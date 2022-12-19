COVID-19
2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Beijing as virus surges
Chinese health authorities on Monday announced two additional COVID-19 deaths, both in the capital Beijing, that were the first reported in weeks and come during an expected surge of illnesses after the nation eased its strict “zero-COVID” approach, AP reported.
China had not reported a death from COVID-19 since Dec. 4, even though unofficial reports of a new wave of cases are widespread.
With the latest reported deaths, the National Health Commission raised China’s total to 5,237 deaths from COVID-19 in the past three years, out of 380,453 cases of illness — numbers that are much lower than in other major countries but also based on statistics and information-gathering methods that have come into question.
Chinese health authorities count only those who died directly from COVID-19, excluding people whose underlying conditions such as diabetes and heart disease were worsened by the virus.
In many other countries, guidelines stipulate that any death where the coronavirus is a factor or contributor is counted as a COVID-19-related death.
The announcement comes amid testimony from family members and people who work in the funeral business who did not want to be identified for fear of retribution saying deaths tied to COVID-19 were increasing.
China had long hailed its hardline “zero-COVID” approach as keeping numbers of cases and deaths relatively low — comparing itself favorably to the U.S., where the death toll has topped 1.1 million.
Yet, the policy of lockdowns, travel restrictions, mandatory testing and quarantines placed China’s society and the national economy under enormous stress, apparently convincing the ruling Communist Party to heed outside advice and alter its strategy.
The easing began in November and accelerated after Beijing and several other cities saw protests over the restrictions that grew into calls for President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party to step down — a level of public dissent not seen in decades.
On Wednesday, the government said it would stop reporting asymptomatic COVID-19 cases since they’ve become impossible to track with mass testing no longer required. Most testing is now carried out privately, with those showing only mild symptoms allowed to recuperate at home without being forced into a centralized quarantine center.
The lack of data has made it more difficult to grasp the scale of the outbreak or its direction. However, a major drop in economic activity and anecdotal evidence of the virus’ spread point to a growing caseload, while health experts have projected a possible major wave of new infections and a spike in deaths over the next month or two, particularly among the elderly.
COVID-19
Thailand’s king and queen test positive for COVID-19
Thailand’s king and queen have tested positive for COVID-19, and so far have only mild symptoms, the royal palace said Saturday.
Doctors prescribed treatment for King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 70, and Queen Suthida, 44, and requested them to refrain from duties for a while, the Royal Household Bureau said in a statement, Associated Press reported.
Their symptoms are “very mild,” the statement said.
Earlier Friday and Thursday, the couple visited Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok, where she was admitted after she fell unconscious due to a heart problem on Wednesday.
The number of infections spread by the dominant omicron subvariants has increased in Bangkok and Thailand’s tourist destinations after the country relaxed restrictions that were in place since 2020, according to the Department of Disease Control.
Its records show that 82% of the population, or at least 57 million, have been vaccinated with at least one jab. Of those, 53.5 million people have received a second dose and 32.5 million have received a third jab.
COVID-19
Foxconn to ease COVID-19 curbs in Chinese iPhone factory
The company that assembles Apple Inc.’s iPhones has announced it is easing COVID-19 restrictions at its largest factory in China which led thousands of workers to quit and drastically slowed production.
Foxconn Technology Group said in a statement on one of its official WeChat social media accounts that it would end the so-called “closed loop” system at the facility in Zhengzhou, central China, that required workers to stay in their workplaces and dormitories to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections, AP reported.
The move announced Wednesday came about a week after China began easing harsh COVID-19 curbs despite signs the number of infections is rising.
Following a spate of protests across the country last month many “zero-COVID” restrictions were lifted. That means people no longer need to take frequent COVID-19 tests to travel on public transport. If they do test positive for the virus, they can isolate at home if they have only mild or no symptoms instead of being sent to a quarantine center.
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government is still officially committed to stopping virus transmission. But the government’s latest moves suggest authorities will tolerate more infections without quarantines or shutting down travel or businesses.
Thousands of workers at the huge factory in Zhengzhou walked out in late October over complaints of unsafe working conditions — such as food shortages due to closed cafeterias — and a virus outbreak at the plant.
The last quarter of the year is typically a busy season for companies like Foxconn as they ramp up production ahead of the end of year holiday rush. Apple has warned that iPhone 14 deliveries would be delayed due to manufacturing disruptions.
Foxconn, headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan, has been trying to rebuild its workforce after the massive walkout in late October. The company then ended up apologizing after a pay dispute triggered protests by workers who said Foxconn had changed the terms of wages offered to attract them to the factory.
In its announcement, the company said it would no longer provide free meals to workers because factory cafeterias would reopen. Instead, meal expenses will be deducted from employees’ wages as usual, though workers who must quarantine after testing positive for the virus will still get free meals.
COVID-19
Queues form at clinics as China wrestles with COVID-19 surge
People queued outside fever clinics at China’s hospitals for COVID-19 checks on Monday amid a surge in cases after authorities eased strict lockdown measures.
Three years into the pandemic, China is moving to align with a world that has largely opened up to live with COVID-19, making a major policy change last Wednesday after unprecedented protests, Channel News Asia reported.
It has dropped testing prior to many activities, limited quarantine and was on Monday preparing to deactivate a mobile app used to track the travel histories of a population of 1.4 billion people.
However, authorities continue to urge mask-wearing and vaccinations, particularly for the elderly.
But with little exposure to a disease kept largely in check until now, China is ill-prepared, analysts say, for a wave in infections that could heap pressure on its fragile health system and drive businesses to a halt, Channel News Asia reported.
Associated Press reported that the easing of measures means a sharp drop in testing, but cases still appear to be rising rapidly. China reported 8,500 new infections on Monday, bringing the nation’s total to 365,312 — more than double the level on Oct. 1. It has recorded 5,235 deaths — compared to 1.1 million in the United States.
China’s government-supplied figures have not been independently verified and questions have been raised about whether the ruling Communist Party has sought to minimize numbers of cases and deaths.
Saar: Pakistani Ulema visiting Afghanistan discussed
Polio vaccination campaign kicks off in Afghanistan
Death toll rises to 31 in Salang Tunnel fire, 37 injured
2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Beijing as virus surges
Jailed TTP militants take hostages after seizing police station
Quadruplets born to Laghman couple
Three-day expo opens in Kabul to promote domestic products
Tahawol: Efforts on expanding IEA’s ties with world discussed
Sunak visits Ukraine to offer major UK air defense package
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist threat in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Pakistani Ulema visiting Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Importance of inclusive government discussed
Saar: Safety of foreigners in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Meeting of US and Uzbekistan FMs discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Pakistan to approach UN after blaming India for bombing
-
Sport5 days ago
France into final with 2-0 win as Morocco go down fighting
-
Health4 days ago
EU gives $17 million to improve mental health, drug use disorder services
-
Business3 days ago
Turkmenistan electricity reconnected for Herat: DABS
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan summons Afghan diplomat after border clash
-
Latest News4 days ago
IRC’s Emergency Watchlist for 2023 places Afghanistan in top 3
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Twitter suspends account tracking Elon Musk’s jet
-
Latest News3 days ago
Parwan capital’s name changed from Charikar to Imam Azam