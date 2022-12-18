COVID-19
Thailand’s king and queen test positive for COVID-19
Thailand’s king and queen have tested positive for COVID-19, and so far have only mild symptoms, the royal palace said Saturday.
Doctors prescribed treatment for King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 70, and Queen Suthida, 44, and requested them to refrain from duties for a while, the Royal Household Bureau said in a statement, Associated Press reported.
Their symptoms are “very mild,” the statement said.
Earlier Friday and Thursday, the couple visited Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok, where she was admitted after she fell unconscious due to a heart problem on Wednesday.
The number of infections spread by the dominant omicron subvariants has increased in Bangkok and Thailand’s tourist destinations after the country relaxed restrictions that were in place since 2020, according to the Department of Disease Control.
Its records show that 82% of the population, or at least 57 million, have been vaccinated with at least one jab. Of those, 53.5 million people have received a second dose and 32.5 million have received a third jab.
Foxconn to ease COVID-19 curbs in Chinese iPhone factory
The company that assembles Apple Inc.’s iPhones has announced it is easing COVID-19 restrictions at its largest factory in China which led thousands of workers to quit and drastically slowed production.
Foxconn Technology Group said in a statement on one of its official WeChat social media accounts that it would end the so-called “closed loop” system at the facility in Zhengzhou, central China, that required workers to stay in their workplaces and dormitories to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections, AP reported.
The move announced Wednesday came about a week after China began easing harsh COVID-19 curbs despite signs the number of infections is rising.
Following a spate of protests across the country last month many “zero-COVID” restrictions were lifted. That means people no longer need to take frequent COVID-19 tests to travel on public transport. If they do test positive for the virus, they can isolate at home if they have only mild or no symptoms instead of being sent to a quarantine center.
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government is still officially committed to stopping virus transmission. But the government’s latest moves suggest authorities will tolerate more infections without quarantines or shutting down travel or businesses.
Thousands of workers at the huge factory in Zhengzhou walked out in late October over complaints of unsafe working conditions — such as food shortages due to closed cafeterias — and a virus outbreak at the plant.
The last quarter of the year is typically a busy season for companies like Foxconn as they ramp up production ahead of the end of year holiday rush. Apple has warned that iPhone 14 deliveries would be delayed due to manufacturing disruptions.
Foxconn, headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan, has been trying to rebuild its workforce after the massive walkout in late October. The company then ended up apologizing after a pay dispute triggered protests by workers who said Foxconn had changed the terms of wages offered to attract them to the factory.
In its announcement, the company said it would no longer provide free meals to workers because factory cafeterias would reopen. Instead, meal expenses will be deducted from employees’ wages as usual, though workers who must quarantine after testing positive for the virus will still get free meals.
Queues form at clinics as China wrestles with COVID-19 surge
People queued outside fever clinics at China’s hospitals for COVID-19 checks on Monday amid a surge in cases after authorities eased strict lockdown measures.
Three years into the pandemic, China is moving to align with a world that has largely opened up to live with COVID-19, making a major policy change last Wednesday after unprecedented protests, Channel News Asia reported.
It has dropped testing prior to many activities, limited quarantine and was on Monday preparing to deactivate a mobile app used to track the travel histories of a population of 1.4 billion people.
However, authorities continue to urge mask-wearing and vaccinations, particularly for the elderly.
But with little exposure to a disease kept largely in check until now, China is ill-prepared, analysts say, for a wave in infections that could heap pressure on its fragile health system and drive businesses to a halt, Channel News Asia reported.
Associated Press reported that the easing of measures means a sharp drop in testing, but cases still appear to be rising rapidly. China reported 8,500 new infections on Monday, bringing the nation’s total to 365,312 — more than double the level on Oct. 1. It has recorded 5,235 deaths — compared to 1.1 million in the United States.
China’s government-supplied figures have not been independently verified and questions have been raised about whether the ruling Communist Party has sought to minimize numbers of cases and deaths.
Beijing swings from anger over zero-COVID to coping with infections
Beijing’s COVID-19 gloom deepened on Sunday with many shops and other businesses closed, and an expert warned of many thousands of new coronavirus cases as anger over China’s previous COVID-19 policies gave way to worry about coping with infection.
China dropped most of its strict COVID-19 curbs on Wednesday after unprecedented protests against them last month, but cities that were already battling with their most severe outbreaks, like Beijing, saw a sharp decrease in economic activity after rules such as regular testing were scrapped, Reuters reported.
With regular COVID-19 testing of Beijing residents scrapped and reserved only for groups such as health workers, official tallies for new cases have plunged.
Anecdotal evidence suggests that many businesses have been forced to close as infected workers quarantine at home while many other people are deciding not to go out because of the higher risk of infection, Reuters reported.
Zhong Nanshan, a prominent Chinese epidemiologist, told state media that the omicron strain of the virus prevalent in China was highly transmissible, and one infected person could spread it to as many as 18 others.
“We can see that hundreds of thousands or tens of thousands of people are infected in several major cities,” Zhong said.
“In my company, the number of people who are COVID-negative is close to zero,” said one woman, who works for a tourism and events firm in Beijing and asked to be identified as just Nancy.
“We realize this can’t be avoided – everyone will just have to work from home,” she said.
While China has removed most of its domestic COVID-19 curbs, its international borders are still largely closed to foreigners, including tourists.
Inbound travelers are subjected to five days of quarantine at centralized government facilities and three additional days of self-monitoring at home.
Death toll rises to 19 in Salang Tunnel fire, 32 injured
Clerics help enforce IEA’s opium ban
Two more aircraft repaired and reactivated
Muttaqi says Afghanistan and Iran can cooperate in a number of sectors
Quadruplets born to Laghman couple
Three-day expo opens in Kabul to promote domestic products
Sunak visits Ukraine to offer major UK air defense package
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist threat in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Efforts on expanding IEA’s ties with world discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Importance of inclusive government discussed
Saar: Safety of foreigners in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Meeting of US and Uzbekistan FMs discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
