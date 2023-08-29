Afghan, Iran railway delegations meet in Tehran 

(Last Updated On: August 29, 2023)

The Afghanistan Railway Authority’s general director Bakht ul Rahman Sharafat and his accompanying delegation met with Seyed Miad Salehi, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways in Tehran, Iran on Monday night, ARA said Tuesday.

Afghanistan railway special adviser, Mirwais Ghafouri; deputy director of the department of economic relations of the ministry of foreign affairs, Abu Bakr Zadaran; chief of ceremonies of the Afghan embassy in Tehran, Mohammad Aleem Noorani; and the spokesman of the Railway Authority, Abdul Sami Durrani, accompanied the general director.

According to the statement, Salehi welcomed the Afghan delegation, and said: “We are glad to host you and we hope that this meeting will lead to the development of bilateral cooperation.”

Sharafat said: “Iran has paid special attention to the start of transfers through the Khawaf-Herat railway.”

Discussions also centered around the speed of transfers via the Khawaf-Herat railway line. The Iranian side said they were trying to increase the volume of cargo on the route.

Both sides noted that the Khawaf-Herat railway line was important for the economic development of both countries.