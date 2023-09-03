New medicines manufacturing company established in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: August 29, 2023)

The first ever overland consignment of goods from China to Afghanistan via Pakistan’s Khunjerab Pass in the Gilgit-Baltistan region got underway this week.

A ceremony to mark the occasion was held in Gilgit-Baltistan region on Monday and attended by Pakistani officials.

The President of Pakistan’s Frontier Custom Agents Association (FCAA), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said that this development will not only increase the volume of trade at a regional level, but will also create a large number of livelihood opportunities for people associated with customs clearance, goods transportation, fuel business, daily wagers etc, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

The first consignment started its journey from Kasghar, China and after crossing over to Pakistan it was transported via the Khunjerab Pass to Kabul in Afghanistan. This transit route will reduce overland travel time by almost 70% and will reduce logistics costs by more than 30%, Sarhadi said.

Sarhadi who is also the Director of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) said that the utilization of the Silk Route by China for transportation of goods to Afghanistan would also be beneficial for early operationalization of the major CEPC project.

Pakistan’s Express Tribune newspaper reported that the first consignment consists of an assortment of dry fruits.

“This inaugural ceremony reflects a monumental step towards fostering stronger ties between nations and promoting cross-border trade,” said Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Secretary Mohyuddin Wani.

“By facilitating the movement of goods from China to Afghanistan via Pakistan, the TIR agreement stands as a testament to the potential of cooperative initiatives in boosting economic growth and regional stability.”

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan also said on X that the new trade route will reduce the travel time by 70 percent and reduce costs by 30 percent.

The Khunjerab Pass is the highest paved international border crossing in the world and the highest point on the Karakoram Highway.