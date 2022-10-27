World
15 dead in attack on shrine in Iran
Iranian officials have arrested a gunman who opened fire on a Shi’ite shrine in the city of Shiraz in Iran on Wednesday, killing 15 people.
Iranian officials said they had arrested a gunman who carried out the attack. ISIS (Daesh) has claimed responsibility.
The group has claimed previous attacks in Iran, including deadly twin bombings in 2017 which targeted Iran’s parliament and the tomb of the Islamic Republic’s founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
Wednesday’s killing of Shi’ite pilgrims came on the same day that Iranian security forces clashed with increasingly strident protesters marking the 40-day anniversary since the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Reuters reported.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi blamed the protests sweeping Iran for paving the ground for the Shiraz attack, and President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran would respond, according to state media.
“Experience shows that Iran’s enemies, after failing to create a split in the nation’s united ranks, take revenge through violence and terror,” said Raisi, speaking before Islamic State released its claim of responsibility.
“This crime will definitely not go unanswered, and the security and law enforcement forces will teach a lesson to those who designed and carried out the attack.”
The semi-official Tasnim news agency said the attacker shot an employee at the shrine entrance before his rifle jammed and he was chased by bystanders.
He managed to fix his gun and opened fire on his pursuers, before entering a courtyard and shooting worshippers. Several women and children were among the dead, it said.
A witness at Shah Cheragh told state television: “I heard sounds of gunfire after we prayed. We went to a room next to the shrine, this lowlife came and fired a barrage of shots. Then (the bullet) hit my arm and leg, it hit my wife’s back, but thank God my child was not hit, he is seven years old.”
The attack in Shiraz took place at the end of a day of confrontations across the country between security forces and protesters, with video footage showing some of the most violent clashes in more than a month of unrest following Amini’s death, Reuters reported.
The demonstrations have become one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution. A wide range of Iranians have come out onto the streets, with some calling for the downfall of the Islamic Republic and the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Security forces opened fire at mourners in Amini’s Kurdish home town of Saqez on Wednesday, according to a witness.
“Riot police shot mourners who gathered at the cemetery for Mahsa’s memorial ceremony … dozens have been arrested,” the witness said. Iranian authorities were not available to comment.
The semi-official ISNA news agency said about 10,000 people were at the cemetery, adding that the internet was cut off after clashes between security forces and people there.
Videos on social media showed crowds packing streets in many cities and the bazaars of Tehran and some other cities shut down with people chanting “Death to Khamenei”.
World
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside a python
A 54-year-old woman who had gone missing in a remote village in Indonesia was found dead in the stomach of a seven-meter-long python this week.
The victim, from a village on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, had reportedly gone into the family’s plantation alone. When she failed to return home on Sunday night her husband went out looking for her, Indonesia’s Bernama news agency reported.
The husband searched the area throughout the night and found her sandals, her knife, headscarf and jacket.
On Monday morning her husband and relatives came across the python slithering along uncomfortably with a swollen midsection.
The search group killed the snake and cut it open, where they found the missing woman’s body.
In 2017 a farmer was also found dead inside the stomach of a python in Indonesia.
World
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ who didn’t shower for over 50 years dies at 94
Amou Haji, who did not wash for more than half a century and was single, died on Sunday in the village of Dejgah in the southern province of Fars, IRNA news agency reported.
Haji had avoided showering over fears of “getting sick”, the agency quoted a local official as saying.
But “for the first time a few months ago, villagers had taken him to a bathroom to wash,” IRNA reported.
A short documentary film titled “The Strange Life of Amou Haji” was made about his life in 2013, according to Iranian media outlets.
World
Rishi Sunak will become UK’s next prime minister
Rishi Sunak will become Britain’s first prime minister of colour on Tuesday after he won the race to lead the Conservative Party, tasked with steering a deeply divided country through an economic downturn set to leave millions of people poorer, Reuters reported.
One of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, Sunak, 42, will become the country’s youngest leader in modern times – and its third in less than two months – as he takes over during one of the most turbulent eras in British political history.
He replaces Liz Truss, who only lasted 44 days before she said she would resign, needing to restore stability to a country reeling from years of political and economic turmoil and seeking to lead a party that has fractured along ideological lines.
He told his lawmakers in parliament on Monday that they faced an “existential crisis” and must “unite or die”. He told the country it faced a “profound economic challenge”.
“We now need stability and unity, and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together,” he said.
The multi-millionaire former hedge fund boss will be expected to make deep spending cuts to try to rebuild Britain’s fiscal reputation, just as the country slides into one of the toughest downturns in decades, hit by the surging cost of energy and food, read the report.
A recent mini budget by Truss, which triggered her downfall, pushed up borrowing costs and mortgage rates, and sent investors fleeing. British government bonds rallied aggressively in the run-up to Sunak’s victory, and extended their gains on Monday.
Sunak, who will be appointed prime minister by King Charles on Tuesday, will also have to work hard to hold Britain’s dominant political party together after some accused him of treachery earlier this year when he resigned from the cabinet of former leader Boris Johnson, triggering his downfall too.
Other Conservatives say he is too rich to understand the day-to-day economic pressures building in Britain, and worry whether he could ever win an election for a party that has been in power for 12 years.
“I think this decision sinks us as a party for the next election,” one Conservative lawmaker told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Penny Mordaunt, who lost out to Sunak, said his election was an “historic one and shows, once again, the diversity and talent of our party,” she said. “Rishi has my full support.”
Sunak’s appointment is another first for Britain – he will become the country’s first prime minister of Indian origin, Reuters reported.
His family migrated to Britain in the 1960s, a period when many people from Britain’s former colonies moved to the country to help it rebuild after World War Two.
Sunak attended Oxford University and Stanford University where he met his wife Akshata Murthy, whose father is Indian billionaire N. R. Narayana Murthy, founder of outsourcing giant Infosys Ltd. Among the many messages of support, he received “warmest congratulations” from Indian leader Narendra Modi.
Factories worth $50 million inaugurated in Herat
15 dead in attack on shrine in Iran
Tahawol: Extended Troika on Afghanistan without US discussed
Actions to limit climate change and avert disaster are falling short: U.N. report
US State Department confirms Afghan banknotes to be printed in Europe
Mazar factories get dedicated power line in order to operate 24/7
Turkey sending 3,000 police to Qatar to help secure World Cup
IEA sign deal for Russian oil products, gas and wheat
Qatar conscripts civilians to secure World Cup stadiums
Saudi king names crown prince Mohammed bin Salman as prime minister
Tahawol: Extended Troika on Afghanistan without US discussed
Saar: EU’s call for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s efforts for international legitimacy discussed
Saar: UN running center for crisis affected women discussed
Tahawol: Anniversary of UN establishment discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
England clinches 5-wicket win over Afghanistan in first World Cup match
-
COVID-195 days ago
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose
-
World4 days ago
China’s Xi clinches third term, packs leadership team with loyalists
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN Special Rapporteur meets Abbas Stanikzai
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Afghan girls’ robotics team win at world championships in Switzerland
-
Business4 days ago
Central bank confirms new Afghani banknotes to enter circulation
-
Sport4 days ago
Rashid promises Afghanistan will bounce back from England defeat
-
Latest News5 days ago
Hanafi says higher education curriculum fails to meet ‘today’s needs’