120 Chinese companies held investment talks with IEA since takeover

A Chinese entrepreneur in Kabul has said that representatives of 120 large Chinese companies have held talks with the officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) about the possibility of investment in the country.

Yu Minghui acknowledged that the conditions for investment are more favorable now in Afghanistan and Chinese companies are interested to invest in the country.

He added that in the future, representatives of other companies will also visit Afghanistan for investment.

“Currently, the investment and economic activities are more favorable in Afghanistan than ever before, and next week representatives of 40 Chinese manufacturing companies will come to Afghanistan and assess the market here,” Yu said.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce said that this year they will further facilitate domestic and foreign investment. The ministry said that they have provided more facilities in the areas of mining, agriculture, transportation and electricity production.

Abdulsalam Javad Akhundzada, the spokesman of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said that they have also facilitated rules to attract investment.

China has invested $2 billion in Afghanistan since the IEA takeover. China has won the largest contracts in Afghanistan’s mining sector over the past than two decades. Currently, the Mes Aynak Logar copper contract and the Amu Darya oil field contract are with Chinese companies.