Business
Afghan company exports products to France and Turkey
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, that Pamir Cola group of companies has started exporting its drinks to France and Turkey.
Mujahid said the first consignment consisted of different fruit juices, soft drinks, and other products were dispatched on Sunday.
This latest development is in line with the IEA’s quest to grow the export sector in order to boost the economy.
Concerns rise over price of eggs as winter looms
Egg importers in the country warned Monday that as winter approaches and temperatures cool, coupled with the increase in customs tariffs, the price of eggs is expected to increase.
According to them, with the onset of cold weather, the price of eggs increases in global markets. They have called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to take measures in support of this sector.
Chickens slow down or even stop egg production during the fall and winter due to the shorter hours of light and colder weather. These changes signal their bodies to rest to conserve energy and stay warm rather than continue laying eggs.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock says that they support domestic production and that’s why they have increased customs tariffs on imported eggs.
However, the Ministry of Finance says that the tariff increase on imported eggs is seasonal, and that tariffs will be reduced during winter.
A number of experts, however, do not consider the government’s measures sufficient and say that greater steps should be taken to support domestic production.
Acting trade minister meets Uzbekistan delegation, discusses transit facilities
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi, discussed investment opportunities and the creation of transit facilities between Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan in a meeting with a visiting Uzbek delegation, which is being headed up by their deputy trade minister Nazem Jan Khalmuradov.
The ministry said in a statement that Azizi met with the trade delegation in Kabul. The two sides discussed issues related to strengthening investment in Afghanistan, transit issues, providing transit facilities between Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan, increasing customs activities to 24 hours a day and concluding trade agreements.
At the same time, the Ministry of Agriculture said a number of members of this delegation, which includes the special representative of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan affairs, the deputy minister of irrigation and the ambassador of that country, met with Afghanistan’s acting minister of agriculture, irrigation and livestock.
The ministry of agriculture said in a statement that the main focus of the conversation between the officials from both countries was on strengthening relations in the fields of agriculture, irrigation and livestock.
In addition to meeting with the acting minister of transport and aviation, the delegation also visited the Salang highway, which is a key transport route for goods between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.
The delegation arrived in Kabul on Saturday for a two-day visit.
China interested in investing in Afghanistan car manufacturing sector
The Afghanistan Industrialists Association (AIA) says that a number of Chinese investors have expressed interest in investing in the car manufacturing sector and making electric car batteries in Afghanistan.
AIA officials said this after participating in an international exhibition in China.
According to the officials of the association, Chinese investors have stated that if the banking problems between Afghanistan and China are resolved, they will invest in the manufacturing of cars and batteries for electric cars in Afghanistan.
“The officials of the automobile company said that if the banking problems between China and Afghanistan are resolved, they will soon open their representative office in Afghanistan and start their production and sales in this country,” Abdul Jabbar Safi, the head of AIA, said.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said that investment opportunities in Afghanistan are favorable more than ever and foreign investors can invest.
“We have created facilities for all domestic and foreign investors in the investment sector, and we are trying to expand this process for the development of investment and economic activities,” Abdulsalam Javad Akhundazda, the spokesman of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said.
