can be clearly seen that no human act is involved in the water flow decrease to Iran, the statement read.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that if it rains and the conditions are favorable, the Islamic Emirate will “ensure water rights of the residents of the lower areas of the Helmand River in Afghanistan’s Nimroz Province and Sistan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
Latest News
Education and Urban Development ministries sign MoU
The Ministry of Higher Education and Urban Development signed a memorandum of understanding, according to which, students at universities in the country, especially at engineering departments, can do practical work in the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing.
Hamdullah Nomani, Acting Minister of Urban Development and Housing, said at the meeting that the lack of coordination between sectoral and academic institutions has resulted in widespread construction work of sub-standard quality.
Acting Minister of Higher Education also said that a country will not achieve progress unless it develops the fields of science and knowledge.
“It is a fact that if there is no scientific progress in a country, it is impossible to rebuild that country and solve the problems of its people,” said Neda Mohammad Nadeem.
Osama Aziz, the chancellor of Kabul University also said that providing students with a practical work environment will make them implement what they learn in practice and after graduating from universities, they can be easily recruited by government institutions.
The officials of Urban Development meanwhile also stated the ministry is working in coordination with other relevant departments.
Afghan universities ready to readmit women but only with IEA approval
Two terrorists killed during attack on military convoy in Gwadar
World accepts security can be ensured with IEA ruling Afghanistan: Kabir
Tahawol: Concerns over world’s two-faced policy towards Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Reopening of schools, universities to girls discussed
Sweden protester abandons plan to burn the Torah and Bible
China’s top diplomat urges stable ties with India as military tensions simmer
Bangladesh beats Afghanistan despite Janat hat-trick
Bangladesh win T20 series against Afghanistan for first time
Rescuers retrieve six bodies from flooded South Korea underpass
Tahawol: Concerns over world’s two-faced policy towards Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Reopening of schools, universities to girls discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan-China bilateral relations reviewed
Saar: Result of C5+1 Special Session on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Iran’s concern over Afghanistan’s situation from becoming critical
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
IOM reopens Kabul office after two year suspension
-
Regional5 days ago
Taiwan reports second large-scale China air force incursion this week
-
Climate Change5 days ago
European scientists make it official: July was the hottest month on record by far
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ministry of Telecoms reports 98% of SIM cards are now regulated
-
Latest News3 days ago
New substation inaugurated in Balkh province
-
Regional3 days ago
Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan next month: PM
-
World4 days ago
North Korea’s Kim dismisses top general, calls for war preparations
-
Latest News5 days ago
Helmand officials say rescued seven passengers facing death in desert