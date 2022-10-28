World
Putin blasts West, says world faces most dangerous decade since WW2
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the world faced the most dangerous decade since World War Two as Western elites scrambled to prevent the inevitable crumbling of the global dominance of the United States and its allies, Reuters reported.
In one of his longest public appearances since he sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, Putin signaled he had no regrets about what he calls “a special operation” and accused the West of inciting the war and of playing a “dangerous, bloody and dirty” game that was sowing chaos across the world.
“The historical period of the West’s undivided dominance over world affairs is coming to an end,” Putin, Russia’s paramount leader, told the Valdai Discussion Club during a session entitled “A Post-Hegemonic World: Justice and Security for Everyone”.
“We are standing at a historical frontier: Ahead is probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and, at the same time, important decade since the end of World War Two.”
The 70-year-old former KGB spy was more than an hour late to the meeting of Russia experts where he gave a typically scathing interpretation of what he portrayed as Western decadence and decline in the face of rising Asian powers such as China.
He appeared relaxed over more than three and a half hours as he was questioned about fears of nuclear war, his relations with President Xi Jinping, and about how he felt about Russian soldiers killed in the Ukraine war, which he cast “partly” as a civil war, a notion Kyiv rejects.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the war, while the West has imposed the most severe sanctions in history on Russia, one of the world’s biggest suppliers of natural resources.
The Russian leader blamed the West for stoking recent nuclear tensions, citing remarks by former British Prime Minister Liz Truss about her readiness to use London’s nuclear deterrent if the circumstances demanded it.
He repeated an assertion that Ukraine could detonate a “dirty bomb” laced with radioactive material to frame Moscow – an allegation dismissed by Kyiv and the West as false and without evidence.
A suggestion by Kyiv that the Russian charge might mean Moscow plans to detonate such a device itself was false, he said.
“We don’t need to do that. There would be no sense whatsoever in doing that,” Putin said, adding that the Kremlin had responded to what it felt was nuclear blackmail by the West.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered the biggest confrontation with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis in the depths of the Cold War when the Soviet Union and the United States came closest to nuclear war.
But he said Russia’s military doctrine was defensive and, asked about the Cuban Missile crisis, quipped that he had no desire to be in the place of Nikita Khrushchev, the Soviet leader who, along with John F. Kennedy, took the world to the brink of nuclear war before defusing the situation.
“No way. No, I can’t imagine myself in the role of Khrushchev,” Putin said.
Putin quoted a 1978 Harvard lecture by Russian dissident and novelist Alexander Solzhenitsyn, who launched a frontal assault on Western civilisation, decrying the hollow materialism and “the blindness of superiority” of the West.
“Power over the world is what the so-called West has put on the line in its game – but the game is dangerous, bloody and I would say dirty,” said Putin. “The sower of the wind, as they say, will reap the storm.”
Putin said he thought constantly of Russian casualties in Ukraine, but avoided getting into detail about what the West says are huge losses. But only Russia could guarantee the territorial integrity of Ukraine, he said.
Ultimately, Putin said, the West would have to talk to Russia and other major powers about the future of the world.
World
15 dead in attack on shrine in Iran
Iranian officials have arrested a gunman who opened fire on a Shi’ite shrine in the city of Shiraz in Iran on Wednesday, killing 15 people.
Iranian officials said they had arrested a gunman who carried out the attack. ISIS (Daesh) has claimed responsibility.
The group has claimed previous attacks in Iran, including deadly twin bombings in 2017 which targeted Iran’s parliament and the tomb of the Islamic Republic’s founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
Wednesday’s killing of Shi’ite pilgrims came on the same day that Iranian security forces clashed with increasingly strident protesters marking the 40-day anniversary since the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Reuters reported.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi blamed the protests sweeping Iran for paving the ground for the Shiraz attack, and President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran would respond, according to state media.
“Experience shows that Iran’s enemies, after failing to create a split in the nation’s united ranks, take revenge through violence and terror,” said Raisi, speaking before Islamic State released its claim of responsibility.
“This crime will definitely not go unanswered, and the security and law enforcement forces will teach a lesson to those who designed and carried out the attack.”
The semi-official Tasnim news agency said the attacker shot an employee at the shrine entrance before his rifle jammed and he was chased by bystanders.
He managed to fix his gun and opened fire on his pursuers, before entering a courtyard and shooting worshippers. Several women and children were among the dead, it said.
A witness at Shah Cheragh told state television: “I heard sounds of gunfire after we prayed. We went to a room next to the shrine, this lowlife came and fired a barrage of shots. Then (the bullet) hit my arm and leg, it hit my wife’s back, but thank God my child was not hit, he is seven years old.”
The attack in Shiraz took place at the end of a day of confrontations across the country between security forces and protesters, with video footage showing some of the most violent clashes in more than a month of unrest following Amini’s death, Reuters reported.
The demonstrations have become one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution. A wide range of Iranians have come out onto the streets, with some calling for the downfall of the Islamic Republic and the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Security forces opened fire at mourners in Amini’s Kurdish home town of Saqez on Wednesday, according to a witness.
“Riot police shot mourners who gathered at the cemetery for Mahsa’s memorial ceremony … dozens have been arrested,” the witness said. Iranian authorities were not available to comment.
The semi-official ISNA news agency said about 10,000 people were at the cemetery, adding that the internet was cut off after clashes between security forces and people there.
Videos on social media showed crowds packing streets in many cities and the bazaars of Tehran and some other cities shut down with people chanting “Death to Khamenei”.
World
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside a python
A 54-year-old woman who had gone missing in a remote village in Indonesia was found dead in the stomach of a seven-meter-long python this week.
The victim, from a village on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, had reportedly gone into the family’s plantation alone. When she failed to return home on Sunday night her husband went out looking for her, Indonesia’s Bernama news agency reported.
The husband searched the area throughout the night and found her sandals, her knife, headscarf and jacket.
On Monday morning her husband and relatives came across the python slithering along uncomfortably with a swollen midsection.
The search group killed the snake and cut it open, where they found the missing woman’s body.
In 2017 a farmer was also found dead inside the stomach of a python in Indonesia.
World
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ who didn’t shower for over 50 years dies at 94
Amou Haji, who did not wash for more than half a century and was single, died on Sunday in the village of Dejgah in the southern province of Fars, IRNA news agency reported.
Haji had avoided showering over fears of “getting sick”, the agency quoted a local official as saying.
But “for the first time a few months ago, villagers had taken him to a bathroom to wash,” IRNA reported.
A short documentary film titled “The Strange Life of Amou Haji” was made about his life in 2013, according to Iranian media outlets.
