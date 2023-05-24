Business
Direct flights between Afghanistan-China resume after three years
Direct flights between Afghanistan and China resumed on Wednesday when an Ariana Airlines plane left Kabul for Urumqi, China.
Officials of the Ministry of Transport and Aviation say that the start of direct flights between Afghanistan and China will have a positive effect on the country’s economic and trade relations.
The head of Ariana Airlines Rahmatullah Aghan says that the company plans to purchase more planes in the near future.
The head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment Mohmmad Younos Mohmmand says that the Islamic Emirate will create a trade market for the Chinese in Afghanistan.
The Chinese consul general in Kabul said that economic and trade relations with Afghanistan are developing day by day.
He added that the level of trade between the two countries is more than one billion dollars annually and there are good opportunities for Afghan businessmen in China. He also said facilities have been created in Afghanistan for Chinese businessmen and investors.
However, the officials of the Chinese embassy in Kabul say that currently the amount of trade between Afghanistan and China reaches one billion US dollars.
The consul of the Chinese Embassy in Kabul, says that: “We resumed the flight from Kabul to Urumqi, and I see this as progress in Afghanistan-China relations, which both countries are committed to further strengthening.”
This Chinese diplomat adds that in the meeting of the foreign ministers of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan held in Islamabad, it was emphasized on the development of economic relations with Afghanistan and the strengthening of trade cooperation and the connection of Afghanistan, as well as the initiation of infrastructure projects in cooperation with the countries of the region, and it was also agreed that Trade relations between these three countries should be further strengthened.
Investors and traders welcome new tax reduction plan
Businessmen and investors have welcomed the Islamic Emirate’s new tax reduction plan and said they support the initiative.
At a meeting in Kabul on Sunday, members of the private sector said that creating facilities and reducing taxes can benefit businesses and help boost economic growth in the country.
“In the past year, there has been considerable progress in the trade and transit sector. Last year, we had approximately 2,200 trade shipments,” said Mohammad Yunus Mohmand, acting head of Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI).
According to the new tax reduction plan, for the growth and support of the private sector, tax on company profit has been dropped from 4% to 2%, while the 7% contract tax on agriculture, industry and commerce has been waived.
Educational centers have meanwhile been exempt for one year from paying profit tax.
Khanjan Alkozi, a member of the ACCI meanwhile said that in light of investors and factory owners now being supported, the chamber calls on them to ensure they produce quality goods that are sold at affordable prices.
Some traders said they are still facing numerous challenges but hope the new tax plan will ease their problems.
“The thing I would like to mention is the two percent tax that they (Islamic Emirate) say exporters must pay at the customs, but our request to the Islamic Emirate is that if this tax is reduced from two to 0.5 percent, it will be very good,” said one trader.
Based on this new plan, passport distribution and visa issuance facilities are supposed to be created for businessmen and industrialists in all zones of the country.
250 tons of crude oil extracted daily from Qashqari wells in Sar-e-Pul
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) says 250 tons of crude oil is being extracted daily from the Qashqari oil wells in Afghanistan’s Sar-e-Pul province.
The ministry officials said that in the past, four wells were active, and now three more wells have been activated. In total 250 tons (over 1,800 barrels) of oil are extracted from these wells daily, and more than 17,000 tons of oil has been refined so far.
“Our extraction level is currently 250 tons per day, which was 200 tons in the past,” said Homayoun Afghan, a spokesman for MoMP.
“13,669 tons of raw oil have been refined in Qashqari area and 3,659 tons refined in the Angot area.”
The Chamber of Industries and Mines meanwhile says it intends to have joint investments with foreign companies on mining extraction, and therefore, it has started discussions with some companies.
In addition, experts believe when there is more investment in the mining sector, Afghanistan will become self-sufficient.
According to them, in addition to meeting domestic needs, Afghanistan can also export oil abroad if the extraction increases.
Commerce minister off to Russia-Islamic World Forum
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s acting minister of commerce and industry, Nooruddin Azizi, left Kabul for Russia on Wednesday where he will attend the Russia-Islamic World Forum scheduled to start on Thursday.
According to the ministry, Azizi, will also meet with Russian officials along with officials from other countries and companies in a bid to boost trade and investment with Afghanistan.
The two-day Russia-Islamic World Forum will begin in Kazan, southwest Russia, on Thursday.
The decision to hold the 2023 edition of the Russia-Islamic World forum in Kazan is symbolic: the capital of Tatarstan, located some 800km east of Moscow, is seen by the Russian state as a successful example of multiculturalism and peaceful religious coexistence.
Russia is home to some 15 million Muslim citizens “in the sense that they belong to ethnic groups with cultural foundations linked to Islam. Not all are believers or practicing Muslims,” according to a report from the French Institute for International Relations, AFP reported.
As a whole, Muslims make up 10% of the Russian population, with most living in the Caucasas – the area of land that separates the Caspian and Black Seas – and the Volga-Ural region.
Muslims have lived in Tatarstan, in the Volga district, for centuries and the Tatar population (descended from largely Muslim Turkic ethnic groups) is Russia’s largest ethnic minority group.
The forum in Kazan aims to strengthen economic, cultural and intellectual ties between Russia and the 57 member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
