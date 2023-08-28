Concerns rise over price of eggs as winter looms

(Last Updated On: August 28, 2023)

Egg importers in the country warned Monday that as winter approaches and temperatures cool, coupled with the increase in customs tariffs, the price of eggs is expected to increase.

According to them, with the onset of cold weather, the price of eggs increases in global markets. They have called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to take measures in support of this sector.

Chickens slow down or even stop egg production during the fall and winter due to the shorter hours of light and colder weather. These changes signal their bodies to rest to conserve energy and stay warm rather than continue laying eggs.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock says that they support domestic production and that’s why they have increased customs tariffs on imported eggs.

However, the Ministry of Finance says that the tariff increase on imported eggs is seasonal, and that tariffs will be reduced during winter.

A number of experts, however, do not consider the government’s measures sufficient and say that greater steps should be taken to support domestic production.

Afghan company exports products to France and Turkey

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, that Pamir Cola group of companies has started exporting its drinks to France and Turkey.

Mujahid said the first consignment consisted of different fruit juices, soft drinks, and other products were dispatched on Sunday.

This latest development is in line with the IEA’s quest to grow the export sector in order to boost the economy.