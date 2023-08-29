Connect with us

Silk Road’s Khunjerab Pass opens up to Afghan-China trade

4 hours ago

(Last Updated On: August 29, 2023)

The first ever overland consignment of goods from China to Afghanistan via Pakistan’s Khunjerab Pass in the Gilgit-Baltistan region got underway this week.

A ceremony to mark the occasion was held in Gilgit-Baltistan region on Monday and attended by Pakistani officials.

The President of Pakistan’s Frontier Custom Agents Association (FCAA), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said that this development will not only increase the volume of trade at a regional level, but will also create a large number of livelihood opportunities for people associated with customs clearance, goods transportation, fuel business, daily wagers etc, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

The first consignment started its journey from Kasghar, China and after crossing over to Pakistan it was transported via the Khunjerab Pass to Kabul in Afghanistan. This transit route will reduce overland travel time by almost 70% and will reduce logistics costs by more than 30%, Sarhadi said.

Sarhadi who is also the Director of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) said that the utilization of the Silk Route by China for transportation of goods to Afghanistan would also be beneficial for early operationalization of the major CEPC project.

Pakistan’s Express Tribune newspaper reported that the first consignment consists of an assortment of dry fruits.

“This inaugural ceremony reflects a monumental step towards fostering stronger ties between nations and promoting cross-border trade,” said Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Secretary Mohyuddin Wani.

“By facilitating the movement of goods from China to Afghanistan via Pakistan, the TIR agreement stands as a testament to the potential of cooperative initiatives in boosting economic growth and regional stability.”

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan also said on X that the new trade route will reduce the travel time by 70 percent and reduce costs by 30 percent.

The Khunjerab Pass is the highest paved international border crossing in the world and the highest point on the Karakoram Highway.

Afghan, Iran railway delegations meet in Tehran 

8 hours ago

August 29, 2023

(Last Updated On: August 29, 2023)

The Afghanistan Railway Authority’s general director Bakht ul Rahman Sharafat and his accompanying delegation met with Seyed Miad Salehi, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways in Tehran, Iran on Monday night, ARA said Tuesday.

Afghanistan railway special adviser, Mirwais Ghafouri; deputy director of the department of economic relations of the ministry of foreign affairs, Abu Bakr Zadaran; chief of ceremonies of the Afghan embassy in Tehran, Mohammad Aleem Noorani; and the spokesman of the Railway Authority, Abdul Sami Durrani, accompanied the general director.

According to the statement, Salehi welcomed the Afghan delegation, and said: “We are glad to host you and we hope that this meeting will lead to the development of bilateral cooperation.”

Sharafat said: “Iran has paid special attention to the start of transfers through the Khawaf-Herat railway.”

Discussions also centered around the speed of transfers via the Khawaf-Herat railway line. The Iranian side said they were trying to increase the volume of cargo on the route.

Both sides noted that the Khawaf-Herat railway line was important for the economic development of both countries.

Afghan company exports products to France and Turkey

16 hours ago

August 29, 2023

(Last Updated On: August 29, 2023)

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, that Pamir Cola group of companies has started exporting its drinks to France and Turkey.

Mujahid said the first consignment consisted of different fruit juices, soft drinks, and other products were dispatched on Sunday.

This latest development is in line with the IEA’s quest to grow the export sector in order to boost the economy.

Concerns rise over price of eggs as winter looms

1 day ago

August 28, 2023

(Last Updated On: August 29, 2023)

Egg importers in the country warned Monday that as winter approaches and temperatures cool, coupled with the increase in customs tariffs, the price of eggs is expected to increase. 

According to them, with the onset of cold weather, the price of eggs increases in global markets. They have called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to take measures in support of this sector. 

Chickens slow down or even stop egg production during the fall and winter due to the shorter hours of light and colder weather. These changes signal their bodies to rest to conserve energy and stay warm rather than continue laying eggs.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock says that they support domestic production and that’s why they have increased customs tariffs on imported eggs.

However, the Ministry of Finance says that the tariff increase on imported eggs is seasonal, and that tariffs will be reduced during winter.

A number of experts, however, do not consider the government’s measures sufficient and say that greater steps should be taken to support domestic production.

