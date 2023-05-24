Direct flights between Afghanistan-China resume after three years

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2023)

Direct flights between Afghanistan and China resumed on Wednesday when an Ariana Airlines plane left Kabul for Urumqi, China.

Officials of the Ministry of Transport and Aviation say that the start of direct flights between Afghanistan and China will have a positive effect on the country’s economic and trade relations.

The head of Ariana Airlines Rahmatullah Aghan says that the company plans to purchase more planes in the near future.

The head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment Mohmmad Younos Mohmmand says that the Islamic Emirate will create a trade market for the Chinese in Afghanistan.

The Chinese consul general in Kabul said that economic and trade relations with Afghanistan are developing day by day.

He added that the level of trade between the two countries is more than one billion dollars annually and there are good opportunities for Afghan businessmen in China. He also said facilities have been created in Afghanistan for Chinese businessmen and investors.

However, the officials of the Chinese embassy in Kabul say that currently the amount of trade between Afghanistan and China reaches one billion US dollars.

The consul of the Chinese Embassy in Kabul, says that: “We resumed the flight from Kabul to Urumqi, and I see this as progress in Afghanistan-China relations, which both countries are committed to further strengthening.”

This Chinese diplomat adds that in the meeting of the foreign ministers of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan held in Islamabad, it was emphasized on the development of economic relations with Afghanistan and the strengthening of trade cooperation and the connection of Afghanistan, as well as the initiation of infrastructure projects in cooperation with the countries of the region, and it was also agreed that Trade relations between these three countries should be further strengthened.