Afghan, Iran railway delegations meet in Tehran
The Afghanistan Railway Authority’s general director Bakht ul Rahman Sharafat and his accompanying delegation met with Seyed Miad Salehi, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways in Tehran, Iran on Monday night, ARA said Tuesday.
Afghanistan railway special adviser, Mirwais Ghafouri; deputy director of the department of economic relations of the ministry of foreign affairs, Abu Bakr Zadaran; chief of ceremonies of the Afghan embassy in Tehran, Mohammad Aleem Noorani; and the spokesman of the Railway Authority, Abdul Sami Durrani, accompanied the general director.
According to the statement, Salehi welcomed the Afghan delegation, and said: “We are glad to host you and we hope that this meeting will lead to the development of bilateral cooperation.”
Sharafat said: “Iran has paid special attention to the start of transfers through the Khawaf-Herat railway.”
Discussions also centered around the speed of transfers via the Khawaf-Herat railway line. The Iranian side said they were trying to increase the volume of cargo on the route.
Both sides noted that the Khawaf-Herat railway line was important for the economic development of both countries.
Afghan company exports products to France and Turkey
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, that Pamir Cola group of companies has started exporting its drinks to France and Turkey.
Mujahid said the first consignment consisted of different fruit juices, soft drinks, and other products were dispatched on Sunday.
This latest development is in line with the IEA’s quest to grow the export sector in order to boost the economy.
Concerns rise over price of eggs as winter looms
Egg importers in the country warned Monday that as winter approaches and temperatures cool, coupled with the increase in customs tariffs, the price of eggs is expected to increase.
According to them, with the onset of cold weather, the price of eggs increases in global markets. They have called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to take measures in support of this sector.
Chickens slow down or even stop egg production during the fall and winter due to the shorter hours of light and colder weather. These changes signal their bodies to rest to conserve energy and stay warm rather than continue laying eggs.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock says that they support domestic production and that’s why they have increased customs tariffs on imported eggs.
However, the Ministry of Finance says that the tariff increase on imported eggs is seasonal, and that tariffs will be reduced during winter.
A number of experts, however, do not consider the government’s measures sufficient and say that greater steps should be taken to support domestic production.
Acting trade minister meets Uzbekistan delegation, discusses transit facilities
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi, discussed investment opportunities and the creation of transit facilities between Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan in a meeting with a visiting Uzbek delegation, which is being headed up by their deputy trade minister Nazem Jan Khalmuradov.
The ministry said in a statement that Azizi met with the trade delegation in Kabul. The two sides discussed issues related to strengthening investment in Afghanistan, transit issues, providing transit facilities between Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan, increasing customs activities to 24 hours a day and concluding trade agreements.
At the same time, the Ministry of Agriculture said a number of members of this delegation, which includes the special representative of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan affairs, the deputy minister of irrigation and the ambassador of that country, met with Afghanistan’s acting minister of agriculture, irrigation and livestock.
The ministry of agriculture said in a statement that the main focus of the conversation between the officials from both countries was on strengthening relations in the fields of agriculture, irrigation and livestock.
In addition to meeting with the acting minister of transport and aviation, the delegation also visited the Salang highway, which is a key transport route for goods between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.
The delegation arrived in Kabul on Saturday for a two-day visit.
