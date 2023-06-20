World
Xi, Blinken agree to stabilize US-China relations in Beijing talks
China and the United States agreed on Monday to stabilize their intense rivalry so it does not veer into conflict, but failed to produce any major breakthrough during a rare visit to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed “progress” after shaking hands with Blinken at the Great Hall of the People, a grand venue usually reserved for greeting heads of state, Reuters reported.
The top U.S. diplomat and Xi both stressed the importance of having a more stable relationship, as any conflict between the world’s two largest economies would create global disruption.
China refused to entertain Washington’s bid to resume military-to-military communication channels, citing U.S. sanctions as the obstacle. The two sides appeared entrenched in their positions over everything from Taiwan to trade, including U.S. actions toward China’s chip industry, human rights and Russia’s war against Ukraine.
U.S. President Joe Biden said later on Monday he thinks relations between the two countries are on the right path, and indicated that progress was made during Blinken’s trip.
“We’re on the right trail here,” Biden said of U.S.-China relations. Asked by reporters during a trip to California whether he felt progress had been made, he replied, “I don’t feel,” he said. “You know it’s been made.”
Biden said of Blinken: “He did a hell of a job.”
At one of the most significant U.S.-China exchanges since Biden took office, it was not clear how the countries would overcome their differences. The sides agreed to continue diplomatic engagement with more visits in the coming weeks and months.
At a news conference concluding his two-day trip to Beijing, the first by a U.S. secretary of state since 2018, Blinken said Washington had achieved its objectives for the trip, including raising concerns directly, trying to set up channels for dialogue and exploring areas of cooperation. The trip was postponed in February after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew through U.S. airspace.
But he said progress was not straightforward.
“The relationship was at a point of instability, and both sides recognized the need to work to stabilize it,” Blinken said before leaving China.
His meetings in Beijing, including talks with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi and foreign minister Qin Gang, had been “candid and constructive,” Blinken added.
World
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes the Gulf of California
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the Gulf of California on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
Mexico’s civil defense office confirmed that there were no immediate reports of damage in the areas where the earthquake was felt, but recommended boats and the nearby coastal population take precautions due to possible currents in ports.
The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, EMSC said.
Shortly after the quake occurred, the U.S. Tsunami Warning system said there was no tsunami danger for the U.S. West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska.
Small variations in sea water levels, of a few centimeters, may be detected in the region where the quake occurred, the Mexican civil defense office later said via Twitter.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.3.
World
Philippine ferry catches fire at sea, all 120 people aboard rescued
All 120 passengers and crew members aboard a Philippine ferry that caught fire at sea on Sunday were rescued safely and the fire was extinguished, the coast guard said.
The M/V Esperanza Star caught fire at dawn while traveling from Siquijor province to Bohol province in the central Philippines with 65 passengers and 55 crewmembers, the coast guard said. It added that it deployed two vessels for rescue and to help put out the flames, which raged for more than five hours, Associated Press reported.
Photos and video released by the coast guard show flames and black smoke billowing from two decks at one end of the ferry. Coast guard personnel onboard another vessel used a water cannon to put out the fire while a fishing boat and one other vessel can be seen nearby.
“All those who were onboard the ferry are safe,” Joy Gumatay, coast guard spokeswoman, said in a statement but gave no further details.
Sea accidents are common in the Philippine archipelago because of frequent storms, poorly maintained vessels, overcrowding and spotty enforcement of safety regulations, especially in remote provinces.
In March, a fire broke out — and raged overnight — on a ferry carrying about 250 people and killed at least 31 passengers and crew members off the southern island province of Basilan, the coast guard said.
In December 1987, the ferry Dona Paz sank after colliding with a fuel tanker, killing more than 4,300 people in the world’s worst peacetime maritime disaster.
World
At least 15 killed in Canada highway crash after truck hits bus in Manitoba
At least 15 people were killed in the Canadian prairie province of Manitoba on Thursday after a semi-trailer truck hit a small bus that was carrying a group of mainly elderly people, Reuters quoted police said.
The crash is one of the most lethal road accidents in recent Canadian history.
The crash occurred at the junction of two major roads near the town of Carberry in southwestern Manitoba, 170 km (105 miles) west of Winnipeg. The bus passengers had been on their way to a casino in Carberry, CBC News reported, citing a casino spokesperson.
“We’ve been able to establish that at least 15 people have been confirmed deceased as a result of this collision,” said Assistant Commissioner Rob Hill, who commands the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
Hill told a televised news conference that “sadly, this is a day in Manitoba and across Canada that will be remembered as one of tragedy and incredible sadness.”
The bus had been carrying about 25 people, most of them elderly, he said.
Ten other people were being treated in hospital. Police said the drivers of both vehicles were alive, and declined to say who might have been responsible for the crash, read the report.
Media reports initially identified the vehicle as a van rather than a bus. They said it was operated by Handi-Transit, which transports the elderly and those with disabilities.
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation showed a still photo of a white minivan-sized vehicle that had been burned out. It also showed a picture of a blue truck with a smashed-in front, Reuters reported.
Wheelchairs and crumpled walkers remained near tarpaulins covering bodies at the site, the Winnipeg Free Press said.
In a tweet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he sent his “deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. I cannot imagine the pain those affected are feeling,” he said.
“My heart breaks hearing the news of the tragic accident near Carberry,” Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said on Twitter.
In neighboring Saskatchewan, 16 people died in April 2018 after a truck hit a bus transporting a junior hockey team on a rural road. The truck driver was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2019.
The worst traffic accident in Canadian history occurred in 1997 when a bus carrying seniors plunged into a ravine in the province of Quebec, killing 44 people, read the report.
China fast becoming a lucrative market for Afghan carpets
Afghans among victims of Greek boat disaster: embassy
Xi, Blinken agree to stabilize US-China relations in Beijing talks
Rights watchdog calls on Pakistan to stop arresting Afghan refugees
Oman shock Ireland in Cricket World Cup Qualifier
IPL: Mumbai Indians grab final playoff berth
All-round Ravindra Jadeja leads Chennai into IPL final
Iran says it has successfully test-launched ballistic missile
Brilliant Madhwal takes 5-5 as Mumbai knock Lucknow out of IPL
IPL: Chennai v Gujarat final, a ‘replay’ of opening match
Tahawol: Concerns over Iran’s water rights discussed
Saar: UN’s meeting on Afghan human rights situation discussed
Tahawol: SIGAR’s new report on Afghanistan situation discussed
Saar: Caretaker government responsibilities and duration discussed
Tahawol: UNHRC holding meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
US, Iran in talks to cool tensions with a mutual ‘understanding’
-
World4 days ago
At least 15 killed in Canada highway crash after truck hits bus in Manitoba
-
Health4 days ago
Congo fever claims another life, this time in Takhar province
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan: Oslo summit participants agree on need for dialogue
-
Business4 days ago
Dubai workshop discusses ways to strengthen Afghanistan’s payment system
-
Regional3 days ago
Life in Pakistan returns to normal as cyclone Biparjoy dissipates
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Archeologists find mummy surrounded by coca leaves on hilltop in Peru’s capital
-
World2 days ago
Philippine ferry catches fire at sea, all 120 people aboard rescued